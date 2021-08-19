Go Triad: Calendar of events

19 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. Sam Grow. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
“Black Culture Pop Up Museums”: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m. Aug. 28. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 Spruce St., WS. sstokes@intothearts.org
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Salvation Army of High Point: Back-to-School Giveaway: 10 a.m. Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., HP. 336-881-5400.
F—Starworks: 5:30 p.m. 100 Russell Drive, Star. Ceramics resident artist Julia Feld and intern Josh Goering will present slides and discuss their work. Open Mic Night in the Starworks Café and Taproom follows talks. 910-428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
F—Greensboro Library: Building Your Resilience and Finding Meaning in Adversity: 7 p.m. Online. Six-week course. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
SCREENINGS
“Coming To America”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
20 FRIDAY
MUSIC
F—Greensboro Library: Big Bang Boom: Summer Concert: noon. Video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads Outdoor Book Discussion: noon. Discussing “What’s Wrong with Appalachia?” Bring a lawn chair. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “Bells for Eli” by Susan Zurenda. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Huggy Lowdown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Back Porch Orchestra. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Blind Tiger: 8:30 p.m. Enrage Against the Machine. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
ARTC Theatre’s Twin City StandUp Comedy: 8 p.m. 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Comics include Tara Starnes, Ryan Bender, Mike Rinaldi, Tori Chaffee, Pat McLeod and Dejahzh Hedrick. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at ARTCtheatre.com
An Evening of Dance, Music & Art: 6 and 8 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Way, WS. $25 general admission, $10 for ages 6-18. www.musiccarolina.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSIC
THEATER
Winston-Salem Writers and 40+ Stage Company: “10-Minute Play Festival”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1068453
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Aug. 20-21, 27-28; 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
21 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Registration is required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Sizzling Summer African-American Authors: Love Belvin: 2 p.m. Virtual event. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Huggy Lowdown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
“Remembering Freetown” Seminar: 1 p.m. Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Freetown was the center of Black business and culture for much of the 20th century. Attendees are asked to bring pictures. 336-623-3168.
Home Run for Homelessness: 6 p.m. First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., GB. Kentia Smith at kentia@partnersendinghomelessness.org.
Andy Gross Live: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Stephen Freeman: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$30. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
SCREENINGS
Art House Movies @ ARTC: 7:30 p.m. 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Host Jon Furr, movie podcaster, will hold a discussion after the showing. This month’s film: “In Bruges,” starring Colin Farrell, 336-408-9739.
THEATER
Winston-Salem Writers and 40+ Stage Company: “10-Minute Play Festival”: 7:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1068453
“Something Rotten”: 8 p.m. Aug. 21, 27-28; 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
22 SUNDAY
AUDITIONS
Open Call for “Evil Dead: The Musical”: 7-9 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Ages 18 and older are invited. 336-408-9739.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Huggy Lowdown. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Bob Margolin & Friends. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Heads Up For Our Youth 2021 Back-to-School Rally: 2 p.m. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://headsupforouryouth.com.
Scuppernong Books: Trivia! with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSIC
MUSEP: doby: 6 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Music for a Mission: Martha Bassett’s Duo Brasil: 7 p.m. West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. www.facebook.com/events/557204162224996
THEATER
“Something Rotten”: 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29, 8 p.m. Aug. 27-28. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
23 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Beth David Synagogue COVID Clearance Book Sale: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24. Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, GB.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
24 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Sizzling Summer Authors: James Tate Hill: 7 p.m. Virtual discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. King 810. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888. Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Beth David Synagogue COVID Clearance Book Sale: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, GB.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
25 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. An Evening with Citizen Cope. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
26 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F- Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Bubba Dub. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. The Grass Is Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
F—Greensboro Library: A Bird’s Eye View: 3 p.m. Learn about “flying cameras.” Video will be posted on Facebook. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
North Carolina Triad Beer: A History: 6 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Sawtooth School for Visual Arts: Metal Clay Artists Symposium, “Convergence”: Aug. 26-29. 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Registration: $55. www.sawtooth.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem will present weekday hands-on-history demonstrations through August. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to interact with various 18th-century artisans. historicbethabara.org or 336-924-8191.