Go Triad; Calendar of events

27 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Songwriters Circle with Emily Stewart, Ryan Johnson, Billie Feather and Colin Cutler. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—National Seed Swap Day: 4 p.m. Kathleen Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Learn about native plants and starting a garden through stories and plant-related activities. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Secrest Artists Series: Apollo’s Fire: 7:30 p.m. Wait Chapel, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
28 FRIDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Abbey Road Live! 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. The Breakfast Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 28-29, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. David Koechner. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
The North Carolina Folk Festival: Silvana Estrada in Concert: 8 p.m. The Recital Hall, UNCG, GB. $25, $5 for UNCG students. www.ncfolkfestival.com/silvana-estrada
Ill Intentions In the Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 8 p.m. Jan. 28-29, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
29 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. David Koechner. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: Bear With Me, Boy Named Sue, Caffeine Day Dream. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Let’s Craft! Pick 2 in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Make your own tool kit, flowers, lanterns and more. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Celebrate Basketball Court Mural “Taking Flight”: 2 p.m. Steelman Park, 925 Highland Ave., HP. One of three pieces created during Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. There will be a free-throw contest for youth and adults ages 7 and older.
Creative Greensboro: “Short Tales for Children”: 2 p.m. Jan 29-30. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Free with a suggested $5 donation. www.creativegreensboro.com
Kicker AMA National Arenacross: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Songwriters in the Round: 7-9 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Two local acts: singer-songwriter William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. www.HighPointArts.org/events.
The Isaacs: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Symphonie Fantastique: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
30 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. David Koechner. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
MUSIC
Glenn Miller Orchestra: CT Presents: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $30, $27 for students, seniors or military. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 2 p.m. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
31 MONDAY
AUDITIONS
Teen Auditions for “The Tempest”: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
1 TUESDAY
AUDITIONS
Teen Auditions for “The Tempest”: 5-8 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
2 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Reading the World: 7 p.m. “Gravel Heart” by Abdulrazak Gurnah. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The High Point Arts Council 60th Anniversary Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, there will be performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society and Songwriter’s Circle. www.highpointarts.org/events or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
3 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Runaway Gin (A Tribute to Phish). 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Make Your Own Beeswax Candle!: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.
F—Growing Great Tomatoes: Top Tips For Piedmont Gardeners, Part 1: 6 p.m. Online. Great Tomatoes Part 2 will be April 8. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com