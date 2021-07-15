Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. Discussing “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: L.S. Dugdale, “The Lost Art of Dying”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. David Childers with David Niblock (duo). 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Bumpin’ Uglies. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
SCREENINGS
“Independence Day”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
16 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Mean Street: Van Halen Tribute with CHAOSFM. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case Rock. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Toubab Krewe. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $16.
FUN STUFF
Korner’s Folly Family Fun Days: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 16-17. 413 S. Main St., KV. www.kornersfolly.org/events/family-fun-days
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Rebecca Fagg and Jack Stratton in “Double Retrospective” Exhibitions: GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Through Nov. 7. www.greenhillnc.org.
MUSIC
Dancin’ and Shaggin’ at the Station: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Special guest, Envision, will be covering hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, and up to today. $15 for in-person or livestream. www.highpointarts.org/events.
THEATER
“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 16-18, 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
17 SATURDAY
BOOKS
Brenda Loy Wilson: 1 p.m. Swepsonville Farmer’s Market, 2656 Darrell Newton Drive, Graham. Local author Wilson will read and share poetry from her book “Back Porch Poems.” 919-880-4868 or 336-684-5456.
F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Rock Revival with Scars Remain and more. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
Korner’s Folly Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 413 S. Main St., KV. www.kornersfolly.org/events/family-fun-days
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
National Ice Cream Day: noon-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 17, 24, 31. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Drop-in event. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org
MUSIC
F—Greensboro Opera: Sidney Outlaw and Warren Jones in Concert: 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Unvaccinated patrons must wear a mask. http://opera.uncg.edu
Teea Goans with Chelsea Sorrell & Runaway Train: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com
THEATER
“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 17-18, 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
18 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Shalom Project: The Big Chill: 2-6 p.m. Industry Hill, WS. Free, but donations will support The Shalom Project. https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill
MUSIC
MUSEP: Colin Cuter and the Greensboro Concert Band: 6 p.m. Virtual. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the city of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.
THEATER
“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 18, 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
19 MONDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Book Club: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/2wfemnw6
FUN STUFF
Monsters R Us: 9 a.m.-noon. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 8 and older. $90 for members, $100 for non-members. https://tagart.org/summer-camps or 336-887-2137.
Everything 3D: 1-4 p.m. July 19-22. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 8 and older. $90 for members, $100 for non-members. https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ or 336-887-2137.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
“Ray”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
20 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jimbo Mathus & the Dial Back Sound, also Matt Smith & The Cowboy Spankers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Live Online Family Game Night: Match the Tail with the Tale: 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Rope”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
21 WEDNESDAY
AUDITIONS
Winston-Salem Girls Chorus: Audition dates are July 21 and Aug. 5. Accepting online and in-person placements for the 2021-22 season for girls from rising second-12th grades. WSGCSing@aol.com, 336-413-8227 or www.wsgirlschorus.org
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required: 336-412-6199
F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m.Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. While the events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
“The Lego Movie”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $5. https://carolinatheatre.com.
“Get Out”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
22 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Dark Lies” by J.T. Ellison. 336-412-6199
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Riff Raff. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com