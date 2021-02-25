Go Triad: Calendar of events

25 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Southern Lit Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Virtual. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick" by Zora Neale Hurston. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. "Economy Hall: The Hidden History of a Free Black Brotherhood" by Fatima Shaik. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
"The White Man’s Burden": 12:15-1:15 p.m. A Zoom presentation by the Rev. Paul Robeson Ford, senior pastor at First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. To register, email kathyausen@gmail.com.
F - Greensboro Library: Celebrate Greensboro's Black-Owned Businesses: 5 p.m. Lady Bizness. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Documentary and Discussion: Signing Black in America: 7 p.m. A documentary on the history and social contexts for African American sign language. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
11th Annual Artery Gallery Zoo Scenes Menagerie: Feb. 25-March 27. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 336-274-9814 or on Facebook.
SCREENINGS
The 19th Annual Triad Jewish Film Festival: Virtual: Feb. 25-March 14. Presenting seven films from Israeli and Jewish cinema not yet available in theaters. Individual tickets: $11 per film. Ticket packages are available. This year's films focus on the global diversity of Judaism. 336-852-5433 or mytjff.com.
26 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Green Reads: Environment and Science Fiction: noon. Zoom conversation about "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lil Brooks-Dalton. The group also will discuss connections between the environment and science-fiction writing. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. American Hair Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Teen Crafts: 3 p.m. Easy macramé. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
UNCSA: Photona: Pulse Livestream: 7:30 p.m. The School of Design & Production presents the multimedia show of lighting and sound. With original compositions by students in the sound design program, Pulse shares stories of both the challenges and accomplishments of the past year. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210226-photona.aspx
MUSIC
UNCSA: Winter Opera: Salon Opera Double Bill Livestream: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 28. Two one-act salon operas by Spanish opera singer and composer Manuel García Sr.: “Un avveritmento ai gelosi” (“A Warning to Jealous Husbands”) and “Le Inglesi” (“The English Woman”). www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210226-winter-opera.aspx
27 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Black Family Foundation: An African-American Author Series: 1 p.m. Mary Dowdell. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Audio Assault with Midnite Massacre. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$15. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Heart of the Triad Choral Society Online Fundraiser: 8 a.m. Feb. 27-8 p.m. March 6. Items include gift certificates, jewelry, passes for activities and experiences, home decor, autographed sports memorabilia, and more. New items are added regularly. www.heartofthetriadmusic.com or www.biddingowl.com/htcs.
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center will be open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. featuring artwork, photography, crafts, quilt boards, cards, etc. 1006 S. Marshall St., WS. 336-827-6826.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
UNCSA: Prokofiev with Friends Livestream: 7:30 p.m. Duos for piano and strings featuring School of Music faculty. The concert will include selections from “Romeo and Juliet” arranged for viola and piano, performed by faculty artists Allison Gagnon, Janet Orenstein, Brooks Whitehouse and Ulrich Eichenauer. www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210227-prokofiev-with-friends.aspx
F - Sweet Charity Productions Presents "Steel Magnolias": 7:30 p.m. A live staged reading of Robert Harling's southern classic. Sweet Charity Productions encourages you to donate to the Kellin Foundation for mental health in Guilford County. See the production at https://tinyurl.com/SMSweetCharity. www.kellinfoundation.org.
28 • SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Hope Fest 4 Hunger: 3 p.m. Virtual. Multicultural dance festival to fight hunger locally. Proceeds go to A Simple Gesture and Greensboro Urban Ministry (3600 W. Friendly Avenue, GB). www.HopeFest4Hunger.org
MUSIC
UNCSA: Winter Opera: Salon Opera Double Bill Livestream: 2 p.m. Two one-act salon operas by Spanish opera singer and composer Manuel García, Sr.: “Un avveritmento ai gelosi” (“A Warning to Jealous Husbands”) and “Le Inglesi” (“The English Woman”). www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20210226-winter-opera.aspx
1 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Monday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing "4 Little Girls" (1997). The film is available to watch for free, with your library card, through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F - Greensboro Library: Letterboxing: 7:30 p.m. Uncover letterboxes in Price Park and learn how to find them around the country. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
2 • TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
Family and Community in an Era of Heightened Immigration Enforcement: 6 p.m. By Dr. William Lopez, University of Michigan. Presented by Guilford College's International Storytelling Festival for Peace and Justice and Elon University. Zoom. To register: https://tinyurl.com/a7bbhez4
MUSIC
F - The Salvation Army of High Point 's Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
3 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: "Voices from Chernobyl": 7 p.m. Zoom. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/32lbca9c
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
F - Artist Carolina Corona to Host Virtual Q&A: 6 p.m. Corona's exhibit "Reflections" will hang at the Arboreal Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., WS, through March 27. She will take questions related to her work. Accessible through Facebook, https://fb.me/e/f7eMlboVy and through Eventbrite: https://carolinacorona.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
4 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Bookmarks: 7 p.m. Anne Lamott will discuss her new book, "Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage," during a pre-recorded virtual event. Admission for the event is by purchase of the book (limited signed copies will be available). www.bookmarksnc.org/event/AnneLamott
Scuppernong Books: Maps of the Mind with Jen Julian: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: Kate Clayborn, "Love at First": 7 p.m. Zoom. To register: https://tinyurl.com/w3p9dg2n
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - "Believe in the G": noon March 4-5. The annual day of giving, fully online this year, is a time to wear Spartan blue and gold and show UNCG school spirit. 336-334-3376, BelieveintheG.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Greensboro History Museum: African-American/Black History Through February: From the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House and more. Visit https://greensborohistory.org.
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
"Mannequin Musings": Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Features work of 15 North Carolina artists who have found new means of expressing turbulent times in original and creative ways. The broad range of themes includes hope, strength, renewal and humor. Open for in-person viewing during regular gallery hours, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. www.tagart.org
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, access code 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.