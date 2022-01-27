Go Triad; Calendar of events

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org .

The High Point Arts Council 60th Anniversary Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, there will be performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society and Songwriter’s Circle. www.highpointarts.org/events or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.