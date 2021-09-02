Go Triad: Calendar of events

2 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Hellza Poppin Circus Side Show. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
UNCG’s “One Week at Woolworths”: Streams ondemand Sept. 2-4. 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.
3 FRIDAY
BOOKS
“Transmission and Transgression: The History of Rock ‘n Roll on Television”: 7 p.m. By Gary Kenton. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. In-conversation with Parke Puterbaugh. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mike Paramore. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Moxie Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Blind Tiger: 9 p.m. Flying High Again: Ozzie Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
North Carolina Comedy Festival: Sept. 3-12. For venues and events, visit http://nccomedyfestival.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“The Art of Fashion, An Art Exhibit”: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Through Nov. 6. sstokes@intothearts.org
“A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart”: opening reception at 5:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Through Dec. 5. www.highpointmuseum,org.
MUSIC
Kane Brown: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $35 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Bill Frisell: 7 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. http://secca.org/programs-crossroads.php.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
THEATER
UNCG’s “One Week at Woolworths”: Streams ondemand Sept. 3-4. 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.
4 SATURDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Krystal A. Smith and Isaac Hughes: 7 p.m. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Mike Paramore. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Emo Night Brooklyn. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
THEATER
UNCG’s “One Week at Woolworths”: Streaming ondemand. 336-334-4392 or www.uncgtheatre.com.
5 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 2 p.m. Sunday Showdown 2. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
MUSIC
Kevin Gates: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocolisum.com.
6 MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
7 TUESDAY
BOOKS
“Fight Songs” Book Launch Event with Ed Southern: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
8 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom, registration is required. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: Lee Myers Benefit Concert at 7 p.m., Consider the Source at 9 p.m. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
“A” is for Artifact: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
9 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: “The Night She Disappeared”: 6 p.m. By Lisa Jewell. Online event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
F “Ground Zero” Virtual Book Tour with Alan Gratz: 6:30 p.m. Crowdcast. A virtual event. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org/groundzero
“Murder & Margaritas” with Lisa Jewell: 7:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/lisajewell.
F—Greensboro Library: Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “A Spell for Trouble” by Esme Addison. In-person or Zoom, registration is required. 336-412-6199.
AUDITIONS
Open Auditions for the Gate City Spiritual Travelers Boys Choir: 5:45 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Arts Festival, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Ron Tuck, 336-808-5246 or 336-255-0207.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Starworks: Hot Glass Cold Beer: 5:30 p.m. 100 Russell Drive, Star. Jaime Guerrero is the special guest. The Smokehouse Bistro food truck will be on site. Live music by Drew Foust in the Starworks Café & Taproom following glassblowing demonstration. 910-428-9001, or www.starworksnc.org.
The Price Is Right: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com