Go Triad: Calendar of events

24 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F — Kathleen Clay Tea & Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F — Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
NCLR Alex Albright Creative Nonfiction Prize Reading: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Whistler, Daniel Habib and Instant On, Pathway Acoustic. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. eslgso.com/events.
FUN STUFF
F — Folk Art Painting: 3:30 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. Learn about African American artist Clementine Hunter and paint in folk art style. To register, 336-373-5810.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Dawn Upshaw and The Brentano String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Brendle Recital Hall, WS. secrest.wfu.edu.
THEATER
Disney’s “The Lion King”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.
“Cinderella”: 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25, 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., HP.
UNCG School of Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26. uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.
25 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F — Green Reads: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “The Colors of Nature: Culture, Identity and the Natural World.” Outdoors or Zoom. library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Superchuck, Torres. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Shoot to Kill: Girls Rockin’ AC/DC. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Feb. 27. DL Hughley. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo: 10 a.m. Feb. 25, 27; 9 a.m. Feb. 26. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Lee Greenwood: 8 p.m. Reidsville Showcase Theater, 205 Gilmer St., Reidsville. thereidsvilleshowcase.com.
THEATER
“Cinderella”: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., HP.
“The Other Way Around”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. intothearts.org/events-info.
UNCG School of Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26. uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.
“Parade”: 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. theatrealliance.ws.
26 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F — Mindfulness Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual discussion of “Real World Mindfulness for Beginners.” Register: 336-297-5000.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Cash Bash 2022 and Charlie Starr featuring Benji Shanks. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. This Wild Life with Broadside, The Home Team. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Bookmarks’ 10th Annual Movable Feast: Feb. 26-27. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. bookmarksnc.org/movablefeast22.
Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo: 9 a.m. Feb. 26, 10 a.m. Feb. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
Paper Bag Animals in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.
Jon Reep: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $25-$40. highpointtheatre.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours.
MUSIC
F — Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony: Annual Concert for Community: 3 p.m. Wait Chapel Chapel, Wake Forest University, WS. Under the baton of assistant conductor Karen Ní Bhroin, will feature the combined professional and youth symphonies, totaling 124 musicians, performing multiple pieces. wssymphony.org.
Lee Greenwood: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$100. thelibertyshowcase.com.
Winter Jam: 6 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
MoSOUL In The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20. carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Wake Up, Brother Bear!”: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, GB. Touring every Tuesday and Thursday, March 1-April 26, and can bring the theater to your school or location. 336-334-4015 or grpsales@uncg.edu.
“Cinderella”: 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., HP.
“The Other Way Around”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. intothearts.org/events-info.
UNCG School of Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher”: 7:30 p.m. uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.
“Parade”: 8 p.m. Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. theatrealliance.ws.
27 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. DL Hughley. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.
Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. scuppernongbooks.com.
SCREENINGS
Brass at the Movies: The Music of John Williams: 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. Also, 3 p.m. March 6. UNCG Auditorium, GB. ncbrassband.org/schedule.html.
THEATER
“Cinderella”: 2 p.m. Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., HP.
“The Other Way Around”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Black Box Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. intothearts.org/events-info.
“Parade”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. theatrealliance.ws.
28 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F — Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
1 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs and leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
F — The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
RiverRun: “Writing with Fire”: 7 p.m. Film and discussion being presented as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program. Virtual. Registration: riverrunfilm.com.
2 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Reading the World: “White Shadow” by Roy Jacobsen: 7 p.m. Online. scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Call for Art: “Impressions”: Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is accepting entries for a members exhibit at the Wachovia Gallery located inside the Masonic Center of Winston-Salem. Email entry deadline is March 2. Drop-off dates are March 3 and 4. The artists reception is from 6-7:30 p.m. March 18. AssociatedArtists.org.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com.
3 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Poets: Christopher Shipman, Kathy Goodkin, Jennifer Tamayo: 7 p.m. scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Bad Dog, Unknown Bodies, The Camel City Blackouts. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
FUN STUFF
F — Grow Your Best Vegetable Garden: 6 p.m. Online. Learning and using practices will help you get the best results. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. thegreenhouseproducts.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com.