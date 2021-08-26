Go Triad: Calendar of events

26 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Bubba Dub. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. The Grass Is Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
F—Greensboro Library: A Bird’s Eye View: 3 p.m. Learn about “flying cameras.” Will be posted on Facebook. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
North Carolina Triad Beer: A History: 6 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Sawtooth School for Visual Arts: Metal Clay Artists Symposium, “Convergence”: Aug. 26-29. 251 N. Spruce St., WS. General registration is $55. www.sawtooth.org
27 FRIDAY
AUDITIONS
Piedmont Youth Chorus: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 for live, in-person auditions at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., WS. Virtual auditions are 1-3 p.m. Aug. 29 and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. 336-703-0001 or PiedmontOpera.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Benji Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
THEATER
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Aug. 27-28, 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
28 SATURDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Anna B. Sutton and Eric Tran: 7 p.m. “Savage Flower.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Benji Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. Strawberry Girls with Andrés & Amarionette. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Second Annual Live Vegan Festival: Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.triadvegfest.org
Gateway Gallery: Open from 9-11:30 a.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
The Oak Ridge Boys: 4 and 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$200. thelibertyshowcase.com.
Billy “Crash” Craddock: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
THEATER
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Aug. 28, 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
29 SUNDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 2 p.m. John Rosenthal, “Searching for Amylu Danzer.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Benji Brown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Kash’d Out: Way Too High for This Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Carolina Wedding Show: noon-4 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.33BRIDE.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Marion Adams’ “Colored Pencil Compositions” and James Gemma’s “Exploring Abstract Relationships in Shape and Color”: Aug. 29-Sept. 25. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Gallery Hop will be from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3. www.Artworks-Gallery.org
MUSIC
MUSEP: Soultrii: 6 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com
JazzMaTazz: 5-7 p.m. Winston- Salem. Email Cle Thompson at clejzazz@gmail.com for more information and location.
THEATER
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
30 MONDAY
AUDITIONS
“Murder on the Orient Express” Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: 6-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
31 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Eno String Quartet and Dmitri Vorobiev: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., WS. www.musiccarolina.org.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
1 WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Enchanted Evening: A Night of Comedy and Burlesque. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$40. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
2 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Hellza Poppin Circus Side Show. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL and IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem will present weekday hands-on-history demonstrations through August. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to interact with various eighteenth-century artisans. historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com