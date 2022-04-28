Go Triad: Calendar of events

28 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Bill Slawter: 6 p.m. “Sit-Ins, Drive-Ins, and Uncle Sam.” 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Pigweed: The Devil Mayham Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: April 28-May 1 and May 5-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Matt Kendrick Quartet: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

THEATER

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: 7:30 p.m. April 28-29, 3 and 7 p.m. April 30, 3 p.m. May 1. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. $17 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger, free for A&T students with Aggie One card. 336-334-7749.

29 | FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Daniel Donato, withdrew. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. April 29, 7 and 9 p.m. April 30. Tyler Chronicles. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: Eve 6 with Jake Flores and We Are The Union. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

DANCE

iVivaMexico!iViva America!-Ballet Folklorico De Los Angeles: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Drawing Across the Seasons: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Outdoor discussion of memoirs by authors who share their depictions of plant and animal life across the seasons. Choose a book from this memoir collection with writers such as John Lane and David Haskell. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Fifth Annual Community Service Festival: April 29-May 1. ACOBE (A Celebration of Black Excellence), Greensboro Cultural Center, GB. www.eventbrite.com/e/308354455477

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Symphony Presents A Richard Smallwood Gospel Concert: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: 7:30 p.m. April 29, 3 and 7 p.m. April 30, 3 p.m. May 1. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. $17 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger, free for A&T students with Aggie One card. 336-334-7749.

30 | SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Bull City Ciderworks: noon-4 p.m. ALSapalooza Music Festival. 504 State St., GB. Featuring Eric Hunsucker, Jim Mayberry, Patrick Rock and Graymatter. Minimum donation of $20. Pproceeds go to the ALS Association N.C. Chapter.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tyler Chronicles. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: The Cadillac Three: Hillbilly Hipnotize Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Covenant Church United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, HP. Fundraiser for youth summer mission trips. 336-841-3242. www.CovenantChurchHigh Point.com.

Liberty Downtown Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Depot and North Fayetteville streets. www.facebook.com/therandolphartsguild/ Experience Liberty.

Greensboro Book Lover’s Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, GB.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. With natural egg dyeing. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Anna Catharina’s Bethabara: 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Guests can explore a variety of women’s trades. $5 per adult, $3 per child. Reservations: Diana Overbey at diano@cityofws.org or 336-397-7587.

“Love Lift Us”: noon-2 p.m. Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., GB. A celebration of life to recognize and honor mothers grieving the loss of children to gun violence and violent acts. Hunt-Perry, naacpgsowin@gmail.com or 336-254-1501.

Love on Momma Comedy Game Show: 4 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $9. https://carolinatheatre.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

MUSIC

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: 3 and 7 p.m. April 30, 3 p.m. May 1. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. $17 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger, free for A&T students with Aggie One card. 336-334-7749.

1 | SUNDAY

BOOKS

F—Asian American and Pacific Islander Authors: Recommended Reads: Virtual. Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by checking out reads by Asian American authors. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

MUSIC

ABBAFAB: T2 Presents: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Tribute to ABBA. $45 or $55. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”: 3 p.m. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. $17 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger, free for A&T students with Aggie One card. 336-334-7749.

2 | MONDAY

FUN STUFF

WWE Monday Night Raw: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

3 | TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Orquesta Akokán. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Lucero. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“The Sound of Music” Singalong!: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

4 | WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Reading the World: “Tram 83” by Fiston Mwanza Mujila: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongevents.com.

FUN STUFF

Future Fund 10 LIVE: 5:15 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Shark Tank meets American Idol meets Nonprofits. $35. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

5 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

Joseph Bathanti: “Light at the Seam”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mauve Angeles, Earl. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Cinco De Mayo Party with Empire Strikes Brass featuring DJ Logic. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Shayne Smith. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: May 5-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

National Day of Prayer: noon. Downtown Governmental Plaza, GB. nationaldayofprayer.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Cinco De Mayo Karoke Music Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. Creative Aging Network, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. https://form.jotform.com/220824197080151

KEM & Babyface: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: Annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Ten-minute Play Competition: Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted May 1-31. Free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for non-members. www.wswriters.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com