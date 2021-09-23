Go Triad: Calendar of events

Best Little Train Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forrest Lawn Drive, GB. $5, free for children younger than 12. Jim Turkett at jturkett@gmail.com or 336-314-3341 or visit carolinamodelrr.org .

F—“Tools of the Trade”: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Learn about North Carolina trades of the 18th and 19th centuries and their tools. Trades include blacksmithing, chair caning, woodworking, shoemaking and more. Costumed interpreters will also be onsite to provide information and demonstrations. www.highpointmuseum.org.