Go Triad: Calendar of events

10 THURSDAY
BOOKS
North Carolina Writers Network Open Mic and Social: 7 p.m. www.scuppenongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. An Evening with Colin Allured. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: Paralandra. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$175. theblindtiger.com.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
DANCE
F—Virtual Dance Discovery Club: N.C. Dance Festival: 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpcuigqDgjHtT-CJIPfIRxHv0DnoAIIFYvdanceproject.org/ncdf
FUN STUFF
F—Container Edibles: Growing Herbs And Vegetables In Pots: 6 p.m. Online. Productive gardens in containers. 336-641-2400.
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Sherrill Roland: The Odds”: 6-8 p.m. reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Through June 5 in the Pottery Gallery. www.secca.org.
THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 12, 19; 2 p.m. March 13, 20. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
11 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Online discussion of “Ruby” by Cynthia Bond. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Cone Denim Entertainment Center: 7 p.m. Niko Moon. 117 S. Elm St., GB. www.cdecgreensboro.com
The Ramkat: 9 p.m. Silent Disco Party, Magnolia Green, The Pharaoh Sisters. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: Nile with Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I Am. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. March 11-12. Mutzie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Our Search for Beautiful”: 7 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. reynolda.org/calendar
MUSIC
KoЯn: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. With special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 11, 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 12, 19; 2 p.m. March 13, 20. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
“Elvis: The Musical”: 8 p.m. March 11-12, 18-19; 2 p.m. March 13, 20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
12 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—New Book Lovers’ Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. Discussions of intriguing fiction. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. 221 Summit Ave., GB. Live show with Bobby Previte and Charlie Hunter. $10.
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Dropping Plates, By George. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mutzie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: Lowborn with Rookie of the Year at Rockhouse. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Sip, Savor, Shop NC: 1 and 5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F—Hamilton Escape Room: 3 p.m. March 12, 2 p.m. March 13. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Hamilton-themed escape room. Advance registration required. 336-373-2015.
Tea with Seagrove Potters: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Six Seagrove pottery shops have partnered with Carriage House Tea and the Table Farmhouse Bakery to provide a tour. Features tea from Carriage House Tea and pastries from the Table Farmhouse Bakery, as well as homemade treats for visitors to sample. www.TeaWithSeagrovePotters.com or 336-879-4145.
No Cap Comedy Tour: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours
MUSIC
Lonestar: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$200. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
’90s Kickback Concert Part 2: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 12, 19; 2 p.m. March 13, 20; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
“Elvis: The Musical”: 8 p.m. March 12, 18-19; 2 p.m. March 13, 20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
13 SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Hamilton Escape Room: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Hamilton-themed escape room. Advance registration required. 336-373-2015.
MUSIC
Doug Baker In The Crown: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $15 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 2 p.m. March 13, 20; 7:30 p.m. March 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
“Elvis: The Musical”: 2 p.m. March 13, 20; 8 p.m. March 18-19. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
The Simon & Garfunkel Story: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
14 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—Hemphill Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “To Die But Once” by Jacqueline Winspear. 336-412-6199.
F—Books & Brews: 6 p.m. SouthEnd Brewing Co., 117-B W. Lewis St., GB. Will Carter, 336-373-2923.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
15 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Science Fiction Book Club: “Velocity Weapon”: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Tiffany Thompson. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
Guilford College Bryan Series: Anne Lamott: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Tuesday Gardening Series: Things You Need to Grow Good Roses: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. Become a rose-growing ace with a little help from Winston-Salem Rose Society’s Jimmy Speas. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
F—Modern Automotive “Spring Arts Extravaganza”: March 15-19. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Showcasing art exhibitions from students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Reception from 4-6 p.m. March 18. khall@intothearts.org
MUSIC
Cane Mill Road In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $12 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
16 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F- Meet Local Authors: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. To register: www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_March_Registration.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
17 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “One by One” by Ruth Ware. In-person or Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 7 p.m. The Kneads, Kim Ware (The Good Graces), Sugar Meat. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Sister Sledge Featuring Sledgendary: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Livestream and in-person. $100. https://highpointtheatre.com
THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”: 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19, 2 p.m. March 20. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info/The-Drowsy-Chaperone
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, non-fiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south
Seeking Singers: Spring Theatre is seeking singers who can self-learn music to be a part of an additional pit choir for “Children Of Eden.” Must be available March 28-April 3 in Winston-Salem. If interested, email director Erinn Dearth at erinn@SpringTheatre.org.
VISUAL ARTS
High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com