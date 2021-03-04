Go Triad: Calendar of events

Container Edibles: Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: 6-7 p.m. Zoom. If you are short on time, space or sun, you can still grow a productive food garden in containers. Registration: http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus

MUSIC

St. Paddy’s Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Guest performers are the Jason Pierce Trio. This will be a hybrid performance with only 75 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open. Tickets are $10 per person or livestream link. For tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. You can also call the Arts Council to order in-person tickets from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 26. Contact Bryon Stricklin at programs@highpointarts.org.

Czech Connection: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert Livestream: 7:30 p.m. A program of works by Josef Suk, Anton Dvorák and Joseph Haydn performed by UNCSA ensembles including the Brandenburg Ensemble, the Wind Dectet and the Chamber Orchestra. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210311-czech-connection.aspx

ONGOING VIRTUAL,

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF