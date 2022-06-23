Go Triad: Calendar of events

23 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

The Humor Hack, Writing Your Way to Funny: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. scupper nongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu (bo-stevens) and Sam Foster. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. the ramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. June 23-26. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Miss N.C. Outstanding Teen: June 23-25. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouse products.com.

MUSIC

Jeezy & K. Michelle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

SCREENINGS

Spill It All Over The Stage: VSS Concert Film: 7:30 p.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. the ramkat.com.

THEATER

Creative Greensboro: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 23-25, 2 p.m. June 26. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. creative greensboro.com.

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 23-24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

24 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Coia Full Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Buckcherry, Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts, Old Heavy Hands. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 6 pm. Judgement Day. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 24-25, 7 p.m. June 26. Luenell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034 or thecomedyzone.com.

FUN STUFF

2022 World Tang Soo Do Association World Championship: noon June 24, 8 a.m. June 25. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouse products.com.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. June 24-26. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Hank Williams Jr.: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensboro coliseum.com.

THEATER

“Shrek: The Musical”: 7 p.m. June 24, 2 p.m. June 25-26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

“Alice in Wonderland”: 7 p.m. June 24, 2 and 7 p.m. June 25, 2 p.m. June 26. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. “Mad Hat Tea Party” at 4 p.m. June 25 for $10. springtheatre.org.

25 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Matt Browning: “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide”: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 10 p.m. Nite Moves: A Most Fierce Dance Party! 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. American Aquarium. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 25, 7 p.m. June 26. Luenell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034 or thecomedyzone.com.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. June 25-26. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

2022 World Tang Soo Do Association World Championship: 8 a.m. Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensboro coliseum.com.

Samaritan Ministries: Eighth Annual Tour de Llama: Choose 21-, 38- and 61-mile routes beginning at 8:30 a.m. Routes go through rural Yadkin County. All rides are flat to hilly, and include a rest stop. Attendees are invited to stay at Divine Llama for tours, wine tastings, activities, music, food trucks and more. samaritanforsyth.org/tour-de-llama-event.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or highpointmuseum.org.

F—Exploring Quilting: 10 a.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Skilled quilters will be on hand to answer questions and provide quilting demonstrations. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Quilting Bee and Photography Social: 1-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Bring unfinished sewing projects. Bubble painting will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. outside of Little Red Schoolhouse. 336-885-1859 or highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouse products.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.

THEATER

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 25, noon and 4 p.m. June 26. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

“Shrek: The Musical”: 2 p.m. June 25-26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Sound of Music”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26, 7:30 p.m. June 23-24. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

“Alice in Wonderland”: 2 and 7 p.m. June 25, 2 p.m. June 26. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. “Mad Hat Tea Party” will be at 4 p.m. June 25 for $10. springtheatre.org.

26 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Poets Claire Millikin & Michael Gaspeny: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Luenell. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034 or thecomedyzone.com.

DANCE

Dance Machine National Championships: 8 a.m. The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensboro coliseum.com.

FUN STUFF

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.

THEATER

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure: noon and 4 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

“Shrek: The Musical”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Sound of Music”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

“Alice in Wonderland”: 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $15. Spring Theatre.org.

27 MONDAY

BOOKS

Romance Book Club: “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry: 7 p.m. Zoom. scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Pause and Breathe Learning Circle: 5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Learn relaxation and breathing techniques, chair yoga poses and self care. Families are welcome. Also available via Zoom. To register, email Bebe Jallah or call 336-373-5810.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

28 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Southern Lit Book Discussion: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Pride March to Remember: 6 p.m. International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., GB. Participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, with speakers and a candlelight vigil. Commemorates the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York city. greensboropride.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouse products.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“Stir Crazy”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. carolinatheatre.com.

29 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dopapod, The Wright Ave. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouse products.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.

30 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Posture, Maia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. the ramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS</&h1>

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Alexis Lavine “Watercolor Lessons”: through July 19. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-274-9814.

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com.