Go Triad: Calendar of events

23 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks’ 16th Annual Festival of Books and Authors: Sept. 23-26. Bookmarks, 623 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
F—Greensboro Library: One City, One Book: Connecting to Your Cultural Heritage Online: 6 p.m. Online discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway. Register: 336-412-6199.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “Under the Spell” by Benjamin Hedin. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Flatland Calvary. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
24 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Green Reads Outdoor Book Discussion: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Also available via Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Steely Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$22. 336-272-9888.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
UNCG’s Concert and Lecture Series: Margaret Atwood: For a listing of dates, times, locations and to purchase tickets, visit ucls.uncg.edu.
Trevor Noah: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Rise Out of the Shadows: 2021 Restoration Runway: 8:15 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
New Works by Kevin Rutan: Artist reception from 5-7 p.m. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through Oct. 30. 336-274-9814.
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25, Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
25 SATURDAY
BOOKS
“Last Girl Standing”: 12:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. With Grady Hendrix and Stephen Graham Jones. www.bookmarksnc.org.
F—Greensboro Library: Around the World Book Club: 1 p.m. Discussing “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, online. Register: 336-297-5000.
F—Greensboro Library: Teen Time: Bling It with Books: 4 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Introduction: Make mini book cover charms. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Bookmarks’ 16th Annual Festival of Books and Authors: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spruce Street, Poplar Street and Holly Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem. www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Bookmarks’ Festival Keynote: Lauren Groff: 5 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS. $27. For tickets and information, www.eventbrite.com/e/bookmarks-festival-keynote-lauren-groff-tickets-166984185193.
FUN STUFF
Best Little Train Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forrest Lawn Drive, GB. $5, free for children younger than 12. Jim Turkett at jturkett@gmail.com or 336-314-3341 or visit carolinamodelrr.org.
F—“Tools of the Trade”: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Learn about North Carolina trades of the 18th and 19th centuries and their tools. Trades include blacksmithing, chair caning, woodworking, shoemaking and more. Costumed interpreters will also be onsite to provide information and demonstrations. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Sept. 25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Mike Super: Magic & Illusion: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$35. www.highpointtheatre.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
The Kentucky Headhunters: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., GB. www.libertyshowcase.com.
Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
SCREENINGS
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
26 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Trivia! With Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 2 p.m. Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
27 MONDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Special Guest Piebald. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
28 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: True Crime Tuesdays Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing through Zoom, “The Perfect Victim.” Available to watch with a library card through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
Counting Crows: 7 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
29 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Registration required: 336-412-6199.
MUSIC
Earth, Wind & Fire: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 1-2. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
30 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Poets Sam Barbee and Mike Gaspeny: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Scary Kids Scaring Kids. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $22.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Glenwood Library at the Market: 6 p.m. People’s Market, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Crafts, seeds and resources. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
The Pinkerton Raid: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
Ronnie Milsap with Special Guest Stephanie Quayle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.