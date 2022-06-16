Go Triad: Calendar of events

16 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

“Under the Sun”: Linda Villarosa: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Icon for Hire, Ready for Combat Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Will Easter and The Nomads, Migrant Birds. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Juneteenth Greensboro: “Building Legacy”: June 16-19. For more information, times and venues, visit www.juneteenthgso.com, or contact Princess Johnson, 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org.

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts: The Not Quite Perfect Pottery Sale: 4:30-7 p.m. Davis Gallery, which can be accessed from 226 N. Marshall St. or 215 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“: 5-8 p.m. opening reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Through Dec. 11. www.secca.org.

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 16-17, 23-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 25-26. “Sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

17 FRIDAY

BOOKS

F—Outdoor Discussion of “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts”: 1 p.m. Kathleen Clay Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. To register, email melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Joy Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Breakfast Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. June 17, 4 p.m. June 18. James Murray. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. https://thecomedyzone.com.

DANCE

Destination Arts Recital 2022: Adventures in Candyland!: 6:30 p.m. June 17, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. June 18. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Gift & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. June 17-19. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Uptown FRESH Sneakerball 2022: 8 a.m.-noon. Khalif Event Center, Wendover Ave., GB. www.eventbrite.com/e/uptown-fresh-sneakerball-tickets-244205955587

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—“Nature & Repetitions” by Associated Artists of Winston-Salem: 6-7:30 p.m. reception. The Masonic Center of Winston-Salem, 4537 Country Club Road, WS. associatedartists.org or 336-747-1463.

THEATER

“Shrek: The Musical”: 7 p.m. June 17, 24; 2 and 7 p.m. June 18-19; 2 p.m. June 25-26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

40+ Stage: “Third”: 7:30 p.m. June 17-18, 2 p.m. June 19. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 17, 23-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 25-26. “Sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

18 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—African American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Virtually or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. 1Love Festival. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Cane Hill with Afterlife, Vctms, Mood Rings. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 4 p.m. James Murray. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. https://thecomedyzone.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Bicycling in Greensboro: noon. The Greensboro History Museum and community partner is offering a free, family-friendly guided bicycle tour highlighting some of East Greensboro’s political pioneers. Leave from the museum, 130 Summit Ave., GB. https://greensborohistory.org.

Triad Cultural Arts’ Annual Juneteenth Festival: 1-5 p.m. at Biotech Place, WS and 1-8 p.m. at Bailey Park, WS. https://triadculturalarts.org/index.php/juneteenth-2

Color Me Rad 5K Run: 9 a.m. Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., KV. Play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions, while participating in hands-on activities and crafts. The North Lawn will host a sand archaeology activity and Victorian games. 336-996-7922 or www.kornersfolly.org.

Greensboro Gift & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. June 18-19. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 18, 25. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

The Piedmont Triad Supports Ukraine Benefit: 2-7 p.m. The Deck, 118 E. Main St., Jamestown. Thai food truck, Ukrainian art, crafts and desserts, children’s activities, dance lessons provided by Fred Astaire Dance Studios, live music and more. www.fredastaire.com/greensboro/tickets.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Crowder ‘My People Tour’: 7:30 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Shrek: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. June 18-19; 7 p.m. June 24; 2 p.m. June 25-26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“Sound of Music”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 25-26; 7:30 p.m. June 23-24. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

40+ Stage: “Third”: 7:30 p.m. June 18, 2 p.m. June 19. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: noon. Maple Chase Golf and Country Club, WS. Actress Diane Faison brings the abolitionist to life. www.dianefaison.life

19 SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Gift & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSIC

Summer Parks Concert Series: 5 p.m. A Juneteenth celebration featuring gospel music from Jamera McQueen Smith and Matelyn Alicia. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In the Crown: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Shrek: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. June 19; 7 p.m. June 24; 2 p.m. June 25-26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“Sound of Music”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 19, June 25-26; 7:30 p.m. June 23-24. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

20 MONDAY

BOOKS

Online Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. “Familiars” with Fred Chappell. Zoom event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

21 TUESDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Fiction Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley. Katie Fanstill at katherine.fanstill@greensboro-nc.gov to register.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club S.T.E.A.M. Summer Day Camp: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 21-Aug. 12. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. Online registration: www.tsabgchp.org

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

22 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Eddie B.: Teachers Only Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

23 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

The Humor Hack, Writing Your Way to Funny: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, Richard Boyd & Jeff Shu (bo-stevens), and Sam Foster. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Miss N.C. Outstanding Teen: June 23-25. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. See https://highpointtheatre.com for times and more information.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Jeezy & K. Michelle: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

Creative Greensboro: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 23-25, 2 p.m. June 26. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. $15 or $10 for seniors and students. www.creativegreensboro.com.

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 23-24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25-26. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: A wide variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com