Go Triad: Calendar of events

14 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. JSW and Chuck Mountain, Kyle Kelly. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ book club meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Ability Gardening: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Lunch and learn on Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“There’s Something About Mary”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

15 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Shoot to Thrill. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. https://theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Second Glance Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. July 15-16. Thea Vidale. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Cashavelly Morrison Trio, The Pinkerton Raid Duo, Jessie Dunks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock In the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Summer Camp Production of “Rock of Ages” (Youth Addition): 7 p.m. July 15-16, 2 p.m. July 17. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14. (336) 725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

16 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Discussing “The World According to Fannie Davis” by Bridgett M. Davis. Virtual or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thea Vidale. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. IV and the Strange Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Ramkat: 8 p.m. Pinkest Floyd: A Tribute To Pink Floyd. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 16, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. http://www.highpointmuseum.org.

18th Annual Summertime Brews Festival: noon. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Axe Throwing Lanes: 2-4 p.m. Robinson’s Recreation Farm, 716 Sandy Cross Road, Reidsville. $10 for 30-minutes. www.robinsonsrecreationfarm.com to make a reservation or email robinsonsrecreationfarm@gmail.com

F—Reynolda House: Discovery Lessons: 10-11:30 a.m. Magnolia Room at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, LV. This session will explore Charles Burchfield’s watercolor painting “The Woodpecker.” reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-discovery-lessons.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. . https://www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Summer Camp Production of “Rock of Ages” (Youth Addition): 7 p.m. July 16, 2 p.m. July 17. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14. (336) 725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

17 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Holly’s Typewriter Poetry: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

The Big 20 Chill 22: 3-6 p.m. The event takes place in the Winston-Salem Junction, Wiseman Brewing, and in the parking lots in between. https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: The Martha Bassett Show: 5 p.m. Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV. intothearts.org.

THEATER

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Summer Camp Production of “Rock of Ages” (Youth Addition): 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14. (336) 725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.

18 MONDAY

BOOKS

Neither Rhyme Nor Reason Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CALL-OUTS

Winston-Salem Writers: 2022 10-Minute Play Competition Auditions: 6 p.m. July 18-19. Authoring Action Writing Room, 624 W. Sixth St., WS. Performances are scheduled for Aug. 26-27. intothearts.org/events-info.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: Quirks and Quacks: 7 p.m. Crawford Hall in the Gray Building, UNCSA, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

F—Eastern Music Festival: 10:30 a.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Mini classical concert by a string quartet of music scholars. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

SCREENINGS

F—“My Octopus Teacher” Film Screening: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

“To Catch A Thief”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

19 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Truly, Madly, Guilty” by Lian Moriarty. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CALL-OUTS

Winston-Salem Writers: 2022 10-Minute Play Competition Auditions: 6 p.m. Authoring Action Writing Room, 624 W. Sixth St., WS. Performances are scheduled for Aug. 26-27. intothearts.org/events-info.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Salem Band: Trombone Mania!: 7:30 p.m. Salem Square Old Salem. Rain date is July 22. www.salemband.org.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point ‘s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. The lessons are for ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“When Harry Met Sally”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

20 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—All Books Considered Book Club: 3 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Jarrett Raymond. (Gas Hill Drinking Room), 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Resources for African-American Ancestry: 2 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Registration required: 336-335-5430.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Eastern Music Festival Performance: 10:30 a.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: All American: noon. Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University, WS. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

“Trolls World Tour”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“Black Hawk Down”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

21 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. Discussing “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6:30 p.m. Devil Master with The Lousy. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Symphony Unbound: Dori Freeman with The Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. https://www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Carolina Summer Showdown Live: 9 a.m. July 21-22, 8 a.m. July 23-24. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

NCWN Open Mic & Social: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Sounds of the Summer: Pipe Organ Series: 2:30 p.m. The Romantic Age. West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8124.

F—Sounds of the Summer: Pipe Organ Series: 8:30 p.m. The Phantom of the Opera. First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., GB. Tim Olsen, 405-535-8224.

SCREENINGS

“Batman (1989)”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com