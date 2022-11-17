Go Triad: Calendar of events

17 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: 6-9 p.m. Matelyn Alicia & the O.Henry Trio. 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Kerwin Claiborne. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Migrant Birds, Mild Goose Chase. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Wild Party!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

18 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 19. Shelly Belly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Dirty Logic (A Steely Dan Tribute). 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9:30 p.m. Barrel Room Dinner and Magic Comedy Show. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Susto. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Nu-Blue in the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

Confederate Railroad in Concert: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Adele Wayman Watercolors: 5-7 p.m. reception. The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through Dec. 23. 336-274-9814.

THEATER

Community Theatre: “The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“Wild Party!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

40+ Stage Presents “Whittlers’ Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.intothearts.org/campus-events/whittlers-bench.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

19 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Shelly Belly. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Chatham Rabbits, Seth Walker. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Steve Everett. 221 Summit Ave., GB. IG: flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Emerging Choreographers: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

2022 High Point Holiday Party: noon-7 p.m. downtown High Point. www.FurniturelandRotary.org.

F—Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19, 26. High Point Museum Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. With an open hearth cooking demonstration starting at 10 a.m. highpointmuseum.org.

Downtown High Point Drink & Dine: 3-7 p.m. Event participants will check in at registration at Stratagon at 501 W. English Road where they will pick up custom bags, cups, lanyards and other swag. Attendees will then walk to participating businesses within the social district to sample food and drinks from vendors at Stock & Grain and businesses on Church and Main streets. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yvm4yw59.

A Thank-FULL! Comedy Game Show: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Skylar Gudasz: Crossroads @ SECCA: 7 p.m. McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, WS. secca.org.

UNCSA Symphony, Cantata Singers and Fletcher Opera Fellows: Handel’s “Jephtha”: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Evan Roider, Conductor; Michael Feinstein, Soloist: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“Wild Party!”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. UNCG’s Sprinkle Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

Community Theatre: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 3 p.m. Nov. 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

“Sweeney Todd”: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

20 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Moves. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

FUN STUFF

Holiday Arts Festival Fundraiser: noon-5 p.m. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Associatedartists.org

MUSIC

Atif Aslam: 7 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Black Violin in Concert: Give Thanks Holiday Tour: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

Community Theatre: “The Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. carolinatheatre.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth St., WS. theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder”: 3 p.m. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder.

21 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

22 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Trivia (with Scott). 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. First class is free with COVID-19 vaccination record, and no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

23 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Sam Fribush Organ Trio, Sonny Miles. Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

Los Angeles Azules: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

24 THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.