Go Triad: Calendar of events

28 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Southern Lit Book Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Glenn McNary Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “Mirrorland” by Carole Johnstone. Zoom or in-person. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Randall King. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$100. theblindtiger.com.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: Halloween Costume Weekend. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28-30, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League Presents Virtual GRAWL-o-ween Trivia: 7:30-9 p.m. Profits benefit the nonprofit Youth Focus. This Halloween-themed, all ages game is appropriate for all skill levels and will feature door prizes. To participate, make a minimum $15 donation per player to Youth Focus on the nonprofit’s website. www.youthfocus.org/grawl/?utm_source=grawl&utm_id=grawl or www.youthfocus.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Jessica Singerman Exhibit: Opening reception from 5-7 p.m., artist talk at 5:30 p.m. High Point University’s Sechrest Gallery, HP. Through Dec. 17. www.jessicasingerman.com
MUSIC
For King and Country: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Secrest Artist Series: Jean Guihen Queyres, Cello: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
Greensboro Symphony Presents “Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown”: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 28-30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
29 | FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book Outdoor Event: Environmental Justice and Indigenous People: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring a lawn chair and join in an outdoor discussion to explore the writings of Lauret Savoy, the Red Nation, Dina Gilio-Whitaker and others who portray historic and current attempts by Indigenous people to protect and preserve our natural world. Also available on Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Denise Kierman: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. For her book “We Gather Together.” www.scuppernongbooks.com
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. An Evening with Eric Gales: Eric’s Bday Bash. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$200. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Social Misfits Homecoming Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. Oct. 29-31. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Fall Festival: 6-8 p.m. The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. Outdoors and family-friendly. 336-881-5448.
UNCG’s Concert and Lecture Series: 8 p.m. Shana Tucker. UNCG, Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St., GB. ucls.uncg.edu.
Back Outside Homecoming Comedy Show: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com
Bunker Dogs Improv Comedy Show: 8 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. intothearts.org or 336-747-1414.
2021 Aggie Homecoming Step Show: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSIC
“Love Letters” and JazzMaTazz: JazzMaTazz will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29, and “Love Letters” will be performed at 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 30, also at 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/events-info.
THEATER
“Evil Dead: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30, 3 p.m. Oct. 31. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. $30 at the door. artctheatre.com.
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
30 | SATURDAY
BOOKS
Georgann Eubanks and Bland Simpson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. “Saving the Wild South.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Social Misfits Homecoming Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 5:30 p.m. Dying Fetus with Terror, Brand of Sacrifice and Vitroil. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $25. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Día de los Muertos: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. Oct. 30-31. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Boo! at Bethabara: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. Pre-registered guests can choose to take a Ghost Walk and/or hear spooky tales. For reservations: Diana Overbey, 336-397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
THEATER
“Evil Dead: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30, 3 p.m. Oct. 31. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. $30 at the door. artctheatre.com.
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
31 | SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Ghoe Spooky Halloween featuring Conway the Machine performing live. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $$35-$700. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
F—Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Sheriff’s office parking lot, 727 McDowell Road, AB. 336-318-6689.
MUSIC
Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Evil Dead: The Musical”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. $30 at the door. artctheatre.com.
1 | MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
2 | TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
3 | WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Jeff Kinney’s “Big Shot Drive-Thru”: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Page to Screen Discussion Group: “Dune”: 7 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
“Reading The World: The Years”: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Let’s Paint! in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. For all ages. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Tony Fragola: “The Art of Tai Chi Chua”: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, through Nov. 17. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. For beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is an educational program focused on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. $100 for members, $120 for non-members. Advance registration is required. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
4 | THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—One City, One Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Julia Ridley Smith: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. “The Sum of Trifles.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Little Big Town: 8 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-6, Nov. 11-13; 2 p.m. Nov. 17, 14. Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, 402 Tate St., GB. On-demand streaming Nov. 18-20. UNCG box office, 336-334-4392.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
Artworks Gallery is displaying more than 1,000 hand-folded origami cranes in the public entrance of the Forsyth County Department of Health, 799 Highland Ave., WS. The collaboration is intended to honor health care workers and people affected by COVID-19. www.Artworks-Gallery.org