Go Triad: Calendar of events

10 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Marissa Meyer: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. Meyer will be talking about her second book in the Gilded series, “Cursed.” www.bookmarksnc.org/MarissaMeyer.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Sarah Strable & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tim Shropshire. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Joshua Ray Walker, Margo Cilker. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Daniel Levitin and Rosanne Cash: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

UNCG Jazz Ensemble II: Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $9 for seniors, students and military. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

11 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Lemon City Trio and Cosmic Collective. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 11-12. Burpie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. thecomedyzone.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with the Waybacks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Joe Gatto: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Music Lovers’ Luncheon: noon-1:30 p.m. Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. $35. Features a discussion between music director candidate Vladimir Kulenovic and guest artist Julian Schwarz. wssymphony.org/luncheon

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Wild Party!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 16-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 17-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

12 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Acoustic Syndicate, Blue Dogs. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Burpie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. thecomedyzone.com.

DANCE

Piedmont Swing Dance Society (PSDS) Dance with the Greensboro Big Band: 7-8 p.m. intro swing dance lesson, 8-11 p.m. dancing. Greensboro Shrine Club, 5010 High Point Road, GB. $12 per person. www.piedmontswingdance.org.

FUN STUFF

Taylor Tomlinson: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Hickory Grove United Methodist Church Holiday Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 5959 Hickory Grove Road, GB. 336-299-8361.

Art SHAC Fall Art Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College, 412 Rams Drive, WS. TheArtSHAC.org.

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Open hearth cooking demonstration starting at 10 a.m. highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSIC

The Malpass Brothers: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com

Concerto (R)Evolution Concert: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Features guest conductor Vladimir Kulenovic and soloist Julian Schwarz. Highlights the music of Joseph Haydn, Béla Bartók and early 20th-century African American composer, Florence Price. $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Grupo Firme: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“The Wizard of Oz”: 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20; 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Wild Party!”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 13, 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 17-19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 18-19; 3 p.m. Nov. 13, 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

13 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Flat Iron: 3-5 p.m. JP Leon Band, 9 p.m. The Hit. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 1-6 p.m. Los Gordos Lobster Truck. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com

FUN STUFF

Peppa Pig’s Adventure: 2 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

MUSIC

Unheard Project: 6 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20; 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Carolina Theatre, 310 N. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Wild Party!”: 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 3 p.m. Nov. 13, 20; 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

“Sweeney Todd”: 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 3 p.m. Nov. 13, 20, 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

14 MONDAY

BOOKS

F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

AUDITIONS

For Stained Glass Playhouse: “Plaza Suite”: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14-15. 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/plaza-suite.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “One Man, Two Guvnors” Auditions: 6:30-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. LTofWS.org.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

15 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Billy Don Burns and Josh Morningstar. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class is free with COVID-19 vaccination record; no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Secrest Artists Series: Stewart Goodyear, Piano: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

16 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Courtney Puckett. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.com.

FUN STUFF

Ninth Annual Merry Merry Market: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Revolution Mill Events Center, GB. merrymerrymarketgso.com.

High Point City Lake Past and Present: 11 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Alton Brown Live: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

“Improv Intensive”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov 16. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. $155. For adults 18 and older. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

“Wild Party!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

17

THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop:

7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Matelyn Alicia & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Migrant Birds, Mild Goose Chase. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.com.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Wild Party!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.