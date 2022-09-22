Go Triad: Calendar of events

22 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

North Carolina Writers’ Network: 7 p.m. Open mic. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: Tanya Ross & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Time Sawyer and The Pinkerton Raid. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. David Childers and The Serpents. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Secrest Artists Series: Third Coast Percussion: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season

SCREENINGS

Manhattan Short Film Festival: 6:30 and 9 p.m. Sept. 22-23. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

23 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 23-24. D’Lai. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Magnolia Green WS. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. House Flat Iron Vol. III. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zepplin Experience. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club’s 58th Annual Fall Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24. Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., RV.

Gateway Gallery: Enrichment Center Artists Exhibit: 5-7 p.m. Gateway Gallery, 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. Will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and wooden barn quilts 2x2 and 1x1. Guest artist is Mark Little and Hope Truck Food Co. will be on site. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

New Works by Agnes Preston Brame: 5-7 p.m. reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through Nov. 4. 336-274-9814.

MUSIC

Fiddle & Bow Society Presents: Roy Book Binder: 7:30 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. $20 for members, $22 general admission, $25 day of event. www.fiddleandbow.org.

Pam Tillis: 8 p.m. Reidsville Showcase Theater, 205 Gilmer St., RV. https://thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

A Night of Restoration: Restoration Place Counseling: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. With Mandisa. $35-$80. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

Manhattan Short Film Festival: 6:30 and 9 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 7 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

24 SATURDAY

BOOKS

The 17th Annual Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. downtown Winston-Salem. Free to the public, including activities for every age group and reader. Will take place at various locations on Spruce, Poplar, and Holly streets with panels in Calvary Moravian Church, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Hanesbrands Theatre and Footnote. www.bookmarksnc.org/festival

CLUBS & CAFES

Incendiary Brewing Co.: 2 p.m. ZINC: Rock ‘n’ Roll Trio. 486 N. Patterson Ave., No. 105, WS. 336-893-6714.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. D’Lai. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Hustle Souls. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Silent Disco Dance Party. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Farm Aid 2022: Raleigh. www.farmaid.org/festival.

Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club’s 58th Annual Fall Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24. Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., RV.

F—BBQ Grill in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. The park will be closed for this event. www.highpointmuseum.org.

The Reynolda Gardens Fall Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, WS. reynolda.org.

Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival: noon. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1403 Berwick St., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Unleash Your Hope: A LatinX Art Show: 3-5 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Will feature works by artists Lina Fernández Giraldo of Greensboro and Gabriela Costas of Winston Salem, along with other LatinX artists from the Triad and North Carolina. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

MUSIC

Black Mountain Trio: Towering Trios: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

UNCSA Wind Ensemble, Chamber Winds and Bergstone Brass: Of Sailors and Whales: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. www.uncsa.edu.

Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Day & Dream In The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $12 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Mariachi Cobre: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2 p.m. Sept. 25. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

25 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Foothills Brewing Tasting Room: 3 p.m. Safety Coffin. 3800 Kimwell Drive, WS. 336-997-9484.

DANCE

Carolina Heartland and USA Dance’s Annual Fall Dance Festival and Showcase: 3 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. $10. Marty at mberg5906@aol.com

FUN STUFF

Living with Ruthie Mae: 4 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30, $25 in advance. www.carolinatheatre.com.

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MUSIC

East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown: 4 p.m. Carolina Theater, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. www.carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Blue’s Clues & You Live On Stage: 2 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Wake Forest University Theatre: “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing”: 2 p.m. Tedford Stage of the Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. 336-758-5295 or theatre.wfu.edu

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: 2 p.m. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

26 MONDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Greg Koch. 221 Summit Ave., GB. www.flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Unearth with Orthodox. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888 or https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Fifth Annual “Tee Off for Tomorrow” Golf Tournament: Double shotgun start, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. High Point Country Club at Willow Creek, 916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, HP. bit.ly/TeeOffGolf22 or 336-881-5436.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

27 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Fall Dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-30, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

The Word is Out Open Mic: 6:45-8:30 p.m. Featured writer: Judie Holcomb-Pack. Optional theme: “Laugh and the World Laughs With You”. On Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83135626337

Tuesday Gardening Series: Raising Magical Monarchs: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, 100 Reynolda Road, WS. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

28

WEDNESDAY</&h1>

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Miss May I with Currents, Kingdom of Giants and Landmvrks. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Will Overton and Will Easter. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Fall Dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Fractured Fairy Tails”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

29

THURSDAY</&h1>

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: Clinton Horton & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Damn Tall Buildings in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Travis Williams Group. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Mike Cannon. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Fall Dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

Deep River Golf Classic: Lunch at 11 a.m., tee off at noon. Holly Ridge Golf Links, Archdale. Pat Brown: call 336-301-7671 or email irishraider711@comcast.net

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artists’ Panel Discussion: 4-5 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Gilded artists Larissa Bates, Shinji Turner-Yamamoto and Summer Wheat will talk about their techniques for working with gold leaf and about how they use this material to address a breadth of themes in their work, from history to literature to the environment. Virtual event. https://weatherspoonart.org.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS</&h1>

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

Muralist Needed: Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. www.creativegreensboro.com.