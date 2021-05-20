Go Triad: Calendar of events

20 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “The Myth of Innocence: Coming of Age in America”: 1 p.m. Online. https://tinyurl.com/69t5ym99
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “School of Night” by Louis Bayard. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: 4 p.m. A poetry workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Bookmarks: Romance Book Club with Author Joanna Lowell: 6:30 p.m. Local romance author to discuss her novel, “The Duke Undone.” Register: email Kate@bookmarksnc.org
Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Publishing Your Poetry with Ross White and Noah Stetzer: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru: 1 p.m. May 20; 9 a.m. May 21-23. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.dinosauradventure.com
F—Greensboro Library: Business of Plants: Root and Branch Gardens: 5 p.m. Learn about Greensboro’s small business and nonprofits that have a focus on plants, gardening and the outdoors. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
SCREENINGS
UNCSA: Third-Year Films Drive-In Screening: 8 p.m. Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, WS. https://tinyurl.com/cct94f97
UNCSA: Third-Year Films On Demand: May 20-23. The School of Filmmaking presents the premiere of work by third-year filmmaking students, including narrative, documentary and animated projects, screened for a limited time before their launch into the festival circuit. https://tinyurl.com/kka97sn8
THEATER
Triad Stage: “Jekyll”: 7:30 p.m. Livestream reading on the Triad Stage Facebook.
21 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Steel Woods. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Hypnotist Rich Guzzi. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
SCREENINGS
“North by Northwest”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
THEATER
“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m. May 21-23, 28-30. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. $25. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7:30 p.m. May 21-22, 3 p.m. May 23. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students and at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
22 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Black Glass with Smashat. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Hypnotist Rich Guzzi. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Dance Project: Move Together Mini Marathon: 5 p.m. Fundraiser to provide dance to the community. A number of interactive classes and performances with local dance artists, as well as an interview with Ariana DeBose. Online via danceproject.org/movetogether, Facebook @danceprojecttheschool and YouTube.
FUN STUFF
F—Hargett Funeral Services, Inc. Hargett Farm Fest: 1-6 p.m. 3214 McConnell Road, GB. An afternoon of music, food trucks and other activities. Bring your lawn chair. Millicent Lee, 336-687-4717.
Magnolia Ball: 6:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. $250. www.piedmontopera.org.
F—Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m. May 22, 29. Also with a Textile Market beginning at 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Gateway Gallery: Open from 9-11:30 a.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and wooden barn quilts 4x4 and 1x1. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.
MUSIC
Shenandoah Every Road Tour: 4 and 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$75. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
THEATER
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7:30 p.m. May 22, 3 p.m. May 23. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
23 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Bull City Ciderworks: 4:30 p.m. Catchfire Collective. 504 State St., GB. 336-808-5153.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. JB Strauss. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
THEATER
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students at brownpapertickets.com or by going to artctheatre.com and clicking on the ticket link. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
24 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club Online: 1:30 p.m. Discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Graham. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
The Family Narrative Project: Storytelling is a Superpower: 1-3 p.m. May 24 and 26. Four women from North and South Carolina help people explore, save and share family and individual histories to leave as meaningful legacies or to enjoy now at family gatherings. Online course. $240. https://tinyurl.com/storysuper. Call 336-223- 4633, email familynarrativeproj@gmail.com or visit www.familynarrativeproject.com.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
25 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
26 WEDNESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Tantric with Faith & Scars. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
Hermitage: The Power of Art: Great Art on Screen Documentary Series: May 26-June 1. Livestream. www.piedmontopera.org.
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
27 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Business of Plants: 5 p.m. Learn about Greensboro’s small business and nonprofits that have a focus on plants, gardening and the outdoors. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com