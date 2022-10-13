Go Triad; Calendar of events

13 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—“By the Book”: Glenda Elizabeth Gilmore: 6 p.m. Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. Discussing her new book “Romare Bearden in the Homeland of His Imagination.” www.greensborohistory.org.

Sarah Rose Nordgren & James Jabar: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scupperongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Readin’ and Sippin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Universal Language featuring Colin Allured, and LB The Poet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Posture. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

O.Henry Jazz: Dr. John Henry & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Out of the Garden Project’s Hearts for Hope Fundraising Celebration: 6:30 p.m. The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68, GB. Dinner will be provided by Homestead Kitchen featuring Chef Michael Harkenreader. To register, tinyurl.com/2p933se5.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Sawtooth School for Visual Art: “Birds, Bats and Bones”: 5:30-7 p.m. closing reception. Davis Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 215 N. Spruce St., WS.

MUSIC

Frankie Beverly & Maze: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

SCREENINGS

“Pete the Cat”: 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

Hedy LaMarr in “Zigfeld Girl”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 20-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“The Unders”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/33c9yme9

14 FRIDAY

BOOKS

Carceral Country: “Neighborwood Watch”, Shawn E. Fields: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Triad International Ballet: Don Quixote: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $15-$40. highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Your Presence: Stage & Screen”: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 20-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“The Unders”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/33c9yme9

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. www.spiritgumtheatre.com

15 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Alejandro Rutty and Friends: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Winston-Salem Writers Workshop: “James Baldwin: Being There; Bearing Witness”: 10 a.m.-noon. Zoom. wswriters.org

CLUBS & CAFES

Ziggy’s Outdoor: Lit and Hoobastank with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris. 1547 W. English St., HP. 336-858-5088

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Get Litty with Whitty Show. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Rhymin’ N Stealin’: The Original Beastie Boys Tribute Band. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Wright Ave. and The Orange Constant. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Fred Astaire Dance Studio Presents “Freedom”: 6 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $19.55. carolinatheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Fall Festival: 8 a.m.-noon. Oct. 15, 22. Greensboro Farmers Market, Lindsay Street parking lot, GB. gsofarmersmarket.org.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail in Seagrove: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Participating: Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Stoneware Pottery, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio. https://potterspumpkinpatch.com

F—Quaker Graveyard Tour: 2 p.m. Meet at New Garden Friends meetinghouse, 801 New Garden Road, GB. Led by retired Guilford College Quaker history professor Max L. Carter. 336-292-7316.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Trunk-or-Treat Events: noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15, Warnersville, 601 Doak St. and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Windsor, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. Candy, costumes and decorated cars in a safe, controlled environment.

11th Annual Ghost Stories in the Park: 6-7:30 p.m. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Cynthia Moore Brown will tell family-friendly ghost stories. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Barnabas Fall Auction: Oct. 15-22. Online. Text “furniture” to 76278 or register at furniture.givesmart.com.

Little Theatre: “Behind the Scenes” Community Open House: 10 a.m.-noon. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

Summit Credit Union Second Annual Charity Car Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 1743 Westchester Drive, HP.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29. Drop-in. Also, pumpkin decorating from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Costuming a Fairy Tale”: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 22. LTWS Costume Shop, 2900 Indiana Ave., WS $175. For high school students and adults. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com..

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artfolios: “Artful Living on Fourth”: 2-5 p.m. The Nissen, 310 W. Fourth St., WS. Meet and talk to the 16 participating artists about their collections. www.Artfolios.shop.

MUSIC

“That Girl Lay Lay”: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Abigail Dowd In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25, $20 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$40. highpointtheatre.com.

nu Ensemble: Felipe Tristán, Guest Conductor: 7:30 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

New Music Greensboro Presents “Alejandro Rutty and Friends”: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.facebook.com/events/757339462009219

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 22; 8 p.m. Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“The Unders”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/33c9yme9

The CTG Gala: “Starry, Starry Night: A Murder the Auction”: 6 p.m. Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, GB. https://tinyurl.com/5bz5x5yr

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 21-22; 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23. $15. Spirt Gum Theatre, WS. www.spiritgumtheatre.com

16 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Charlotte Matthews & Lex Orgera: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Carolanne Miljavac. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party: 2:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Junior League of Greensboro’s 12th Annual Touch-A-Truck: 4 p.m. 7900 National Service Road, GB. Family-friendly festival offers an interactive, hands-on learning experiences for children and their families. https://juniorleagueofgreensborotouchatruck2022.eventbrite.com. $5 each or five tickets for $20. Activity tickets are sold separately for $1 each or 20 for $16.

MUSIC

Diana Krall: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 8 p.m. Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“The Unders”: 2 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/33c9yme9

Spirit Gum Theatre Company: “The Thin Place”: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23; 8 p.m. Oct. 21-22. $15. Spirit Gum Theatre, WS. www.spiritgumtheatre.com

17

MONDAY

BOOKS

Poetry Book Club: “Jazz Fan Looks Back” by Jayne Cortez: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Caleb Caudle. 221 Summit Ave., GB. www.flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

F—“How to be Perfect: An Evening with Michael Schur”: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall inside Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. www.wfu.edu.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

18

TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. Free with COVID-19 vaccination record; no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

UNCSA Chamber Music Festival: Oct. 18, 22. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

19

WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Terri Binion, Martha Bassett in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Fractured Fairy Tails”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

20

THURSDAY

BOOKS

Sci-Fi Book Club: “The Impossible Us”: 6:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Paranormal Night with Jeff Jenkins in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

O.Henry Jazz: The Sirens (Diana Tuffin & Karon McKinney) & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. John Ward Beyle. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series Presents Venus Williams: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Brickman Across America: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $35-$55. carolinatheatre.com.

Secrest Artists Series: Mingus Big Band: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Scales Fine Arts Center, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/2223season.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: “Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

“The Invisible Dragon”: Oct. 20-23. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, GB. https://tinyurl.com/5y9enczc

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: Online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.