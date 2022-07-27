Go Triad: Calendar of events

28 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Tea and Books: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Register by emailing william.carter@greensboro-nc.gov.

John Wood Sweet: 6 p.m. “The Sewing Girl’s Tale”. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. 336-412-6199.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Bobby Sparks. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ed Bassmaster. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

AAU Junior Olympic Games: 8 a.m. July 28-Aug. 3. Special Events Center. 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Eastern Music Festival’s Young Artists Winners Concerto Competition: 8 p.m. Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, GB. The winners performing are Victoria Bramble, Jonathan Decker, Ann Gao, Grace O’Connell, Andrew Reveno and Brooke Walden. www.easternmusicfestival.org.

Amythyst Kiah at Floyd Fest: $110. Floyd, Va. www.amythystkiah.com,

SCREENINGS

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

29 FRIDAY

BOOKS

Elizabeth Perrill: 6 p.m. “Burnished.” Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Chasin Aldean: A Jason Aldean Experience. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888. https://theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Room 42. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Comedy Zone: 8 p.m. July 29, 7 and 9 p.m. July 30. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Vagabond Saints’ Society: Duran Duran, Rio (40th anniversary). 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $35-$125. https://carolinatheatre.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Squelch: Miranda Reichhardt: Closing reception from 6-8 p.m. Through July 30. Greensboro Project Space, 111 E February One Place, GB. 336-334-5248

MUSIC

Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theater, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Shelby J. in the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30, $25 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. July 29-30, Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

30 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—Local Author Celebration, Festival and Workshops: 1-5 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Ronald Headen, 336-412-6199 or ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.

F—Around the World Book Club: 1 p.m. Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

ROAR: 6:30 p.m. Uncle Watson. 633 North Liberty St., WS. www.roarws.com.

Ziggy’s: 6 p.m. New Potato Caboose. 1547 W. English Road, HP. 336-682-6332.

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Forrest Isn’t Dead with Unknown Bodies. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

Comedy Zone: 9 p.m. Alex Thomas. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

F—Seasonal Sensory Bottles in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 8 p.m. July 30, Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13; 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

31 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. King Lil G. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888, https://theblindtiger.com.

FUN STUFF

Animal Masks in Little Red Schoohouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org

Arts Splash Concert in the Historical Park: 6-7:30 p.m. Country music of Donna Hughes & Friends. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Meet Your Seat Open House: 1 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

MUSIC

Studio 176: Debbie the Artist and Emanuel Wynter: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“Godspell”: 3 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7, Aug. 14; 8 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Aug. 12-13. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/godspell.

1 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

“Ink, Stamp, Print” Summer Camp: Aug. 1-4 p.m. Theatre Art Gallery, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $125 for Theatre Art Gallery members, $125 for non-members. Register: tagart.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

SCREENINGS

“Spellbound”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

National Night Out at the High Point Museum: 7:30-10 p.m. 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles, and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“10 Things I Hate About You”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Reading the World: 7 p.m. “Aquarium” by Yaara Shehori. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Incantation with Goatwhore, Bewitcher and Caveman Cult. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

The Ramkat: 6:30 p.m. Love & Valor in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. Also at 8 p.m. Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

“Sonic the Hedgehog”: 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. https://carolinatheatre.com.

“To Kill A Mockingbird”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Summer Nights. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Libby Rodenbough & Blue Cactus In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $15 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

SCREENINGS

“Grease”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Summer Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of summer classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com