Go Triad: Calendar of events

14 • THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Live Drawing with Darren Farrell: 3 p.m. Farrell will read his book "Letter Town" and show how to draw some of his favorite characters. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Ian Bremmer: Virtual Event: 7:30 p.m. Guilford College Bryan Series. Presented by Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. www.tangercenter.com.
15 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: African American Book Club: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Damon Williams. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
The Winery Comedy Tour: 7 p.m. Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. www.grovewinery.com/
16 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Damon Williams. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Jeremy's Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MLK Paint Party: 11 a.m. 1830 Pembroke Road, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y2c5k8j2
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
Abigail Dowd: With Support by Carrie Morgan: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.
17 • SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 2 p.m. Bands for Bill: Benefit for Bill McQueen. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$15. 336-272-9888.
18 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Vance Chavis Coffee Hour with Karen Ceesay and Ericka Suzanne: 5 p.m. online. Ceesay is known for her roles in "The Walking Dead," "Stranger Things," "Black Lightning" and the movie "Rings." Suzanne’s parents are Raymond "Masai" Hewitt and Elaine Brown, former Party chairperson, and the only woman in U.S. history to lead a paramilitary organization. They were both leading members of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
19 • TUESDAY
AUDITIONS
Creative Greensboro: Virtual Auditions for "Evening of Short Plays": 7 p.m. Jan. 19-20. Register to audition via Zoom at www.creativegreensboro.com.
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Silver Sparrow Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
20 • WEDNESDAY
AUDITIONS
Creative Greensboro: Virtual Auditions for "Evening of Short Plays": 7 p.m. Register to audition via Zoom at www.creativegreensboro.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
21 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. A Zoom discussion of "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com