Go Triad: Calendar of events

3 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Poets: Christopher Shipman, Kathy Goodkin, Jennifer Tamayo: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Bad Dog, Unknown Bodies, The Camel City Blackouts. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: Until They Bleed with Box Ghost, Maymaker and Duck Beat. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10. theblindtiger.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Grow Your Best Vegetable Garden: 6 p.m. Online. Learning and using some practices will help you get the best results in your vegetable garden. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
F—New Music GSO Presents Duo Guitiano: 7:30 p.m. UNCG Music Building, Tew Recital Hall. Amanda Virelles (piano) and Carlos Castilla (guitar) will present a recital with recent works for guitar and piano by David Virelles, Nadia Borislova, Keith Dippre and Andrew York. Tickets required: vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/duo-guitiano-guest-artist-recital.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Gaia!: The Works of Emily Clare, Kimberly Varnadoe, Pat Spainhour and Sharon Hardin: 4-6 p.m. reception. Gaia, 45 Miller St., WS. Artfolios.shop
4 FRIDAY
BOOKS
Poets: Kasey Jueds and Rhett Iseman Trull: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. A. Lee Edwards, David Childers, Casey Noel. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: Dark Tranquility with KataKlysm and Nailed to Obscurity. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. March 4-5. Burpie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop: 7-10 p.m. Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District. www.dadaws.net
MUSIC
Royal Jelly In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
High Point Community Theatre: Ruthless!: 7:30 p.m. March 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 5, 2 p.m. March 6. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 4, 10-11, 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 5, 12, 19; 2 p.m. March 6, 13, 20. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
5 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Aaron Burdett Quartet, Dori Freeman. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Burpie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: Adelita’s Way, Gemini Syndrome, Eslabon Armado. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
BOOKS
F—Salons at Benjamin: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Narrative poetry workshop with Steve Cushman and Michael Gaspeny. Discussing the craft of narrative poetry, considering voice, point of view, character, pacing and setting. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
Glassfest: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Visitors can watch glassblowing demonstrations and visit the gallery. www.starworksnc.org.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 5, 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.
F—National Day of Unplugging: Create a Quilt Square: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Take a break from electronics and make a quilt square for a community quilt. Make it in Little Red Schoolhouse on the day or at home. 336-885-1859 or www.highpoint museum.org
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours
H20 Installations at GreenHill Advance Ecological Awareness Through Art: Through June 25. GreenHill Center, GB.
MUSIC
Winston-Salem Symphony: Classic Series: 7:30 p.m. March 5, 3 p.m. March 6. Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Under the baton of guest conductor Stephen Mulligan, the concert series presents an all-American program including a performance by Branford Marsalis of a saxophone concerto by John Adams. wssymphony.org.
THEATER
High Point Community Theatre: Ruthless!: 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 5, 2 p.m. March 6. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 5, 12, 19; 2 p.m. March 6, 13, 20; 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 17-18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
6 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: Defeated Sanity. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Transitioning” by Alix Hitchcock and Lea Lackey-Zachmann: 2-4 p.m. reception. Through March 26. Artworks Gallery, Inc. 564 N. Trade St., WS. www.Artworks-Gallery.org
MUSIC
Winston-Salem Symphony: Classic Series: 3 p.m. Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. Under the baton of guest conductor Stephen Mulligan, the concert series presents an all-American program including a performance by Branford Marsalis of a saxophone concerto by John Adams. wssymphony.org.
Last Waking Moment In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
SCREENINGS
Brass at the Movies: The Music of John Williams.: 3 p.m. UNCG Auditorium, GB. www.ncbrassband.org/schedule.html
THEATER
High Point Community Theatre: Ruthless!: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 2 p.m. March 6, 13, 20; 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 12, 19. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
7 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Astronomy Night: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. An outside nighttime viewing through telescopes. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
8 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Writing & Resilience: International Women’s Day Workshop: 4 p.m. Online with poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
“Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt” Book Launch: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Tuesday Gardening Series: Grow Your Own Spices: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Author and spice-growing gardener Tasha Greer will share expert advice on how to harvest a bounty of culinary flavors like cardamom and cloves. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Lyle Lovett: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
9 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
10 THURSDAY
BOOKS
North Carolina Writers Network Open Mic and Social: 7 p.m. www.scuppenongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. An Evening with Colin Allured. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: Paralandra. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$175. theblindtiger.com.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
DANCE
F—Virtual Dance Discovery Club: N.C. Dance Festival: 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpcuigqDgjHtT-CJIPfIRxHv0DnoAIIFYvdanceproject.org/ncdf
FUN STUFF
F—Container Edibles: Growing Herbs And Vegetables In Pots: 6 p.m. Online. Productive gardens in containers. 336-641-2400.
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Sherrill Roland: The Odds”: 6-8 p.m. reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Through June 5 in the Pottery Gallery. www.secca.org.
THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 12, 19; 2 p.m. March 13, 20. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south
VISUAL ARTS
High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com