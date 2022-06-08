Go Triad: Calendar of events

9 THURSDAY

BOOKS

“It Dies With You”: Scott Blackburn: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ & Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

JJ Grey & Mofro: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $29.95-$69.95. https://carolinatheatre.com.

10 FRIDAY

BOOKS

F—McGirt-Horton Book Discussion on Zoom: noon. Discussing “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Author, James Patterson: 7 p.m. Wait Chapel, on the campus of Wake Forest University, WS. bookmarksnc.org/JamesPatterson.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Camel City Yacht Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Moxie Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Jesse Jones, Live Comedy. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

40+ Stage: “Third”: 7:30 p.m. June 10-11, 17-18; 2 p.m. June 13, 19. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 10, 16-17, 23-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 11-12, 18-19, 25-26. “Sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

11 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—NaNo-GSO Creative Writing Workshop: 2 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. 336-373-5810.

Poetry Reading: Poets Chris Abbate, Joan Barasovska, Carolina Cottom: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—HB African-American Literature Club: 3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. 336-412-6199.

Mystery Writers: Esme Addison and Veronica G. Henry: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Smyle Band Reunion. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m., 7 p.m. June 12. Ryan Davis. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Starz Elite Dance Center Recital 2022: 10 Years of Magic!: 1 and 6 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

English Country Dances in the Lecture Gallery: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Try English country dances of the late 18th and early-19th century. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

FUN STUFF

F—Exploring Quilting: 10 a.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Skilled quilters will be on hand to answer any questions and provide quilting demonstrations. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 11, 18, 25. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Sunshine 5K and Family Festival: Country Park, 3802 Country Park Drive, GB. https://give.chsnc.org/event/sunshine-5k-and-family-festival/e390992.

MORE Wrestling: A New Beginning: 7 p.m. 301 N. Elm St., HP. Meet and greet from 4-7 p.m., for an additional price, must have a ticket to show. $35. HighPointRockers.com, MOREWrestlingTickets.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

MUSIC

Keith Sweat, Monica, Tamar Braxton, Silk, 112, Tevin Campbell: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; 7:30 p.m. June 16-17, 23-24. “Sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

40+ Stage: “Third”: 7:30 p.m. June 11, 17-18, 2 p.m. June 13, 19. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

12 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Ryan Davis. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

MUSIC

F—Piedmont Wind Symphony: Piedmont Pops In The Pit!: 7:30 p.m. Coal Pit by Incendiary Brewery, 486 N. Patterson Ave., WS. Favorites from the big and small screen. Live music trivia. Bring your own chairs. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com/piedmont-pops.

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 12, 18-19, 25-26; 7:30 p.m. June 16-17, 23-24. “Sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

13 MONDAY

BOOKS

F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

THEATER

40+ Stage: “Third”: 2 p.m. June 13, 19; 7:30 p.m. June 17-18. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for students. www.intothearts.org/events-info/better-days or 336-747-1414.

14 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 6 p.m. Allegaeon with Arkaik, Aenimus and Summoning the Lich. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

15 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Hey Richard with Condado and Totally Slow. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

16 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

“Under the Sun”: Linda Villarosa: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Icon for Hire, Ready for Combat Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Will Easter and The Nomads, Migrant Birds. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Juneteenth Greensboro: “Building Legacy”: June 16-19. www.juneteenthgso.com or Princess Johnson at 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots“: 5-8 p.m. opening reception. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. Through Dec. 11. www.secca.org.

THEATER

“Sound of Music”: 7:30 p.m. June 16-17, 23-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 25-26. “Sing-along” performance at 7:30 p.m. June 22. Hanebrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults. www.ltofws.org or 336-725-4001.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com