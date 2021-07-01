Go Triad: Calendar of events

F—Greensboro Library: Book Talk with a Twist: “Hatch” by Kenneth Oppel: 3 p.m. Greensboro Library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Last Real Circus. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

7 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m.Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. Events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.