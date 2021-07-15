 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
Go Triad: Calendar of events

15 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. Discussing “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Scuppernong Books: L.S. Dugdale, “The Lost Art of Dying”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. David Childers with David Niblock (duo). 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Bumpin’ Uglies. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

SCREENINGS

“Independence Day”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

16 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Mean Street: Van Halen Tribute with CHAOSFM. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: 12M Case Rock. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Toubab Krewe. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $16.

FUN STUFF

Korner’s Folly Family Fun Days: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 16-17. 413 S. Main St., KV. www.kornersfolly.org/events/family-fun-days

Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Rebecca Fagg and Jack Stratton in “Double Retrospective” Exhibitions: GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Through Nov. 7. www.greenhillnc.org.

MUSIC

Dancin’ and Shaggin’ at the Station: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Special guest, Envision, will be covering hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, and up to today. $15 for in-person or livestream. www.highpointarts.org/events.

THEATER

“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 16-18, 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

17 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Brenda Loy Wilson: 1 p.m. Swepsonville Farmer’s Market, 2656 Darrell Newton Drive, Graham. Local author Wilson will read and share poetry from her book “Back Porch Poems.” 919-880-4868 or 336-684-5456.

F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 4 p.m. Rock Revival with Scars Remain and more. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose

Korner’s Folly Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 413 S. Main St., KV. www.kornersfolly.org/events/family-fun-days

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

National Ice Cream Day: noon-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 17, 24, 31. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Drop-in event. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org

MUSIC

F—Greensboro Opera: Sidney Outlaw and Warren Jones in Concert: 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Unvaccinated patrons must wear a mask. http://opera.uncg.edu

Teea Goans with Chelsea Sorrell & Runaway Train: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com

THEATER

“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 17-18, 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

18 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Shalom Project: The Big Chill: 2-6 p.m. Industry Hill, WS. Free, but donations will support The Shalom Project. https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill

MUSIC

MUSEP: Colin Cuter and the Greensboro Concert Band: 6 p.m. Virtual. www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the city of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

THEATER

“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 8 p.m. July 18, 23-25. Outside at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

19 MONDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong Books: Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Book Club: 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/2wfemnw6

FUN STUFF

Monsters R Us: 9 a.m.-noon. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 8 and older. $90 for members, $100 for non-members. https://tagart.org/summer-camps or 336-887-2137.

Everything 3D: 1-4 p.m. July 19-22. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. For ages 8 and older. $90 for members, $100 for non-members. https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ or 336-887-2137.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

“Ray”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

20 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jimbo Mathus & the Dial Back Sound, also Matt Smith & The Cowboy Spankers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Greensboro Library: Live Online Family Game Night: Match the Tail with the Tale: 6:30 p.m. Zoom. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Rope”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

21 WEDNESDAY

AUDITIONS

Winston-Salem Girls Chorus: Audition dates are July 21 and Aug. 5. Accepting online and in-person placements for the 2021-22 season for girls from rising second-12th grades. WSGCSing@aol.com, 336-413-8227 or www.wsgirlschorus.org

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required: 336-412-6199

F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m.Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. While the events are free, registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

SCREENINGS

“The Lego Movie”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $5. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“Get Out”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

22 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Dark Lies” by J.T. Ellison. 336-412-6199

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Riff Raff. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

