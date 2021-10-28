Go Triad: Calendar of events

F—One City, One Book Outdoor Event: Environmental Justice and Indigenous People: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring a lawn chair and join in an outdoor discussion to explore the writings of Lauret Savoy, the Red Nation, Dina Gilio-Whitaker and others who portray historic and current attempts by Indigenous people to protect and preserve our natural world. Also available on Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov