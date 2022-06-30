Go Triad: Calendar of events

30 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Rich Vibes. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Posture, Maia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

1 FRIDAY

BOOKS

Samuel Peterson and Molly McGinn: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Wristband. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Crue. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Jurassic Quest: July 1-3. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, WS. jurassicquest.com.

Jazz Up July: 6:30-8:30 p.m. International Civil Rights Center and Museum back patio, 100 S. Elm St., GB.

Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artworks Gallery: “Organic Impressions”: 7-9 p.m. gallery hop on July 1, 2-4 p.m. reception on July 10. 564 N. Trade St., WS. Artworks-Gallery.org.

MUSIC

Demeanor in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

2 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, quill pen writing. highpointmuseum.org.

F—Exploring Quilting: 10 a.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Skilled quilters will be on hand to answer questions and provide quilting demonstrations. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

North Carolina Brass Band: Stars and Stripes: 6 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. secca.org.

3 SUNDAY

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. Salem Band & Letters From Home. Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., KV.

4 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

26th Annual July 4th Fun Parade: 9:30 a.m. Meet in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, Eden, at 9 a.m. The route is through the neighborhood. Ann Fair, 336-627-8918.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

MUSIC

F—Salem Band: Annual Stars & Stripes: 6:45 p.m. Salem Square, Old Salem. With WS Pops Chorus. Rain date is July 5. salemband.org.

5 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

“Step Back In Time” Summer Camp: July 5-8. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. For ages 5-10. $100 for Theatre Art Gallery members and $125 for non-members. Register: tagart.org.

The Masked Singer: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles, and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

6 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Reading the World: 7 p.m. Online. “Croatian War Nocturnal” by Spomenka Stimec. scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Eastern Music Festival Performance: 10:30 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

6 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Zine Kit and Workshop: 6 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. 336-373-5810.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. We Rise To Fall, Lylvc and Trailer Park Orchestra. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

An Evening with Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. With special guest, Wendy Moten. tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. For more information, visit can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Alexis Lavine “Watercolor Lessons”: Through July 19. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

GreenHill Center for NC Art: greenhillnc.org.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.

Weatherspoon Art Museum: “Bestiary: Animals as Symbols and Metaphors” through Dec. 3 at 500 Tate St., GB. weatherspoonart.org.