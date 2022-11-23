Go Triad: Calendar of events

25 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Nov. 25, 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 26. Mario Tory. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Camel City Yacht Club. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Roseland Reunion. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 9 a.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m. Nov. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

26 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mario Tory. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Todd Snider, Arlo McKinley. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Patrick Rock. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, Turkey Drumstick in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. highpointmuseum.org.

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 10 a.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m. Nov. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

F—Christmas Storytelling: 7 p.m. Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 S. Marshall St., WS. Christian Hege, master of stories in verse, will perform “Aleksander Klaus, the One-Legged Shoemaker.” 336-725-0663 or on Facebook, “Christian Hege, Stories in Verse.”

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

F—St. Stephen UCC Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon. 1000 Gorrell St., GB. Wanda Mack, 336-337-2459.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

John Berry’s 26th Annual Christmas Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

Cirque de la Symphonic: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 3 p.m. Nov. 27. R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, WS. $25; available from symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

27 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 11 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

MUSIC

Cirque de la Symphonic: 3 p.m. R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, WS. $25; available from symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

SCREENINGS

Dirty Dancing in Concert: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

28 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

MUSIC

Motown Christmas: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $44-$59. carolinatheatre.com.

29 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Dance From Above. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class is free with COVID-19 vaccination record, and no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

30 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—Handel’s Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Donations appreciated. carolinatheatre.com.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

1 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Clinton Horton & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Caleb Caudle, Riley Baugus. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Slow Teeth, Spirit System, The Kneads. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Disney on Ice Presents “Frozen” and “Encanto”: 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

“Frosty”: 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.