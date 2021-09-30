Go Triad: Calendar of events

30 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
Poets Sam Barbee and Mike Gaspeny: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Scary Kids Scaring Kids. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $22.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Glenwood Library at the Market: 6 p.m. People’s Market, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Crafts, seeds and resources. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Ronnie Milsap with Special Guest Stephanie Quayle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
1 | FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8:30 p.m. Shoot To Thrill: Girls Rockin’ AC/DC. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$125. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April Macie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Watkins Family Hour. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. 336-754-9714
FUN STUFF
Carolina Classic Fair: Oct. 1-10. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 27th St. NW, WS. https://carolinaclassicfair.com
Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m. Oct. 1-3. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
N.C. A&T: In-Person Exhibition Opening: “Willie Otey Kay: The Fashions of the African Coutourie” www.ncat.edu/cahss/gallery/index.php
THEATER
Monty Python’s “Spamalot”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2 p.m. Oct. 3. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointheatre.com.
2 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
Banned Books Sidewalk Reading: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Readers will read for 10 minutes each, and will sign up to read during a half-hour block. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April Macie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Benefit Concert for Warren Deatherage. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
DANCE
N.C. Dance Festival Live Performance: 7:30 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space, GB. www.danceproject.org/ncdf.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Viewpoints: Actor Awareness & Discovery through Movement Workshop: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Little Theatre Classroom (Arts Council Extension building), 419 N. Spruce St., WS. For adults and high school students. $38. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.
Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m. Oct. 2-3. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Also, Winter Prep in the Park on Oct. 2. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
F—Jamestown Rotary 60th Annual Horse Show: 10 a.m. Piedmont Saddle Club, 8001 Leabourne Road, Colfax. More than 50 English and Western riding classes will be in full competition and judged for their skills and showmanship. https://jamestownrotaryclub.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Ricky Skaggs: 4 and 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $45-$100. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Feed the Streetz: Legendz of the Streetz Tour: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Josh Groban: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
Monty Python’s “Spamalot”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2 p.m. Oct. 3. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointheatre.com.
“As You Like It”: 7:30 p.m. Taylor Theatre, UNCG, 406 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Oct. 14-16. UNCG Theatre box office, 336-334-4392.
Bunker Dogs of Winston Salem’s Improv Show: “Let the Dogs Out”: 8 p.m. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets available at intothearts.org or by calling the box office at 336-747-1414.
3 | SUNDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “Fight Songs” by Ed Southern: 3 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. April Macie. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $10-$100. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Asheboro Fall Festival: 11 a.m. Downtown Asheboro. http://bit.ly/RAGFallFestival2021
MUSIC
Maluma in Concert: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
Monty Python’s “Spamalot”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointheatre.com.
4 | MONDAY
AUDITIONS
Kernersville Little Theatre “Steel Magnolias”: 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 152 S. Main St., KV. Roles available for six women. https://kltheatre.com
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
5 | TUESDAY
AUDITIONS
Kernersville Little Theatre “Steel Magnolias”: 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 152 S. Main St., KV. Roles available for six women. https://kltheatre.com
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Boy Named Banjo. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
6 | WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Registration is required. 336-412-6199.
F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: “A Kitchen in a Corner of the House”: 7 p.m. Zoom. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/8k886fsd
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Through Fire with Royal Bliss, Black Satellite, Zero Theorem. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. www.theblindtiger.com
Gas Hill Drinking Room: 8 p.m. Migrant Birds and Oceanic. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. Tickets are $7.50 in advance.
FUN STUFF
F—“A” is for Artifact: The Letter G in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. For ages 3-5. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17 (no class Oct. 20). Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 1 p.m and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 16, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
7 | THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Blacktop Mojo. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Nanotechnology Celebration and Nanoscale Art Exhibit: Oct. 7-9. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, 2907 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://jsnn.ncat.uncg.edu.
F—Greensboro Library: Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Spring Flowering Bulbs: 6 p.m. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Wicked”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com