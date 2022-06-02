Go Triad: Calendar of events

2 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Ivypaint and Sorry Ghost, The Summer Soundwave Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Dirty Logic (A Steely Dan Tribute). 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

3 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Pure Fiyah Reggae Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. https://theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert (Radio Revolver). 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Them Pants, It’s Snakes. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Downtown Arts District Association: “Across the Universe Hop”: 7-10 p.m. Collection of works by artist Alton Rumfelt at the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop. “Art in the Intersection” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live in the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets, WS. Other special events will include new exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery. www.dadaws.net

Unique and Universal: Etchings and Artist’s Books of World Culture by Barbara Rizza: Gallery Hop from 7-10 p.m., reception and gallery talk from 2:30-4 p.m. June 12. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through June 25. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.

THEATER

“Cabaret”: 8 p.m. June 3-4, 2 p.m. June 5. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. June 3-4, 2 p.m. June 5 at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

4 SATURDAY

BOOKS

“Madd Inlet” Book Release Party: 1-4 p.m. Oden Brewing, GB. Meet author Tim Swink. Music by Turpentine Shine. 336-706-4088.

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Robert Earl Keen. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

DANCE

Dance Center of Greensboro Recital 2022: #Danceislife: 11:30 a.m. June 4, noon and 4 p.m. June 5. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpoint theatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 4, 11, 18, 25. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.high pointmuseum.org.

Greensboro Gem & Mineral Club: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Annual gem, mineral and jewelry show and sale. Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. www.ggmc-rockhounds.com

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodown townparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—Juneteenth Art Show: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Accepting art submissions relating to Juneteenth and the journey to get there. Approved submissions will be displayed in June and July. Both 2D and 3D art will be accepted. Elzena Anderson, elzena.anderson@greensboro-nc.gov.

MUSIC

Greensboro Performing Arts Spring Concerts: 5 p.m. June 4-5. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Cabaret”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www. theatrealliance.ws

Greensboro Symphony: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: 7 p.m. June 4, 3 p.m. June 5. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 8 p.m. June 4, 2 p.m. June 5. Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

5 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Spite with Boundaries, Vatican, No Zodiac, Body Box. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https:// theblindtiger.com.

DANCE

Dance Center of Greensboro Recital 2022: #Danceislife: noon and 4 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. West End Mambo. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

Greensboro Performing Arts Spring Concerts: 5 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Triad Pride Acting Company: “Falsettos”: 2 p.m. Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh St., WS.

Greensboro Symphony: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: 3 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tanger center.com.

6 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

7 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

8 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Moonshine Bandits, Bucked Up Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Runaway Gin: A Tribute to Phish. www.the ramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Tomlin UNITED: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www. greensborocoliseum.com.

Bonnie Raitt: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

9 THURSDAY

BOOKS

“It Dies With You”: Scott Blackburn: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ & Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

JJ Grey & Mofro: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $29.95-$69.95. https://carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https:// piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpoint museum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com