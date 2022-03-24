Go Triad: Calendar of events

24 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea and Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

Eli Cranor: “Don’t Know Tough”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mdou Moctar. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Futurebirds with Josh King’s Fools. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Rodney Carrington: Let Me In: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Culinary Herbs: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

Paranormal Cirque: March 24-27. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, WS. https://tinyurl.com/nhbj5rb6

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

A Conversation with Lorraine O’Grady: 5:30 p.m. Weatherspooon Art Gallery, UNCG, GB. Virtual event. Registration required: https://weatherspoonart.org/event-march-24-conversation-with-lorraine-ogrady.

MUSIC

Stacey Kent, Jazz Vocalist: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. https://secrest.wfu.edu/

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 24-26, March 31-April 2; 2 p.m. March 27. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 or $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

25 FRIDAY

BOOKS

F—Green Reads: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times”. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—HerStory at 5: Felicia Brown: 5 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Hear from the author of “Scars to Stars: Stories of Vulnerability, Resilience, and Overcoming Adversity”. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. P-90’s, Bangzz. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Southern Culture on the Kids. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. March 25-26, 7 p.m. March 27. Steve Torino. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Ideal Home Show: 10 a.m. March 25-26, 11 a.m. March 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Paranormal Cirque: March 25-27. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, WS. https://tinyurl.com/nhbj5rb6

MUSIC

Jump, Jive & Wail! Featuring The Jive Aces: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 25-26, March 31-April 2; 2 p.m. March 27. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 or $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m. March 25-26, April 1-2; 2 p.m. March 27, April 3. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414

26 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—HerStory with Dr. Tara Green featuring Moms Mabley: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Donna the Buffalo. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. March 26, 7 p.m. March 27. Steve Torino. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Greensboro Ballet: Cinderella: 5 p.m. March 26, 3 p.m. March 27. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$40. https://carolinatheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Carousel Horses in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. In honor of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, make carousel horses like the two-story carousel they have on site. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Greensboro Ideal Home Show: 10 a.m. March 26, 11 a.m. March 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Ballet: Princess Tea with Cinderella: 3:45 p.m. March 26, 1:45 p.m. March 27, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Paranormal Cirque: March 26-27. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, WS. https://tinyurl.com/nhbj5rb6

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Black Identities on the Operatic Stage: 10 a.m. Weatherspoon Art Gallery, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/event-mar-2-black-identities-operatic-stage.

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

MUSIC

Sons of Mystro: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$25. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Walker Hayes: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Papa Roach: Kill the Noise Tour: 6:50 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Collin Raye: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $40-$55. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 26, March 31-April 2; 2 p.m. March 27. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 or $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m. March 26, April 1-2; 2 p.m. March 27, April 3. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414.

27 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Derek Baxter: 4 p.m. “In Pursuit of Jefferson.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Steve Torino. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Greensboro Ballet: Cinderella: 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$40. https://carolinatheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Ideal Home Show: 11 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Ballet: Princess Tea with Cinderella: 1:45 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MUSIC

UNCSA: Concert of Works By Bartok and Brahms: “In the Footsteps of a Giant”: 3 p.m. Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for students. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 2 p.m. March 27, 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 or $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 2 p.m. March 27, April 3; 7:30 p.m. April 1-2. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414.

28 Monday

BOOKS

Romance Book Club: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

29 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Traitors with Left To Suffer, Wristmeetrazor. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Tuesday Gardening Series: The Joys of Beekeeping: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, Wake Forest University, 100 Reynolda Village, WS. with David Link, one of Reynolda’s resident beekeepers. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalk.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

30 Wednesday

FUN STUFF

F—My Dear Sister: The Unacknowledged Impact of Women’s Correspondence in the South: 2 p.m. Virtual presentation with Professor Mandy Cooper who will discuss the correspondence of early Southern women and how it impacted families, communities and society. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

31 Thursday

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Brown Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sofia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Mocassin Creek Farewell Tour with Strizzo. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—“Sunflowers”: 2-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. Benefit art show featuring the work of Pam Saunders. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen to aid the people of Ukraine. 336-529-6370.

MUSIC

Rod Wave, DaBaby and Boosie Badazz: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 or $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

Creative Greensboro: “Evening of Short Plays No. 40”: 7 p.m. March 31-April 2, 2 p.m. April 3. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.CreativeGreensboro.com.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2, April 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 or $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS</&h1>

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Seeking Singers: Spring Theatre is seeking singers who can self-learn music to be a part of an additional pit choir for “Children Of Eden.” Must be available March 28-April 3 in Winston-Salem. Email director Erinn Dearth at erinn@SpringTheatre.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com