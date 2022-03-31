Go Triad: Calendar of events

31 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Brown Lightning Bugs, Sarah Sofia. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: Mocassin Creek Farewell Tour with Strizzo. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

Paranormal Cirque: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 2, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 3. Four Seasons Towne Center, 410 Four Seasons Towne Center, GB. www.paranormalcirque.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—“Sunflowers”: 2-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. Benefit art show featuring the work of Pam Saunders. Ten percent of all sales donated to World Central Kitchen to aid the people of Ukraine. 336-529-6370.

MUSIC

Rod Wave, DaBaby and Boosie Badazz: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. Tickets are $25 regular and $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

Creative Greensboro: “Evening of Short Plays No. 40”: 7 p.m. March 31-April 2, 2 p.m. April 3. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.Creative Greensboro.com.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2, April 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

1 FRIDAY

BOOKS

F—HerStory at 5: Maria Hicks-Few: 5 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB. Hear from the author of “From Cocoon to Butterfly: The Story of a Warrior.” https:// library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7:30 p.m. Barrel Room Concert: Christie Lenée (guitar master/vocalist) 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $22. 336-644-9908.

Blind Tiger: Fit For A King with Silent Planet, Hollow Front and Avoid. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April 1-2, 7 p.m. April 3. Jason Banks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Paranormal Cirque: 7:30 p.m. April 1, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 2, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 3. Four Seasons Towne Center, 410 Four Seasons Towne Center, GB. www.paranormalcirque.com.

F—Homegrown National Park: 9 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Doug Tallamy has started a garden revolution to plan your landscapes with food webs in mind. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Firefest: April 1-2. STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Celebrating the role of fire in the creation of art. www.starworksnc.org.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreen houseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Artworks Gallery: “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” and “Spring to Life” All Members Exhibition: Gallery Hop 7-10 p.m. April 1, reception 2-4 p.m. April 3. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through April 30. www.artworks-gallery.org.

“Cinema Beyond the Screen: An Exhibit of Local Artists to Celebrate the Art of Film”: 5-7 p.m. reception. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. The Arts Council/aperture cinema exhibition will go through April 30. intothearts.org

MUSIC

“Galaxies In Her Eyes”: 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 2-3. Culp Planetarium, 708 Montlieu Ave., HP. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134203

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$65. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Bob Dylan: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tanger center.com.

Slipknot: Knotfest Roadshow 2022: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Fiddle & Bow: The Tannahill Weavers: 7:30 p.m. Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, WS. $20 for members, $22 for general, $25 day of show. https://fiddleand bow.org/events/tannahill-weavers/

THEATER

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 6-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncg theatre.com, or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 regular, $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 2 p.m. April 3. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/produc tion/1070884 or 336-747-1414

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

2 SATURDAY

BOOKS

F- Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online. Discussion-based workshop for poets of all skill levels. https://library.greens boro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: Silent Disco Dance Party. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. April 2, 7 p.m. April 3. Jason Banks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 2, 9, 23, 30. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. There will also be natural egg dyeing. 336-885-1859 or www.highpointmuseum.org.

Paranormal Cirque: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 2, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 3. Four Seasons Towne Center, 410 Four Seasons Towne Center, GB. www.paranormal cirque.com.

Big Hair Ball: 7 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensboro coliseum.com.

Firefest: STARworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Celebrating the role of fire in the creation of art. www.starworksnc.org.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.face book.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreen houseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

WAM Saturday Docent Drop-in Tours: 1-1:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/saturday-docent-drop-in-tours

MUSIC

“Galaxies In Her Eyes”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 2-3. Culp Planetarium, 708 Montlieu Ave., HP. https://app.arts-people.com/ index.php?show=134203

Terri Clark: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $50-$70. www.the libertyshowcase.com.

Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs In the Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $10 in advance. https://carolina theatre.com.

Presented by Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: American Rhapsody: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

New Edition with Charlie Wilson and Special Guest, Jodeci: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greens borocoliseum.com.

