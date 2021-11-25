Go Triad: Calendar of events

SCREENINGS

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

29 MONDAY

AUDITIONS

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem for “The Drowsy Chaperone”: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29-30. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. May also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged. www.LTofWS.org.

FUN STUFF

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

“Miracle On 34th Street”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

30 TUESDAY

AUDITIONS