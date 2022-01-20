Go Triad: Calendar of events

20 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Zoom or in-person discussion of “A Spell for Trouble” by Esme Addison. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Online or in-person. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels, from teens to adults. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Pressing Strings. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. Tickets up to $150. theblindtiger.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Open Mic: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. The NCWN Greater Greensboro invites all writers and all genres. Each reader will have up to five minutes. www.ncwriters.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Dan Tyminski Band: 7 p.m. McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. With special guest, Sarah Sophia. $40, $50 for VIP. www.secca.org.
21 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Green Reads: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Rewind Yourself: 23 Spellbinding Ways to Make Nature More Visible.” https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Read Southall Band. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 21-22, 7 p.m. Jan. 23. Comedian CP. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F—Saschi Dely in Collaboration with Tarilabo Koripamo New Residency at GROW: Artist Talk from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 21 and Feb. 16; Community Nature Collage from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 29; Leave Your Mark Participatory Collage from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 5; Community Femininity Collage from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 11; closing show from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 19. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
Presented by Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: “Porgy & Bess” Featuring Rhiannon Giddens: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 8 p.m. Jan. 21-22, 28-29; 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
22 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Jan. 22, 7 p.m. Jan. 23. Comedian CP. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Leo Kottke and special guest Dave King (Bad Plus). 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Tab Benoit. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$30. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 29. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Bread & Butter: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Costumed interpreters will bake bread and make butter in the Hoggatt House. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Carolina Weddings Show: Noon. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
The Isaacs Family Gospel Group: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $25-$55. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$65. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 8 p.m. Jan. 22, 28-29; 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 30. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
23 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Comedian CP. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Trivia with Jordan Hart: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
THEATER
“SpongeBob SquarePants”: 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 30, 8 p.m. Jan. 28-29. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws.
Presented by Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: “Porgy & Bess” Featuring Rhiannon Giddens: 2 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
24 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
Greensboro Public Library: Speaker Derick Lugo: 7 p.m. Lugo had never hiked or camped a day in his life, but he hopped a train to Georgia, grabbed a taxi at the station and told the cab driver to drop him off at the beginning of the Appalachian Trail. Zoom event. www.greensborolibrary.org.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
25 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Southern Lit Book Club: 10 a.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio plays a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Jazz in the Civil Rights Era: 6 p.m. Live Zoom music performance and lecture about jazz in the civil rights era. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
The Three Musketeers: The Silent Series: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
26 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
27 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Songwriters Circle with Emily Stewart, Ryan Johnson, Billie Feather and Colin Cutler. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—National Seed Swap Day: 4 p.m. Kathleen Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Learn about native plants and starting a garden through stories and plant-related activities. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Secrest Artists Series: Apollo’s Fire: 7:30 p.m. Wait Chapel, WS. secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com