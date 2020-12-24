 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Triad: Calendar of events
0 comments

Go Triad: Calendar of events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
philly plowden

Philly Plowden will perform at the Comedy Zone, at 1126 S. Holden Road in Greensboro, at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Jan. 1 and 6 and 8 p.m. Jan 2. For more information, visit www.thecomedyzone.com.

24 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

High Point Museum: Holiday Story: www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum.

25 • FRIDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa (Virtual): 5 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

THEATER

Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway (Virtual): 7:30 p.m. On-demand tickets are $12. 336-725-4001 or book online at www.LTofWS.org.

26 • SATURDAY

FUN STUFF

High Point Museum: Kwanzaa Story: www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum.

27 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Pooh Shiesty. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Crafternoons on the Farm!: 2 p.m. Schoolhouse Farm, 3809 Craftsman Lane, Pleasant Garden. https://tinyurl.com/ycfzqwa7

29 • TUESDAY

DANCE

Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Holiday Lights Escape Room: Celebrating Greensboro, Celebrating the World: 7 p.m. Using the virtual escape room format, this program will celebrate various cultures and customs represented in our community. Puzzles and clues related to the use of candles and other luminaries for holidays. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

30 • WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Online Escape Room: Hogmanay: 3:30 p.m. Celebrate the new year with a virtual escape room based on the Scottish tradition of Hogmanay. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

31 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$200. 336-272-9888.

The Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Philly Plowden. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News