Go Triad: Calendar of events

25 THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Gobbler: 6-11 a.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. https://events.racewire.com/greensboro-gobbler.
Running of the Turkeys: 8:30 a.m. 3808 Jaycee Park Drive, GB. https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/NC/Greensboro/runturkey.
Thanksgiving Day 5K and Family Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., HP. https://5beforethefeast.org.
26 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. The Lacs: Country Lit 2021 Tour with Demun Jones and The Mantras at Rockhouse Live. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$25. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
2021 Craftmen’s Christmas Classic: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Dinosaur Adventure: noon-8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com.
Black Friday Sale and Spectacular Holiday Blooms Lighting: 3 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. The blooms lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. Following the opening, the Spectacular Holiday Blooms can be viewed Thursdays through Sundays from 5:30-9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Admission is $5 per person, free for 17 and younger. 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.com
Christmas on the Farm: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27. 7109 Harlow Drive, HP. https://m.facebook.com/events/1013530172740194
WWE Smackdown: 7:45 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
A Victorian Christmas at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., KV. Körner’s Folly is transformed with floor-to-ceiling garland, lights and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours are self-guided, reservations are recommended and offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. www.kornersfolly.org.
Christmas with the Kringles: Nov. 26-27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11-12, Dec. 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, Christmas hayride & light show, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa & hot cocoa! Reservations are required. https://www.millstonecreekorchards.com/events
Lights, Santa, Action!: Kersey Valley, 1625 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. Weekends beginning Nov. 26, then daily Dec. 17-23. $25.63 for ages 4 and older, $15.56 for seniors 65 and older, and $19.22 for groups of 20 or more. www.kerseyvalleychristmas.com
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Seth Walker in The Crown: 8 p.m. The Crown, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30, $25 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
27 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Kenny Howell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. The Mantras at Rockhouse Live. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Christmas on the Farm: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 7109 Harlow Drive, HP. https://m.facebook.com/events/1013530172740194
Dinosaur Adventure: 9 a.m-8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com.
2021 Craftmen’s Christmas Classic: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Merry Madness: Nov. 27-Dec. 24. All businesses within downtown Greensboro are part of the Merry Madness Passport program. Shop in-person/online, dine-in, or order take-out. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Christmas with the Kringles: Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11-12, Dec. 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, Christmas hayride & light show, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa & hot cocoa! Reservations are required. https://www.millstonecreekorchards.com/events
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside the farmer’s market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick, asked not to attend. The market will accept SNAP/EBT. Must wear face masks. www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $35-$40. www.highpointtheatre.com.
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. Conducted by guest conductor William Henry Curry and Karen Ní Bhroin, assistant conductor, of the Winston-Salem Symphony. wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
28 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com.
2021 Craftmen’s Christmas Classic: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Merry Mishmash: noon-4 p.m. Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary, 480 Wayside Drive, WS. Celebrate the holidays and help the animals. Christmas trees, hayride, Santa, the Grinch, games and holiday treats. https://tinyurl.com/yfrsb4mp
Thomasville Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. Thomasville. https://visitthomasvillenc.com/thomasville-christmas-parade
Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSIC
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. Conducted by guest conductor William Henry Curry and Karen Ní Bhroin, assistant conductor, of the Winston-Salem Symphony. wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
SCREENINGS
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
29 MONDAY
AUDITIONS
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for “The Drowsy Chaperone”: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29-30. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. May also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged. www.LTofWS.org.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
“Miracle On 34th Street”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
30 TUESDAY
AUDITIONS
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for “The Drowsy Chaperone”: 6-8 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. May also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged. www.LTofWS.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Draper Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Draper Children’s Corner at Fieldcrest and Stadium Drive, Eden. Community members are invited to bring an ornament to hang on the tree, visit with Santa and enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate. 336-552-6132.
Elon University Festival of Lights/Downtown Luminaries: 6-9 p.m. Downtown, West College Avenue, Elon. Rain date is Dec. 1. https://tinyurl.com/4pzy3ra6
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Premiere Tribute Concert: 6:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre 209 N. Spruce St., WS. Presented by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the concert will honor pianist Dr. Pamela Howland. Lght reception sponsored by Take the Lead North Carolina will be at 5:45 p.m. Suggested donation of $25 (or more). intothearts.org.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Elf”: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 20. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
1 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Let’s Read in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—Handel’s Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Donations are appreciated. https://carolinatheatre.com.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
2 THURSDAY<
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Dale Yeah. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. theblindtiger.com.
FUN STUFF
Christmas Candlelight Worship Service: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hosted by Salem Academy and College, in the Elberson Fine Arts Center’s Hanes Auditoirum, 412 Rams Drive, WS. salem.edu.
Christmas Caroling in Glencoe: 6 p.m. Join Christmas carolers of Alamance Community College. Singing and refreshments at the Textile Heritage Museum, 2406 Glencoe St., BU. https://tinyurl.com/5djbajr8
Disney on Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $20 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. $10. https://tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5 or 336-889-2787.
Secrest Artists Series: Stewart Goodyear: Piano: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Robert Earl Keen’s The Road To Christmas: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30-$75.https://carolinatheatre.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com