THEATER

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 2, 6-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgthe atre.com or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA Drama and Design Production: “Passing Strange”: 7:30 p.m. Catawba Theatre of Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $25 regular, $20 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m. April 2, 2 p.m. April 3. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/produc tion/1070884 or 336-747-1414.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 2, 7-9; 2 p.m. April 3. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

3 SUNDAY

BOOKS

Kakalak Poetry Reading: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Jason Banks. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

FUN STUFF

F—Hands-on Introduction to Permaculture: 3 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. In permaculture, trees of various sizes are often stacked together in plantings called guilds to mimic a forest environment. In a two hour hands-on workshop, participants will install a small guild in the library garden. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Paranormal Cirque: 5:30and 8:30 p.m. Four Seasons Towne Center, 410 Four Seasons Towne Center, GB. www.paranormalcirque.com.

MUSIC

“Galaxies In Her Eyes”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Culp Planetarium, 708 Montlieu Ave., HP. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134203

Piedmont Wind Symphony: Gloria!: 3 p.m. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. Piedmont Wind Symphony Brass and Percussion with Centenary Chancel Choir and members of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. Register for free tickets at www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber Series: 4 p.m. Tew Recital Hall, UNCG’s School of Music, GB. Ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

40+ Stage Company: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36386/production/1070884 or 336-747-1414.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 2 p.m. April 3, 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 2 p.m. April 3, 7:30 p.m. April 6-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com or 336-334-4392.

4 MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

5 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreen houseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Justin Bieber: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensboro coliseum.com.

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs and leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen- allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

“The African Queen”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.

6 WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

F—Zine Kit and Workshop: 10 a.m. March 6, 6 p.m. March 7. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2401 Phillips Ave., GB. Zines are short, self-made and published works. Learn how to make a zine and a bit about their history. The kit itself will be available for use during all normal library hours. 336-373-5810.

F—McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Reading the World: “The Secret Talker” by Geling Yan: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: Henhouse Prowlers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

FUN STUFF

F—Greensboro Learning Circle: Memoir and Personal Essay, Write About Yourself Specialization: Writing a Personal Essay: 6 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Go through course materials in-person or online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

University Concert and Lecture Series: Denise Murrell: 6-7 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. https://weatherspoonart.org/event-apr-6-denise-murrell.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreen houseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

THEATER

F—Creative Greensboro’s Playwrights Forum: A Staged Reading of Sally Kinka’s Play “Power, Money and Sex … oh yeah, and Love”: 7 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. There will be a moderated feedback session with the playwright and cast following the reading. This play is for an adult audience. Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

“Hamilton”: 7:30 p.m. April 6, 12-14, 19-21; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 6-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com,or 336-334-4392.

7 THURSDAY

BOOKS

F—Zine Kit and Workshop: 6 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2401 Phillips Ave., GB. Zines are short, self-made and published works. Learn how to make a zine and a bit about their history. The kit itself will be available for use during all normal library hours. 336-373-5810.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 1970s Film Stock, Condado, Rugg. 179 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: From Ashes to New. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. the blindtiger.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Master Gardeners Virtual Session: Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2: 6 p.m. Online. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreen houseproducts.com.

THEATER

“Hamilton”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 7; 8 p.m. April 8, 15, 22; 2 and 8 p.m. April 9, 16, 23; 1 and 7 p.m. April 10, 17, 24; 7:30 p.m. April 12-14, 19-21. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

UNCG School of Theatre: “Sweat”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Sprinkle Theatre Stage, UNCG, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com,or 336-334-4392.

UNCSA: “Mother Tongue”: 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20 regular, $15 for students with valid ID at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

ONGOING VIRTUAL

AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmont hikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

Flying South: The annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry through May 31. www.wswriters.org/flying-south

VISUAL ARTS

High Point Museum: “Domestic Art” through Sept. 3. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.korners folly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: asso ciatedartists.org/2022-patterns-exhibit, associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions