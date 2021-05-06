Go Triad: Calendar of events

6 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: The Voices From Mothers with Black Sons: 7 p.m. Virtual author event. Register: 336-412-6199.
Scuppernong Books: "Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food and Love in Thirteen Courses": 7 p.m. Register: https://tinyurl.com/433sev2j
Scuppernong Books: 5 Ways: Small Things with Britton Shurley: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
National Day of Prayer Gathering: 11:50 a.m.-1:20 p.m. Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza, 220 S. Greene St., GB. www.nationaldayofprayer.org
SCREENINGS
"The Goonies": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
RiverRun International Film Festival: May 6-16. www.riverrunfilm.com
THEATER
"Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical": 8 p.m. May 6-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
7 • FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Creed Fisher. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25-$250. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Mark Viera. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
High Point Ballet: Tribute to Broadway: 7:30 p.m. May 7, 2 p.m. May 8. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$30. www.highpointtheatre.com.
UNCSA Livestream: Spring Dance: 7:30 p.m. May 7-8; 2 p.m. May 8. A split program of classical ballet and contemporary dance. https://tinyurl.com/yahbptxk
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Charles Hahn's "Complexities, and Nuances of the Human Spirit" and Katherine Mahler's “Wayfinding”: Gallery Hop and Meet the Artists reception at 7 p.m. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through May 30. www.artworks-gallery.com.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Spring Opera: French Opera Double Bill: 7:30 p.m. May 7, 2 p.m. May 9. Two one-act French operas from the 20th century, presented by The A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute. https://tinyurl.com/vemczhdu
THEATER
"Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical": 8 p.m. May 7-8. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
8 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Matt Stell. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mark Viera. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
High Point Ballet: Tribute to Broadway: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$30. www.highpointtheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
Kernersville History Mystery Hunt: 9 a.m. Körner's Folly, 413 S. Main St., KV. Family-friendly, in-person, distanced team scavenger hunt through downtown Kernersville, discovering the stories behind historic buildings. $20 per person. kornersfolly.org
F - Reynolda’s Annual Community Day In-person and Virtual Hybrid: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The “Pollination Station” will be on the front lawn of Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS; inside the museum; and online. Register: reynoldahouse.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
Dr. Christopher Ohl Bobblehead Nights: May 8-9. For the first 500 fans through the main gate at Truist Stadium, 950 Ballpark Way, WS. 336-714-2287 or www.wsdash.com.
MUSIC
Neal McCoy: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$150. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
UNCSA Livestream: Wind Chamber Ensembles Concert: 7:30 p.m. Student chamber ensembles coached by the UNCSA faculty-artists. https://tinyurl.com/3dst2mwu
THEATER
"Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical": 8 p.m. Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. $25. Outdoor performance. www.theatrealliance.ws
Spring Radio Play Festival: May 8, 15, 22, 29. Two plays premier each week on Cary Playwrights' Forum and the Greensboro Playwrights' Forum on Facebook and YouTube. www.creativegreensboro.com.
9 • SUNDAY
MUSIC
N.C. Blues Week: May 9-15. www.piedmontblues.org.
UNCSA Livestream: Spring Opera: French Opera Double Bill: 2 p.m. Two one-act French operas from the 20th century, presented by The A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute. https://tinyurl.com/vemczhdu
10 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2 p.m. Discussing "Dead to Her" by Sarah Pinborough. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F- Greensboro Library: Outdoor Adventurers of Color: 7:30 p.m. A discussion led by African American kayakers and canoers. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
11 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave: 7 p.m. Online. Register: https://tinyurl.com/3sfp7m44
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F - The Salvation Army of High Point's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
12 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Virtual Roundtable" “Preservation Pointers for the Public": 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by the State Archives of North Carolina, this roundtable will enhance your family archive with tips from the pros. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/n2cy8r3j
F - Greensboro Library: DIY Memory Kits: 5 p.m. A virtual program to learn how you can create your own Memory Kit: a box or bag filled with items and activities centered around a place, time or theme, that can promote memory stimulation, inspire meaningful conversation and encourage continuing education. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
"Los Hermanos/The Brothers": In-person on May 12, The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., WS; and virtually May 13-15. For tickets: www.riverrunfilm.com/film/hermanos.
"42nd Street: The Musical": May 12-18. Filmed from London’s West End. Livestream. https://tinyurl.com/ruyysady
13 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: C.T. Salazar, "A Sonnet Craft": 7 p.m. Five ways of looking at poetry. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
"Mannequin Musings": Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com