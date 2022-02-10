Go Triad: Calendar of events

10 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Southern (Dis)Comfort: A Screening and Poetry Discussion with Johnny Lee Chapman III: 6 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
How Do I Look? Looking at Lorraine O’Grady: noon-12:45 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Gallery, UNCG, GB. Virtual event. Registration required: https://weatherspoonart.org/event-feb-10-how-do-i-look-graves-qadir.
Associated Arts of Winston Salem: “Patterns: The Exhibit”: 5:30-7 p.m. reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through April 29. associatedartists.org.
SCREENINGS
F—Film Screening of Maya Angelou’s “And I Still Rise”: 6 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. In-person or online. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
11 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Discussion of “Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned” by Walter Mosley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
UNCG MFA Reading: Gillian Perry and Samuel Cormac: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 11-12. Jesus Trejo. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Rock 92’s 2 Guys Named Chris Comedy All Stars: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20. https://carolinatheatre.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Billy Strings: 8:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“The Normal Heart”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12, 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets start at $11. www.LTofWS.org.
12 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—New Book Lovers’ Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jesus Trejo. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zepplin Experience. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $$15-$200. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Annual Bag Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jamestown Public Library, 200 W. Main St., Jamestown. jamestownpubliclibrary.com
Online Workshop: “Migration Patterns: An Alternative for Locating African-American Origins”: 10 a.m.-noon. Lamar E. DeLoatch, president of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogy Society, Piedmont Triad chapter, will lead the workshop. Register: www.oldsalem.org/events/event/migration/
No Remorse Comedy Tour Starring Mike Epps: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Secret Language of Fans: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
I Am Black History: 11 a.m. Feb. 12, 19. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Series on researching your genealogy. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Carolina Weddings Show: noon. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Wine and Chocolate Festival: 1 and 5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours
MUSIC
Nature Blu and Drifters Review: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-40. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Heather Headley: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“Wake Up, Brother Bear!”: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 19, 26. Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, GB. Touring every Tuesday and Thursday, March 1-April 26, and can bring the theater to your school or location. 336-334-4015 or grpsales@uncg.edu.
“Encounter”: 6 p.m. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. Written, scored and performed by Walter Johnson. www.barndinner.com
“The Normal Heart”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets start at $11. www.LTofWS.org.
13 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Champions of Magic: 4 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“The Normal Heart”: 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets start at $11. www.LTofWS.org.
14 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Chris Wiles Very Special Valentine’s Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSIC
The Ghosts of Liberty In The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $13 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
15 TUESDAY
AUDITIONS
For “Evening of Short Plays No. 40”: 7 p.m. Feb. 15-16. Studio 413, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Actors ages 16 and older of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and racial identities are encouraged to register at www.creativegreenboro.com.
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” by Helen Simonson. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Science Fiction Book Club: “Shards of Earth:” 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Smile Empty Soul: The Swallow the Pill Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Guilford College Bryan Series: Yusef Salaam: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Stormy Weather”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
16 WEDNESDAY
AUDITIONS
For “Evening of Short Plays No. 40”: 7 p.m. Studio 413, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Actors ages 16 and older of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and racial identities are encouraged to register at www.creativegreenboro.com.
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Public Library’s Book Lovers’ Social: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
High Point Historical Society Presents: The Making of a Black Panther: 1 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. A discussion with Brad Lilley and Paul Ringel. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Poetry Café: 6-8 p.m. Xperience @ Caldcluegh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Josephus Thompson III will be in residence to share his love of poetry and performance. For children and teens ages 10-18. Register: tinyurl.com/YouthCypher21. www.greensboro-nc.gov/Xperience.
Face-to-Face Spaker Forum: 7:30 p.m. Yo-Yo Ma. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, WS. www.ljvm.com
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
17 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person for a book discussion of “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—McGirt-Horton “Soul Food Junkies” Film Discussion: 5:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Watch the film using the library Kanopy account and come prepared to talk about the film. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Online or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Afro-Latin America: History, Culture and Politics: 7 p.m. Zoom. 336-373-7605.
NCWN Writing Workshop with L.C. Fiore: 7 p.m. Register for in-person or Zoom: www.eventbrite.com/e/223545349157.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Winter Is For the Birds: Celebrate the Great Bird Count: 3:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Make a simple bird feeder and learn about local birds. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Success With Houseplants: The Indoor Garden: 6 p.m. Online. Registration is required: 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Home Free: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
UNCSA: “Coriolanus”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-19, 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Patrons Theatre, Alex Ewing Performance Space, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. 336-721-1945.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com