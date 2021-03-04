Go Triad: Calendar of events

4 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: 7 p.m. Anne Lamott will discuss her new book, “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage,” during a pre-recorded virtual event. Admission is by purchase of the book (limited signed copies available). Register: www.bookmarksnc.org/event/AnneLamott
Scuppernong Books: Maps of the Mind with Jen Julian: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: Kate Clayborn, “Love at First”: 7 p.m. Zoom. Register: https://tinyurl.com/w3p9dg2n
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—“Believe in the G”: noon March 4-noon March 5. Annual day of giving is a time to wear Spartan blue and gold and show UNCG school spirit. Online. 336-334-3376, BelieveintheG.com.
5 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Ginger Billy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Virtual Family Game Night: 5-7 p.m. High Point Museum. Each “game room” hosts a different virtual game featuring Bingo, Jeopardy and more. Registration required. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Three Solo Shows: Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St., WS. Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints” will hang through March 28. www.artworks-gallery.org
THEATER
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Hadley High”: March 5-14. A new play by Chad Edwards on YouTube. Tickets are $11.49 including fees and can be purchased by calling 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
F—UNCSA: Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival with livestreams of two prerecorded plays: “Down in the Face of God” at 7:30 p.m. March 5-6 and 4 p.m. March 7; and “Sweat” at 7:30 p.m. March 12-13 and 4 p.m. March 14. Reservations: at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA box office at 336-721-1945.
Creative Greensboro Presents “An Evening of Short Plays #39 (Virtual): 8 p.m. March 5-6. The performances by local playwrights will be streamed live. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Advanced registration for a stream pass is required. Registration details can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
6 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Ginger Billy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F—TriStar (Virtual): 9 a.m. Topics include a history of the exploration of the moon, OSIRIS-REx mission update, the ocean worlds of the outer solar system and the impact of satellite constellations on astronomy. https://tinyurl.com/r6xd2ez9
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
THEATER
Creative Greensboro: “An Evening of Short Plays #39 (Virtual): 8 p.m. The performances by local playwrights will be streamed live. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. Advanced registration for a stream pass is required. Registration details can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
7 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 4 and 7 p.m. Ginger Billy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Art Song Composers We Should Know Better: Voice Students of Phyllis Pancella: 2 p.m. Explore the contemporary range of vocal music composed by female composers such as Amy Beach and Florence Price in this recital of solos, duets and a trio presented by members of the Pancella Voice Studio. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210307-art-song-literature.aspx.
8 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2 p.m. Discussing “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
Writing the Body: 4-6:30 p.m. An online Benjamin Bards workshop. Facilitated by poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard, event deals with how memory, truth and poetry can move us towards healing. Email kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov to receive a link.
F—Greensboro Library: Women’s Her-story Trivia: 6 p.m. A virtual trivia game centered on Women’s History Month. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Heavy are the Scales: Griggs v. Duke Power”: Zoom opening from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Museum and Archives of Rockingham County. The exhibit is the culmination of several years of research into a pivotal court case brought about by a group of African American employees working in Reidsville.
9 TUESDAY
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. Register: contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
UNCSA Livestream: O Blissful Loss of Self: Explorations of Ecstasy in Poetry by Women: 2 p.m. A program of all world premieres by female composers commissioned for this concert, featuring the flute and soprano duo Anima Vox, made up of faculty member Tadeu Coelho and his wife, soprano Carole Ott Coelho. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210309-o-blissful-loss-of-self.aspx
10 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Welcome Wildlife in Your Yard: 7:30 p.m. Triad Native Plant Society member Judy West will share wildlife habitat techniques from Doug Tallamy’s books: “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope.” https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Winds in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Conductor Mark A. Norman leads the UNCSA Wind Ensembles in Frank Ticheli’s “Vesuvius,” Arthur Bird’s “Marche Miniature” and Gordon Jacob’s Serenade for Winds. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210310-uncsa-winds.aspx
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
11 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “In Praise of Unlikeable Characters: Life’s Not Perfect and Neither is Fiction” with Clifford Garstang. Also at 7 p.m., “When the Apriocots Bloom” with Gina Wilkinson. Both events are online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Brad Stine. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Caroline Herschel and Nebula Jars: 3 p.m. Herschel was a German astronomer and the first woman to discover a comet. She’s also the first astronomer to catalog stars and nebulae. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Container Edibles: Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: 6-7 p.m. Zoom. If you are short on time, space or sun, you can still grow a productive food garden in containers. Registration: http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
MUSIC
St. Paddy’s Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Guest performers are the Jason Pierce Trio. This will be a hybrid performance with only 75 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open. Tickets are $10 per person or livestream link. For tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. You can also call the Arts Council to order in-person tickets from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 26. Contact Bryon Stricklin at programs@highpointarts.org.
Czech Connection: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert Livestream: 7:30 p.m. A program of works by Josef Suk, Anton Dvorák and Joseph Haydn performed by UNCSA ensembles including the Brandenburg Ensemble, the Wind Dectet and the Chamber Orchestra. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210311-czech-connection.aspx
ONGOING VIRTUAL,
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
“Mannequin Musings”: Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. The exhibition features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.orgHistoric Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, Access Code: 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.