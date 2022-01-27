 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Go Triad; Calendar of events
27 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Songwriters Circle with Emily Stewart, Ryan Johnson, Billie Feather and Colin Cutler. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—National Seed Swap Day: 4 p.m. Kathleen Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Learn about native plants and starting a garden through stories and plant-related activities. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Secrest Artists Series: Apollo’s Fire: 7:30 p.m. Wait Chapel, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.

28 FRIDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Abbey Road Live! 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Breakfast Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 28-29, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. David Koechner. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

The North Carolina Folk Festival: Silvana Estrada in Concert: 8 p.m. The Recital Hall, UNCG, GB. $25, $5 for UNCG students. www.ncfolkfestival.com/silvana-estrada

Ill Intentions In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 8 p.m. Jan. 28-29, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

29 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. David Koechner. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: Bear With Me, Boy Named Sue, Caffeine Day Dream. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Let’s Craft! Pick 2 in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Make your own tool kit, flowers, lanterns and more. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Celebrate Basketball Court Mural “Taking Flight”: 2 p.m. Steelman Park, 925 Highland Ave., HP. One of three pieces created during Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. There will be a free-throw contest for youth and adults ages 7 and older.

Creative Greensboro: “Short Tales for Children”: 2 p.m. Jan 29-30. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free with a suggested $5 donation. www.creativegreensboro.com

Kicker AMA National Arenacross: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Songwriters in the Round: 7-9 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Two local acts: singer-songwriter William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. www.HighPointArts.org/events.

The Isaacs: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.

Symphonie Fantastique: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

THEATER

“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

30 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. David Koechner. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

MUSIC

Glenn Miller Orchestra: CT Presents: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30, $27 for students, seniors or military. https://carolinatheatre.com.

THEATER

“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.

31 MONDAY

AUDITIONS

Teen Auditions for “The Tempest”: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

1 TUESDAY

AUDITIONS

Teen Auditions for “The Tempest”: 5-8 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

2 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

Reading the World: 7 p.m. “Gravel Heart” by Abdulrazak Gurnah. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The High Point Arts Council 60th Anniversary Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, there will be performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society and Songwriter’s Circle. www.highpointarts.org/events or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

3 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Runaway Gin (A Tribute to Phish). 170 W. Ninth St., WS.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Make Your Own Beeswax Candle!: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.

F—Growing Great Tomatoes: Top Tips For Piedmont Gardeners, Part 1: 6 p.m. Online. Great Tomatoes Part 2 will be April 8. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

Symphonie fantastique

