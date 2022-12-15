Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Angela Bingham & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Warm for the Holidays: A Winter Coat Drive & Benefit Concert for The Shalom Project. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

UNCSA: “The Nutcracker”: 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Holiday Affair”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Anxiety Support Group: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults with any anxiety disorder. 336-768-3880 or www.triadmentalhealth.org

THEATER

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org.

16 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Mutzie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Futurebirds and Tyler Ramsey. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Sam Foster, The Obsolete, Lone Hollow and Crenshaw Pentacostal. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

UNCSA: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

FOX 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Free with non-perishable food donations. greensborocoliseum.com.

T. Walker in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org.

Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. https://www.goodlyframe.org/.

17 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mutzie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Soup & Sing: Potluck Dinner and Jam Session. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $60. www.stonefieldcellars.com

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Wilson Springs Hotel. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Contra Dance: 7-10 p.m. Guilford Grange Hall, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. $10 admission charge collected at the door. www.feetretreat.com or 336-644-6522.

UNCSA: “The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

Geensboro Ballet: “Clara’s Nutcracker Suite”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

Greensboro Ballet: The Nutcracker: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

High Point Museum’s Scottish Fair: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Christmas for the City: 1-6 p.m. Benton Convention Center, WS. deltaartscenter.org.

Heather McMahan: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 17, 31. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. There will also be candle dipping in the Historical Park on Dec. 10. highpointmuseum.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

FOX 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, WS.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock Quartet In the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “A Christmas Carol”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org.

Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Christmas Carol”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. https://www.goodlyframe.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

18 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Antion Scales presents Under the Mistletoe and Coat Drive. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

DANCE

UNCSA: “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

Greensboro Ballet: The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Miss Daina’s Christmas Adventure ‘The Legacy’: 4:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Comfort & Joy at Reynolda: Dec. 18. Reynolda House Museum of Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. A live performance of Reynolda’s original 1917 Aeolian Organ with a self-tour of the museum. reynolda.org.

THEATER

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “A Christmas Carol”: 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://www.ltofws.org.

Goodly Frame Theatre: “A Christmas Carol”: 2 p.m. The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. https://www.goodlyframe.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

19 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

“Elf”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheater.com.

“Christmas in Connecticut”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheater.com.

20 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Trivia with Scott. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Miracle on 34th Street”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Love Actually”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

21 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

SCREENINGS

“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Holiday Inn”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

22 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Lydia Salett Dudley & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Posture. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“White Christmas”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Shop Around the Corner”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Körners Folly Victorian Christmas: 413 S. Main St., KV. Through Jan. 7.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.