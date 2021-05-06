Go Triad: Calendar of events

MUSIC

F - The Salvation Army of High Point's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

12 • WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Virtual Roundtable" “Preservation Pointers for the Public": 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by the State Archives of North Carolina, this roundtable will enhance your family archive with tips from the pros. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/n2cy8r3j

F - Greensboro Library: DIY Memory Kits: 5 p.m. A virtual program to learn how you can create your own Memory Kit: a box or bag filled with items and activities centered around a place, time or theme, that can promote memory stimulation, inspire meaningful conversation and encourage continuing education. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

SCREENINGS