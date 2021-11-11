Go Triad: Calendar of events

11 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. K Camp: Float Tour Part 2. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Carolina Field of Honor, Triad Park, KV. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Inspired Hot Glass Cold Beer Demonstration: 5:30 p.m. Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Starworks glass education coordinator Claire Cadorette will lead the demonstration. 910-428-9001.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
F—Oil paintings by Barb Mory: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS.
MUSIC
Salem Band Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Outdoors in God’s Acre Band Meadow (parking in Fine Arts Center/MMF lot), WS. Rain date is 11 a.m. Nov. 12. www.salemband.org.
THEATER
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13, 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
12 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book: “There There” Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. Meeting via Zoom is still available. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Buckcherry. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$30. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Chris Wiles: “No Mask Required.” 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
Lil’ Baby and Friends: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $90 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
An Evening with The Del McCoury Band: 8 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $38-$65. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Dr. Bacon: 8:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $12 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-747-1414.
“Dreamgirls”: 8 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 19-20; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
“Flora and Ulysses”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 19; 2 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 20-21. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
13 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—HB African-American Literature Club: 1 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster” by Stephen L. Carter. Register: 336-412-6199.
F—New Book Lovers’ Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—One City, One Book: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. “We Are Still Here: 21st Century Native American Perspectives in the Triad” with Nora Dial-Stanley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—The Pursuit of Healing: The Women of Tommy Orange’s “There, There”: 4 p.m. Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. One City, One Book discussion with author Annette Clapsaddle. Register: 336-412-6199.
Scuppernong Books: Stephanie Grant in Conversation with David Keplinger: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Chris Wiles: “No Mask Required.” 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Gemini Syndrome. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20. 336-272-9888.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
12th Extravaganza: Departures and Arrivals: 6 p.m. Elsewhere, South Elm St., GB. www.elsewheremuseum.org/projects/extravaganza2021
FUN STUFF
Quincy Roberts Presents 2021 Elite Muscle Classic: 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.quincyroberts.com.
Moravian Star Ornament Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. $25 per person and pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, contact Frank Brown at 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org. https://historicbethabara.org/events.
Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays outside the Farmer’s Market building. Special rules of operation will be followed, people with underlying health condition, or currently feeling sick, asked not to attend. Will accept SNAP/EBT. Must wear face masks. www.WSFairgrounds.com.
Holiday Art Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1104 N. Rotary Drive, HP. Artwork, hand-made pottery, earrings and bracelets.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfyg
MUSIC
Emily Scott Robinson: 6 and 9 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20. https://carolinatheatre.com.
An Evening With Kathy Mattea: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$65. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Lynyrd Skynrd: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $35 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Winston-Salem Symphony’s Classics Concert Series “Wild Dreams”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Stevens Center, UNCSA, WS. Tickets start at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org
THEATER
“Wizard of Oz”: Community Theatre of Greensboro: 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 13; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 20-21; 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10-$30. https://carolinatheatre.com
“Flora and Ulysses”: 2 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 20-21; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
“Better Days”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. 336-747-1414.
“All Together Now”: 7:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. Presented by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, N.C. Black Repertory Company, Spirit Gum Theatre, Spring Theatre, Stained Glass Playhouse and 40+ Stage Company. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
“Dreamgirls”: 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 19-20; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
14 SUNDAY
AUDITIONS
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book: Storytelling Crafts: 2 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Discussing how characters Dene Oxendene, Opal Viola Victoria Bear Shield and Edwin Black collect and tell stories, and then decorate a journal and/or create a vision board. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Nascar Aloe. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
DANCE
Ballroom Dancing: Carolina Heartland: 3:30-6 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. East coast swing lessons with social dancing to follow. $10, free for members. Marty, mberg5906@aol.com
MUSIC
Winston-Salem Symphony’s Classics Concert Series “Wild Dreams”: 3 p.m. Stevens Center, UNCSA, WS. Tickets start at $25. 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org
Croce Plays Croce: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$30. https://highpointtheatre.com.
OPUS: The Polk Duo and Greensboro Big Band: 7 p.m. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
THEATER
“Better Days”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.336-747-1414.
“Dreamgirls”: 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 21; 8 p.m. Nov. 19-20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
“Wizard of Oz”: Community Theatre of Greensboro: 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 20-21; 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10-$30. https://carolinatheatre.com
“Flora and Ulysses”: 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 20-21; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
“Smoke on the Mountain”: 3 p.m. Nov. 14, 21; 8 p.m. Nov. 19-20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. $17, $14 for seniors (60+), $12 for students. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances
15 MONDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. Zoom. “Raised by Wolves: Poems & Conversation By Amang.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
THEATER
“All Together Now”: 8 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
16 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Casablanca”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com
17 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—All Books Considered Book Discussion Group: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
FUN STUFF
High Point Historical Society: The Longrifle Makers of the Davidson School: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Michael Briggs will discuss the Davidson School’s longrifle makers. www.highpointmuseum.org.
F—Fall Outdoor Wildlife Stroll: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Mary Frances Rosa, environmental educator with REI, will lead the stroll. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Eighth Annual Merry Merry Market: 9 a.m-8 p.m. Revolution Mill Events Center, 1000 Revolution Mil Drive, GB. www.merrymerrymarketgso.com
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. For beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
MUSIC
In This Moment: 6:15 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $39.50 in advance, $42 day of show. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Gladys Knight: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
18 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “Daylight” by David Baldacci. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Seeking Gravity with Come Clean, Condado and No Scope. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. theblindtiger.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—“A” is for Artifact: The Letter T in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. For ages 3-5. Drop-in. www.highpointmuseum.org.
An Evening with Tommy Orange: 7 p.m. The Terrace, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
THEATER
“The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. Holiday musical for the whole family. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
UNCSA: “Heathers: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20. Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place, UNCSA, WS. $20, $15 for students with valid ID. www.uncsa.edu/performances