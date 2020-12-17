 Skip to main content
Go Triad: Calendar of events
Go Triad: Calendar of events

17 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Zoom discussion of "The Twelve Slays of Christmas: A Christmas Tree Farm Mystery" by Jacqueline B. Frost. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. School's Out Christmas Party. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $7-$100. 336-272-9888.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ryan Davis. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

High Point Theatre: Gary Taylor Dance Nutcracker: Livestream: 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; and 2 p.m. Dec. 20. https://highpointtheatre.com/

SCREENINGS

"Elf": 7 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

18 • FRIDAY

BOOKS

F - Green Reads: noon. Zoom discussion of "The Way Through the Woods: On Mushrooms and Mourning" by Long Litt Woon. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Concert Crave Artist Showcase. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Big Baby and Friends. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

High Point Theatre: Gary Taylor Dance Nutcracker: Livestream: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 2 p.m. Dec. 20. https://highpointtheatre.com

FUN STUFF

Career Fair Drive-thru: 10:30 a.m. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y4punc5l

DGI: Santa at the Carolina: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Free but advance registration is required. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Special Tour: German Christmas in Colonial Carolina: 2 p.m. Alamance Battleground, 5803 N.C. 62 S., BU. https://tinyurl.com/y3398axn

Wine Tasting: 6 p.m. Aixa Maria's Gift Baskets, 111 N. Main St., KV. https://tinyurl.com/y5874hye

Culture and Craft Beer: 7 p.m. 2011 Binford St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y2cm4pz5

Southern Fried Comedy: 7 p.m. Silo Entertainment Complex, 816 S. Elm St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y3zbxsvt

The Winery Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. http://www.grovewinery.com

SCREENINGS

"The Nutcracker" Drive-in Movie: 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-20. Presented by The Greensboro Ballet. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

"Elf": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway (Virtual): 7:30 p.m. The show will run through Christmas Day. On-demand tickets are $12. 336-725-4001 or book online at www.LTofWS.org.

19 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Big Baby and Friends. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Royal Expressions: "The Christmas Shoes": 7 p.m.https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=recb

FUN STUFF

High Point Farmer's Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 19. High Point Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. www.highpointnc.gov.

Holiday Cheer Christmas Expo & Toy Giveaway: 1-5 p.m. Holly Hill Mall & Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Road, BU. https://tinyurl.com/yxk6vlcu

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Event: 1-6 p.m. Greensboro Marriott Downtown, 304 N. Greene St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y4hqpfhg

High Point University Christmas Drive-through: 3-8 p.m. Dec. 19-Jan. 1. Holiday decorations and sounds of the season from your vehicle. www.highpoint.edu/ooc/christmas-drive-through-2020.

Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets), GB. www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner: 8:30 p.m. 2011 Binford St., GB. https://tinyurl.com/yxvypmpg

MUSIC

Country Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. https://tinyurl.com/y5m5utr2

Quilla with Molly McGinn and Friends: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

"The Nutcracker" Drive-in Movie: 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-20. Presented by The Greensboro Ballet. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

20 • SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Tractor Wagon Rides Around The Farm: 3 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. https://tinyurl.com/y5ymotzl

Farmer Mastermind: 7 p.m. 5779 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden. https://tinyurl.com/y2a9goed

MUSIC

Opus Concert (Virtual): 6 p.m. Small ensembles from the Greensboro Concert Band. www.creativegreensboro.com.

SCREENINGS

"The Muppet Christmas Carol": 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

"The Nutcracker" Drive-in Movie: 4 and 7 p.m. Presented by The Greensboro Ballet. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

21 • MONDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong Books: Poetry Pot Luck: 7 p.m. Each member brings a poem to share with the group. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/y6gt7o33

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Preparing for a Joyous Kwanzaa: 5 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Christmas Cheer Giveback 2020: 5 p.m. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, 3211 Wilson Drive, BU. https://tinyurl.com/y3836woc

Santa's Special Workshop: 6 p.m. Fleet Plummer, 2437 Battleground Ave., GB. https://tinyurl.com/y2886z77

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

"White Christmas": 7 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

22 • TUESDAY

DANCE

Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com

THEATER

"White Christmas": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

23 • WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

High Point University's Virtual Advent Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. www.highpoint.edu/live.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

24 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

