Go Triad: Calendar of events

The Family Narrative Project: Storytelling is a Superpower: 1-3 p.m. May 24 and 26. Four women from North and South Carolina help people explore, save and share family and individual histories to leave as meaningful legacies or to enjoy now at family gatherings. Online course. $240. https://tinyurl.com/storysuper. Call 336-223- 4633, email familynarrativeproj@gmail.com or visit www.familynarrativeproject.com.