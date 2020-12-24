Go Triad: Calendar of events

24 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
High Point Museum: Holiday Story: www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum.
25 • FRIDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa (Virtual): 5 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
THEATER
Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway (Virtual): 7:30 p.m. On-demand tickets are $12. 336-725-4001 or book online at www.LTofWS.org.
26 • SATURDAY
FUN STUFF
High Point Museum: Kwanzaa Story: www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum.
27 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Pooh Shiesty. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Crafternoons on the Farm!: 2 p.m. Schoolhouse Farm, 3809 Craftsman Lane, Pleasant Garden. https://tinyurl.com/ycfzqwa7
29 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Holiday Lights Escape Room: Celebrating Greensboro, Celebrating the World: 7 p.m. Using the virtual escape room format, this program will celebrate various cultures and customs represented in our community. Puzzles and clues related to the use of candles and other luminaries for holidays. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
30 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Online Escape Room: Hogmanay: 3:30 p.m. Celebrate the new year with a virtual escape room based on the Scottish tradition of Hogmanay. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
31 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$200. 336-272-9888.
The Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com