Go Triad: Calendar of events

Tea with Seagrove Potters: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Six Seagrove pottery shops have partnered with Carriage House Tea and the Table Farmhouse Bakery to provide a tour. Features tea from Carriage House Tea and pastries from the Table Farmhouse Bakery, as well as homemade treats for visitors to sample. www.TeaWithSeagrovePotters.com or 336-879-4145.