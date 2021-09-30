Go Triad: Calendar of events

6 | WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Registration is required. 336-412-6199.

F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: “A Kitchen in a Corner of the House”: 7 p.m. Zoom. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/8k886fsd

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Through Fire with Royal Bliss, Black Satellite, Zero Theorem. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. www.theblindtiger.com

Gas Hill Drinking Room: 8 p.m. Migrant Birds and Oceanic. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. Tickets are $7.50 in advance.

FUN STUFF

F—“A” is for Artifact: The Letter G in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. For ages 3-5. www.highpointmuseum.org.