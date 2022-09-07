Go Triad: Calendar of events

8 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

Diya Abdo: 5 p.m. "American Refugee". Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F - Author Alexandra Rowland: 6:30-8 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Ca$H-Out Comedy (amateur showcase). 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Fundamentals and Maia Kamil in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Low Water Bridge Band. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Deicide with Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' & Readin' Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Sandbox Percussion: Seven Pillars: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

9 • FRIDAY

BOOKS

F - McGirt-Horton Book Club: 12:30 p.m. 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F - Media Literacy and News Forum: 2:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. 336-373-5810.

CLUBS & CAFES

Craft & Vine: Anne Elise Hastings and Her Revolving Cast of Characters: 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge. 336-441-8724.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Drew Foust Album Release with Sam Fribush Organ Trio. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Sun God and Condado in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 7 p.m. Sept. 11. John Crist. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Sweet T and The Biscuits. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Whitty: The Get Litty with Whitty Show. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

GROW Residency for Mixed Media Artist Bevelyn Ukah: Artist talk, doors open at 6 p.m. Open studio hours from 4-6 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. creativegreensboro.com.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "Your Presence: Stage & Screen": 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

NC Comedy Fest 2022: Eric Trundy: 8:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB.$15. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 9-11, 14-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F - 2022 Artstock Artists Studio Tour Preview Exhibition: 6-8 p.m. 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. 336-282-0010.

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen and John Foreman: 5-7 p.m. reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through Sept. 16. 336-274-9814.

MUSIC

Jimmy Fortune: 8 p.m. Reidsville Showcase Theater, 205 Gilmer St., RV. https://thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem "The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 15-16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-28 for adults, discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

10 • SATURDAY

BOOKS

Caroline Cottom: 2-4 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F - HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Them Pants and Andy Freakin' Mabe in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 10, 7 p.m. Sept. 11. John Crist. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

GROW Residency for Mixed Media Artist Bevelyn Ukah Workshop: Art and a Just Transition: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 E. Davie St., GB. A workshop focusing on social transformation through art, co-facilitated by Ukah and Taari Coleman. CreativeGreensboro.com.

F - Corn Shuck Doll-Making: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org

Art Sale for Alzheimer's Association: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, GB.

NC Comedy Fest 2022: Eeland Stribling: 8:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB.$15. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Antique Quilt and Sewing Machine Display Opening: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1816 Wright Tavern, 1073 Highway 65, RV. www.themarconline.org.

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 10-11, Sept. 14-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Fall Home Show: 10 a.m. Sept. 10-11. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F - Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10, 24. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

F - Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

"Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth": Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Through April 8. https://weatherspoonart.org/

MUSIC

Alan Jackson: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Guest Artist Latonia Moore, Soprano, in Recital with Allison Gagnon, Piano: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem "The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Sept. 15-16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-28 for adults, discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

11 • SUNDAY

BOOKS

Poets@Scup: 4 p.m. Kate Kehoe, Pat Reviere-Seel and Paul Jones. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 11, Sept. 14-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Fall Home Show: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Guest Artist Latonia Moore, Soprano, Public Master Class: 4:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem "The 39 Steps": 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-28 for adults, discounts for students, seniors,and groups of 10 or more. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

12 • MONDAY

BOOKS

F - HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

13 • TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-10 p.m. Tunes on Tuesday: High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Jam. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Chad & J.T. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

GROW Residency for Mixed Media Artist Bevelyn Ukah Workshop: Art As Activism: 4-6 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 E. Davie St., GB. A workshop for the public to collaborate on making a community art piece that reimagines how we see our future. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Reynolda Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

F - The Salvation Army of High Point s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

"The Godfather": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

"Mean Girls": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

14 • WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Lee Ross. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 14-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Face-to-Face Speaker Forum: George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States: 7-9 p.m. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, WS. www.ljvm.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "Fractured Fairy Tails": 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

"Mean Girls": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

15 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person discussion of "Dangerous Women" by Hope Adams. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F - Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Vein with Candy, Regulate and Living Weapon. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 15-18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon": 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17, 22-24; 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25. UNCG's Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

"Mean Girls": 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F - Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View all current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions

Muralist Needed: Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. Will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. www.creativegreensboro.com.