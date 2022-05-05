Go Triad: Calendar of events

5 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Joseph Bathanti: “Light at the Seam”: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Mauve Angeles, Earl. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Cinco De Mayo Party with Empire Strikes Brass featuring DJ Logic. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Shayne Smith. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Central Carolina Fair: May 5-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

National Day of Prayer: noon. Downtown Governmental Plaza, GB. nationaldayofprayer.org

Cinco De Mayo Karoke Music Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. Creative Aging Network, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Musical performance by Louisa Huerta from 5:30-6 p.m. as well as artwork by Veronica Grossi. https://form.jotform.com/220824197080151

MUSIC

KEM & Babyface: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

6 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. May 6-7. Shaun Jones. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: Neon Paint Party with Heyz Special Guest Devious, Dwnlow, Tock-Oh, Sinn. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Donna Marcum and Gallery Hop: 7-10 p.m. Studio 7, 604-A N. Trade St., WS. Will also have some works of Elese Elysee. In the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem new members gallery (located inside of NTSA), new artist Chase Hanes will be sharing his work. 336-408-9739.

“Nature Studies”, Marion Adams and “Way Seeking: Clay Cairns”, Mary Blackwell-Chapman: 7-10 p.m. Gallery Hop, reception 2-4 p.m. May 8. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through May 28. www.Artworks-Gallery.org

Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County: “Mediums in Motion”: 5-7 p.m. opening reception. Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through June 11. www.intothearts.org

Raman Bhardwag: First Friday Gallery Hop: 6-8 p.m. Red Dog Gallery, 603 N. Liberty St., WS. www.theafasgroup.com/featured-artist

MUSIC

Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s First Friday Night Live Concert: 7-9 p.m. East Lindsay Street, outside of Greensboro History Museum, GB. Featuring the funk rock band Hobex, joined by Greg Humphreys. www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday.

Winston-Salem Symphony: The Steep Canyon Rangers: 7:30 p.m. R.J. Reynolds, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, WS. Tickets begin at $25. 336-464-0145 wssymphony.org.

SCREENINGS

Fourteen Short Films by Graduating Seniors: Presented by the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts, from 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. in the Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Will also be offered on demand from 4 p.m. May 6 until 11:59 p.m. May 8. To register for free access: www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20220505-third-year-films.aspx

THEATER

High Point Community Theatre: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 7:30 p.m. May 6, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 7, 2 p.m. May 8. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14, 20-21; 3 p.m. May 15, 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

7 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Shaun Jones. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Give the Drummer Some: A Musical Tribute to Chris Garges and Disco Dance Party. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: All That Remains: The Fall of Ideas Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

A Mother’s Day Celebration: 7 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Fishin’ With Special Friends: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A fishing event for special needs children and adults. High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. Email max@fishinwithspecialfriends.org or call 910-538-0115. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/4kndr5fe. FishinWithSpecialFriends.org

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 7, 14, 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org

20th Annual Bethabara Highland Games: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Park, WS. historicbethabara.org or 336-924-8191.

Derby Day Soiree: 4-8 p.m. Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St., GB. Vanessa Lowder, vlowder1@gmail.com.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Presented by Greensboro Symphony: A String Spectacular: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

F—Piedmont Wind Symphony: Capitol Bones: 7:30 p.m. Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., WS. After-party from 10:15-11 p.m. at Incendiary Brewery, 486 N. Patterson Ave., No. 105, WS.

THEATER

High Point Community Theatre: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 7, 2 p.m. May 8. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Daniel Barksdale’s “Still Wearing Your Name”: 7 p.m. Odeon Theatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor”: 8 p.m. May 7, 13-14, 20-21; 3 p.m. May 15, 22. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

8 SUNDAY

MUSIC

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber Series Concert: 4 p.m. UNCG, Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St., GB. $35. Ticketmaster.com or 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

THEATER

High Point Community Theatre: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Off-Broadway Musical: “Always ... Patsy Cline”: 3:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $29.50-$59.50. https://carolinatheatre.com

9 MONDAY

BOOKS

F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

MUSIC

The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus: Rehearsals and Singing: 7 p.m. Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horsepen Creek Road, GB. Features ice cream social with singing. New chorus members who are interested in learning, members who have not returned and former members are welcome.

10 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Devastation on the Nation Tour. 336-272-9888.

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

Guilford College Bryan Series: Steve Martin: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

11 WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: Rivers of Nihil with Fallujah, Alluvial, Warforged. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com

FUN STUFF

Folk A’Fare: 6-8:30 p.m. Elm & Bain Event Avenue, 620-B S. Elm St., GB. Variety of international cuisines including Korean, Jamaican, Egyptian, Salvadoran and more. $100. https://ncfolkfestival.com/folkafare

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

12 THURSDAY

BOOKS

“Banned Book Summer Series”: First session at 6 p.m. May 12 and will continue at various dates and times through August. All sessions will be at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. William Carpenter at william.carpenter@ncdcr.gov. secca.org/calendar.

Anne Tazewell and Sami Grover: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m., Spirit System, Irata, Petrov. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Baby Shark Live: 6 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

THEATER

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story”: 7:30 p.m. May 12-13 and 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14; 2 p.m. May 15. Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.ticketmetriad.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: Annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

Ten-minute Play Competition: Winston-Salem Writers is sponsoring its annual 10-Minute Play competition for North Carolina residents and out-of-state students attending colleges and universities in North Carolina. Submissions will be accepted May 1-31. The competition is free to members of Winston-Salem Writers and $10 for non-members. www.wswriters.org.

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com