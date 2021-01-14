 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Triad: Calendar of events
0 comments

Go Triad: Calendar of events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Secrets we Kept

For this month's Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club, there will be a Zoom discussion of "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott at 2 p.m. Jan. 21. For more information about this free event, visit https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

14 • THURSDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Live Drawing with Darren Farrell: 3 p.m. Farrell will read his book "Letter Town" and show how to draw some of his favorite characters. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Ian Bremmer: Virtual Event: 7:30 p.m. Guilford College Bryan Series. Presented by Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. www.tangercenter.com.

15 • FRIDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: African American Book Club: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Damon Williams. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Winery Comedy Tour: 7 p.m. Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. www.grovewinery.com/

16 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Damon Williams. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Jeremy's Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$100. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MLK Paint Party: 11 a.m. 1830 Pembroke Road, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y2c5k8j2

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

MUSIC

Abigail Dowd: With Support by Carrie Morgan: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

17 • SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 2 p.m. Bands for Bill: Benefit for Bill McQueen. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB.  $10-$15. 336-272-9888.

18 • MONDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Vance Chavis Coffee Hour with Karen Ceesay and Ericka Suzanne: 5 p.m. online. Ceesay is known for her roles in "The Walking Dead," "Stranger Things," "Black Lightning" and the movie "Rings." Suzanne’s parents are Raymond "Masai" Hewitt and Elaine Brown, former Party chairperson, and the only woman in U.S. history to lead a paramilitary organization. They were both leading members of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

19 • TUESDAY

AUDITIONS

Creative Greensboro: Virtual Auditions for "Evening of Short Plays": 7 p.m. Jan. 19-20. Register to audition via Zoom at www.creativegreensboro.com.

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Silver Sparrow Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

20 • WEDNESDAY

AUDITIONS

Creative Greensboro: Virtual Auditions for "Evening of Short Plays": 7 p.m. Register to audition via Zoom at www.creativegreensboro.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

21 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

F - Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. A Zoom discussion of "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F - Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News