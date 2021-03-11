Go Triad: Calendar of events

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. A Zoom book discussion of “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. An online discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels from teens to adults. Share your own works for constructive criticism. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Bookmarks: Virtual Conversations with Victoria Schwab and R.L. Stine: 6:30 p.m. Admission is by purchase of “Bridge of Souls,” “Monster Blood is Back” or the discounted bundle of both books. Purchase one or both books and register for the event at www.bookmarksnc.org/SchwabStine21. Signed bookplates will be available from R. L. Stine.

F—Greensboro Library: Booklovers Social with Tayari Jones: 7 p.m. A virtual visit with New York Times best-selling author Tayari Jones. Jones will be introduced by Greensboro author Quinn Dalton. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Scuppernong Books: It’s All in the Details with Shuly Xóchitl Cawood: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF