Go Triad: Calendar of events

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Greensboro History Museum: African-American/Black History Through February: From the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House and more. Visit https://greensborohistory.org.