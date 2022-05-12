Go Triad: Calendar of events

12 | THURSDAY

“Banned Book Summer Series”: 6 p.m., will continue at various dates and times through August. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. William Carpenter at william.carpenter@ncdcr.gov. secca.org/calendar

Anne Tazewell and Sami Grover: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Spirit System, Irata, Petrov. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Ca$h Out Comedy. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Baby Shark Live: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story”: 7:30 p.m. May 12-13 and 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14; 2 p.m. May 15. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.ticketmetriad.com.

13 | FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7 p.m. Tyler Nail, His & Hers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 13-14, 7 p.m. May 15. Comedian CP. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Overtime: Self-made in America Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

DANCE

High Point Ballet Presents Celtic Legends: 7:30 p.m. May 13, 2 p.m. May 14. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

An Evening with C.S. Lewis: 7 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. 336-884-2204.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

The Music Academy of North Carolina: Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Music Academy, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, GB. Will benefit the Merit Scholarship fund. Reserve a seat at tinyurl.com/2p8atzp7.

THEATER

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story”: 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 14; 2 p.m. May 15. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.ticketmetriad.com.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 13-14, 20-21; 3 p.m. May 15, 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

“The Music Man JR.”: 7 p.m. May 13-14, 2 p.m. May 15. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 241 N. Spruce St., WS. $14 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. 336-725-4001, www.LTofWS.org.

14 | SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—New Book Lovers’ Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. Discussing “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Stryper, The Fifth. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 14, 7 p.m. May 15. Comedian CP. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 5 p.m. Born of Osiris with Veil of Maya, Vctms, Hunt the Dinosaur, Jynx. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

DANCE

High Point Ballet Presents Celtic Legends: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Atlantic Coast: 8 a.m. March 14-15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 14, 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Flora & Fauna”: 4-6 p.m. reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through Aug. 6. www.assocatedartists.org

Meet and Greet with Raman Bhardwag: 2-4 p.m. Red Dog Gallery, 603 N. Liberty St., WS. www.theafasgroup.com/featured-artist

THEATER

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14; 2 p.m. May 15; 7:30 p.m. May 16. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.ticketmetriad.com.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 14, 20-21; 3 p.m. May 15, 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

“The Music Man JR.”: 7 p.m. May 14, 2 p.m. May 15. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. 336-725-4001, www.LTofWS.org.

15 | SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Foothills Brewing Tasting Room: 3-5 p.m. Safety Coffin. 3800 Kimwell Drive, WS.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Comedian CP. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Ballroom Dancing: 3:30-6 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School, GB. Carolina Heartland. East Coast Swing lesson by Susie Buck. Social dancing to follow. Marty at mberg5906@aol.com.

FUN STUFF

Big Shots Atlantic Coast: 8 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Porsche Club of America Autocross: 8 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Cinco de Mayo Festival: noon. White Oak Amphitheatre, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Raleigh Ringers: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Dori Freeman In the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $15 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story”: 2 p.m. May 15, 7:30 p.m. May 16. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.ticketmetriad.com.

“The Music Man JR.”: 2 p.m. Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. 336-725-4001, www.LTofWS.org.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 3 p.m. May 15, 22; 8 p.m. May 20-21. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

16 | MONDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Misery Index with Origin, Wolf King. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Herpetology Night: 6:30 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. See local and exotic amphibians and reptiles. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

THEATER

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story”: 7:30 p.m. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.ticketmetriad.com.

17 | TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 7:30 p.m. Five Ton Faces, Secret Monkey Weekend. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series: Rita Moreno: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

18 | WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. John 5, Written in Gray. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

High Point Historical Society Presents: A Tour of the Bienenstock Furniture Library: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859, www.highpointmuseum.org.

High Point Literary League’s Spring Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. High Point Country Club, HP. With guest author Kristy Woodson Harvey. $20 for members, $40 for guest. 336-847-5577.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

19 | THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Mirrorland” by Carole Johnstone. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Amor Towles, Author Talk and Discussion: 7 p.m. Zoom or in-person at the Cone Ballroom of the Elliott University Center at UNCG, 507 Stirling St., GB. Hosted by UNCG’s Libraries, Towles discusses his new book “The Lincoln Highway.” To register: go.uncg.edu/amortowles.

Greensboro Bound Literary Festival: May 19-22. Locations in downtown Greensboro and on the campuses of N.C. A&T State University and UNCG. https://tinyurl.com/yer85kse.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Dai Cheri, Toothsome. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Wheeler Walker Jr.: The 2022 Comeback Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Adult audiences only. $29.50-59.50. https://carolinatheatre.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

F—Asian Heroes in Comics Discussion Screening: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Screening a discussion from the Library of Congress on Asian American superheroes, celebrating the life and work of DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition, sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Ten-minute Play Competition: Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted through May 31. The competition is free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for non-members. www.wswriters.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com