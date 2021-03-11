Go Triad: Calendar of events

11 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “In Praise of Unlikeable Characters: Life’s Not Perfect and Neither is Fiction” with Clifford Garstang. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “When the Apricots Bloom” with Gina Wilkinson. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Brad Stine. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Caroline Herschel and Nebula Jars: 3 p.m. Herschel was a German astronomer and the first woman to discover a comet. She’s also the first astronomer to catalog stars and nebulae. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Container Edibles: Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: 6-7 p.m. Zoom. If you are short on time, space or sun, you can still grow a productive food garden in containers. Registration is required at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
MUSIC
F—Schaefer Center Livestream: Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m. Registration is required: www.theschaefercenter.org
Czech Connection: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert Livestream: 7:30 p.m. A program of works by Josef Suk, Anton Dvořák and Joseph Haydn performed by UNCSA ensembles including the Brandenburg Ensemble, the Wind Dectet and the Chamber Orchestra. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210311-czech-connection.aspx
12 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Discussion Group: 12:30 p.m. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Chico Bean. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Shift Happens”: GreenHill Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.greenhillnc.org.
MUSIC
“Ancient Airs and Dances”: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Livestream. https://tinyurl.com/4wz8753p
THEATER
F—UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 12-13 and 4 p.m. March 14. Reservations available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945.
13 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F—Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 13, 20, 27. High Point Museum’s Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Synchronized Swimmers”: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. A photographic and sculptural installation exploring the aquatic childhood memories of artist Jenny Fine. Through May 30 in SECCA’s Potter Gallery. Free, with a suggested $10 donation.
MUSIC
The Winston-Salem Symphony: “CenterStage”: On demand for 30 days at 7:30 p.m. The concert features Winston-Salem Symphony principal musicians Kathryn Levy (flute) and Brooks Whitehouse (cello) in concertos by Lukas Foss and Edward Elgar. Stream on demand both on the symphony’s Stage Pass and on Artarie. Artarie is available at artarie.com and as an app on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and FireTV. wssymphony.org.
UNCSA Livestream: Shadow and Light: 7:30 p.m. Kevin Lawrence and Dmitri Shteinberg in recital. 7:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/k98x8umx
THEATER
F—UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 4 p.m. March 14. Reservations are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945.
14 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Chico Bean. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
UNCSA-WFU Concert of Gratitude: 3 p.m. The virtual concert will be performed by The Reynolda Quartet and will be livestreamed from Watson Hall at UNCSA. https://tinyurl.com/6cap5mx9
UNCSA Livestream: Emerging Artists Series: 7:30 p.m. New works by student composers commissioned by National Audubon Society. The compositions — Gustav Knudson’s String Quartet No. 2: “The Wood Thrush” and K.C. Pyle’s “Journey of the Wood Thrush” for piano trio — are both by college seniors and will be premiered by student ensembles. https://tinyurl.com/aa6f7zks
THEATER
F—UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945
15 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Monday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing “They Killed Sister Dorothy” (2009). Available to watch with library card through Films on Demand. Zoom discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Poetry Book Club: Wallace Stevens: 7 p.m. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/r5nv6tau
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F—Greensboro Library: Outdoor Adventurers of Color: 7:30 p.m. Diquan Edmonds with the Triangle Land Conservancy will demonstrate his research into the history and barriers to outdoor experiences for African Americans. Will provide suggestions on how to make the outdoors more equitable and inclusive. Zoom invitation required. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Woodwind and Brass: 7:30 p.m. Student ensembles coached by the UNCSA faculty will be featured in a varied program. https://tinyurl.com/32sp9evx
16 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Caffė YA Book Club: 7 p.m. “Star Daughter” by Shveta Thakrar. Registration is required. 336-373-2925. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Ireland and the British Empire: 5 p.m. A virtual conversation with Dr. Jill Bender. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. Register: Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
17 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Irish Stories with Lona Bartlett: 5 p.m. Bartlett combines traditional storytelling, puppetry, music and her degrees in education to weave stories that entertain, teach and bring Celtic tales to life. Online https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Crossroads Nashville Round featuring members of the Megan Doss Band and Jukebox Rehab. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$120. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
High Point Museum: “The Mendenhall Family and Their Involvement in the N.C. Abolition Movement”: 10 a.m. Shawn Rogers, director of the Mendenhall Homeplace, will lead the discussion. Online. Registration is required. www.highpointmuseum.org.
F—Greensboro Library: All Things Irish: 3 p.m. Focusing on popular and classic materials related to Ireland and the Irish-American experience, this virtual program highlights the “emeralds” of the library collection. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Cooking Vegan: 7:30 p.m. A Zoom demonstration of vegan cooking. Piedmont Area Vegan Educators will walk through the steps of at least one simple vegan recipe. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high-school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
Piedmont Opera: Frida: Viva La Vida: noon March 17-7 p.m. March 23. Great Art on Screen documentary series. Virtual. $10. www.piedmontopera.org.
18 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. A Zoom book discussion of “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. An online discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Bookmarks: Virtual Conversations with Victoria Schwab and R.L. Stine: 6:30 p.m. Admission is by purchase of “Bridge of Souls,” “Monster Blood is Back” or the discounted bundle of both books. Purchase one or both books and register for the event at www.bookmarksnc.org/SchwabStine21. Signed bookplates will be available from R. L. Stine.
F—Greensboro Library: Booklovers Social with Tayari Jones: 7 p.m. A virtual visit with New York Times best-selling author Tayari Jones. Jones will be introduced by Greensboro author Quinn Dalton. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: It’s All in the Details with Shuly Xóchitl Cawood: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
Theresa May: Virtual Event: As part of the Guilford College Bryan Series, presented by Tanger Center. www.tangercenter.com
F—Greensboro Library: ecoEXPLORE: Botany: 7:30 p.m. Kelsey Hughes from the Greensboro Science Center will share ecoEXPLORE, a program for youth, grades K-8. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
THEATER
UNCG: “Saint Joan”: Streaming March 18-20. The story follows the strength and resistance of Joan of Arc and her determination to help France with the word of God. $5. Call the UNCG theater box office at 336-334-4392 from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.
ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, access code 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.