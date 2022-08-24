Go Triad; Calendar of events

25 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

Science Fiction Book Club: 6:30 p.m. “84K” by Claire North. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25-27. The End of Isolation Tour. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Prescriptions. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Back-to-School Bash with Chaosfm. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Creative Aging Network-NC Exhibition: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Features works by CAN-NC teaching artists, staff and board members. Through Aug. 31. Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.

SCREENINGS

F—Films With Bite: A Shark-Filled Double Feature: noon. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. “Jaws” and “The Meg”, back-to-back. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

26 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27. The End of Isolation Tour. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Aug. 26-27. Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Nu-Blu. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Deaf Andrews and Condado. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. Aug. 26-28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

History Museum Celebrates Women’s Equality Day: noon-1 p.m. Greensboro History Museum lobby, 130 Summit Ave., GB. A History Lunch Break with stories about historic North Carolina suffrage. www.greensborohistory.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

Six 10-minute Plays, Presented by Winston-Salem Writers: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 26-27. The Mountcastle Forum, Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. http://cityofthearts.com/#!/241586-winston-salem-writers-10-minute-plays.

“Assassins”: 8 p.m. Aug. 26-27, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. $15. triadprideperformingarts.org or 336-589-6267.

27 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7:30 p.m. The End of Isolation Tour. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Moonspell with Swallow the Sun and Witherfall. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Del Ward. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Family Fun Day in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, paper plate frisbees in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. www.highpointmuseum.org.

F—Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon. St. Stephen UCC Food Pantry, 1000 Gorrell St., GB. Every fourth Saturday of the month. Wanda Mack, 336-273-4536.

Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. Aug. 27-28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Can You Learn Bridge in a Day?: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guilford College United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 1205 Fleming Road, GB. $30 or $35 at the door (includes lunch). Rich Peffer at rpeffer325@att.net or 336-402-5367. Also, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.

The Ultimate Variety Show: Vegas Top Impersonators and Impressionists: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Jokez N Jamz In The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

THEATER

Six 10-minute Plays, Presented by Winston-Salem Writers: 7:30 p.m. The Mountcastle Forum, Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. http://cityofthearts.com/#!/241586-winston-salem-writers-10-minute-plays.

“Assassins”: 8 p.m. Aug. 27, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. $15. triadprideperformingarts.org or 336-589-6267.

28 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. The Ellipses. 221 Summit Ave., GB.

FUN STUFF

Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Arts Splash Summer Concert: 6-7:30 p.m. Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Featuring The Legacy Motown Revue www.HighPointArts.org

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MUSIC

Jamey Johnson: 6:30 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1403 Berwick St., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Assassins”: 2 p.m. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, GB. $15. triadprideperformingarts.org or 336-589-6267.

29 MONDAY

BOOKS

Romance Book Club: 7 p.m. “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory. Zoom. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

30 TUESDAY

AUDITIONS

For “Murder on the Orient Express”: 6-8:30 p.m. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org/auditions.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

31 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Drew Shamir. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Big Daddy Love Acoustic at Beer & Banjos Winston-Salem, Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

1 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kevin James Thornton. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Luke Simon Payne & Friends and Drake Duffer, Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Works of Art by Linda Spitsen, John Foreman and Matt Micca: Through Sept. 16. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” through Dec. 31 in the West Bedroom Gallery.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View all current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions