Go Triad: Calendar of events

1 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Tara Thacker and Leana Quade at STARworks: 5:30 p.m. 100 Russell Drive, Star. Thacker and Quade will present slides and discuss their work. 910-428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
2 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Roots Regae with Pure Fiyah Reggae Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tim Bae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Brooke McBride Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Karen Moran Kopf, “Memories Downtown,” and Seth Moskowitz, “NEWds, New Interpretations of the Female Form”: Gallery Hop, 7-9 p.m. July 2; Meet the Artist, 2-4 p.m. July 11. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.artworks-gallery.org.
MUSIC
Jasme’ Kelly: A Ghostlight Concert: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. https://carolinatheatre.com.
3 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Saturday Salons at Benjamin: 10 a.m. Online, featuring North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 3 p.m. Carolina Uprising Takeover. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tim Bae. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
F—Greensboro Library: Write On! NaNoGSO Write-In Camp NaNoWriMo: 2 p.m. Virtual. Writing workshop and write-in sessions. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Winston-Salem Dash’s Independence Weekend Celebration: 3 p.m. Will include a collegiate woodbat baseball game, live music featuring Cooper Alan, food trucks and fireworks. www.wsdash.com.
MUSIC
SECCA Stars & Stripes: 5 p.m. Featuring the North Carolina Brass Band. 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. secca.org.
4 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Independence Day Celebration: Summer Park Concert Series: 5 p.m. Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. Featuring the N.C. National Guard 440th Army Band. intothearts.org/parks2021
5 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
6 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: Noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
F—Greensboro Library: Book Talk with a Twist: “Hatch” by Kenneth Oppel: 3 p.m. Greensboro Library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Last Real Circus. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
7 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m.Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. Events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person and Zoom. Register: 336-412-6199.
Scuppernong Books: “Indonesia: Beauty is a Wound” by Eka Kurniawan: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/7vhdet7s. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
8 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Widow Next Door” by LA. Detwiler. In-person and Zoom. Register: 336-412-6199
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Flash Tour: Abby K & Half Past Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Molly Tuttle Band with Gabe Lee. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $40-$50.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
DANCE
Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance: 7 p.m. Outside at Corpening Plaza, 231 First St. W., WS. $35-$40. www.terpsicorps.org or 828-761-1371.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls: 3 p.m. Video on the Greensboro Library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com.