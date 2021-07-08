Go Triad: Calendar of events

THURSDAY BOOKS F—Greensboro Library: Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “The Widow Next Door” by LA. Detwiler. In-person and Zoom. To register: 336-412-6199 CLUBS & CAFES Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Flash Tour: Abby K & Half Past Dead. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888. Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com. The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Molly Tuttle Band with Gabe Lee. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $40-$50. Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events DANCE Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance: 7 p.m. Outside at Corpening Plaza, 231 First St. W., WS. $35-$40. www.terpsicorps.org or 828-761-1371. FUN STUFF F—Greensboro Library: Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls: 3 p.m. Video on the Greensboro Library’s Facebook page. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. FRIDAY BOOKS F—McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Discussing “The Beginner’s Goodbye” by Anne Tyler. Registration is requested. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. CLUBS & CAFES Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Chasin’ Aldean: The Jason Aldean Experience. Also at 10:30 p.m., Feel the Vibe with Levitre and More. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Rocky Dale Davis. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034. Marguerite’s Coffee House: 7 p.m. Reel-Rhodes performing songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s. 4055 Robinhood Road, WS, or streaming at https://uufws.org/virtual-coffeehouse Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Radio Revolver. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908. The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Caleb Cauble. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $16. FUN STUFF Adult Recess: 6-9 p.m. Barber Park Sprayground, 1500 Barber Park Drive, GB. For adults 21 and older. Rain date is July 16. Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. MUSEUMS & GALLERIES Paintings and Drawings by Diane Shur: 5 p.m. artist reception. The Artery Gallery 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through July 30. 336-274-9814. Summer in the City: 5-7 p.m. opening reception. Every Corner Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through Oct. 1. 336-747-1463 or www.associatedartists.org/news-events/ 10 SATURDAY BOOKS F—HB African American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required: 336-412-6199. CLUBS & CAFES Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Brothers Pearl. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $0-$100. 336-272-9888. Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Rocky Dale Davis. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034. The Ramkat: 8 p.m. John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff and The Straight 8s. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $10-$12. DANCE Artist in Residence Community Workshop: 2 p.m. Join Alexandra Joye Warren in a series of interactive dance workshops exploring concepts the choreographer has addressed in her development of the ‘choreoplay’, “A Wicked Silence.” Workshops will begin at the Price/Bryan Stage in LeBauer Park in Greensboro, and move throughout the two downtown parks. https://tinyurl.com/eu8hfh95 FUN STUFF Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org. Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 10, 17, 24, 31. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Drop-in event. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org Clash of the Comedians: Round 2: 4 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10. https://carolinatheatre.com. MUSIC Reo Survivor: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$35. www.thelibertyshowcase.com. 11 SUNDAY CLUBS & CAFES Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Lost Dog Street Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. MUSIC Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park: Christian Anderson and the Philharmonia of Greensboro: 6 p.m. Livestreamed on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the city of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC 12 MONDAY BOOKS F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required: 336-412-6199. AUDITIONS Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, for “Sylvia”: 6-8:30 p.m. 419 N. Spruce St., WS. www.LTofWS.org/auditions. FUN STUFF Teddy & Me Camp: 9 a.m.-noon. July 12-15. For ages 5-6. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Also, Puppy Power camp from 1-4 p.m., July 12-15. For ages 7-9. https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ or 336-887-2137. F—Greensboro Library: Wildlife Observation Outdoors: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Mary Frances Rosa, environmental educator with REI, will show outdoor techniques to enhance wildlife observation in the summer in Price Park. Dress for trail walking. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403. SCREENINGS “Rebecca” (1940): 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com. 13 TUESDAY BOOKS F—Bookmarks: A Book With Purpose Event: noon and 7 p.m. Zoom. www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose Scuppernong Books: Ticketed Event: 7 p.m. Mary Gauthier, “Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting.” www.scuppernongbooks.com. CLUBS & CAFES Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com. FUN STUFF Piedmont Plateau Group, Sierra Club Annual Picnic & Petition Signing: 4 p.m. Sylvan Pathways, 720 South Chimney Rock Road, GB. Bring a dish or salad to share and your own plates, napkins, glasses and beverages. Attendees will have an opportunity to sign the Save Our Trees petition and view images from an upcoming presentation. Lou and Rudy Gordh, 336 854-9681, or register at www.meetup/ppgsierraclub. MUSIC F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org. SCREENINGS “9 to 5”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com. 14 WEDNESDAY BOOKS F—The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department: Books in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. With youth programmer Shelli Scott. Events are free but registration is required. www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli or contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757. F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Registration is required: 336-412-6199. F—Greensboro Library: The Art of Storytelling: Greensboro Learning Circles: Journeys Into Knowledge: 6 p.m. A four-part learning circle course focused on the art of telling good stories. Online sessions: 6-7 p.m. July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. CLUBS & CAFES Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Talent. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com FUN STUFF F—Greensboro Library: Cooking Vegan: 7:30 p.m. With Cynteah Giddings and Sena Crutchley. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. MUSIC Greensboro Opera and Eastern Music Festival: “Summertime and the Living’ is Easier!”: 6 and 8 p.m. Temple Emanuel 1129 Jefferson Road, GB. $30. https://tinyurl.com/2ex82vpa Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com. SCREENINGS “Finding Nemo”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $5. https://carolinatheatre.com. “La Bamba”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com. 15 THURSDAY BOOKS F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. Discussing “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. F—Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov. Scuppernong Books: L.S. Dugdale, “The Lost Art of Dying”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com. CLUBS & CAFES The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tony Rock. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034. The Ramkat: 8 p.m. David Childers with David Niblock (duo). 170 W. Ninth St., WS. $10-$12. Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events SCREENINGS “Independence Day”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com. ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS FUN STUFF Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org. UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand. VISUAL ART Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources. Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda. Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com