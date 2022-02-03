Go Triad: Calendar of events

For “Out of Order”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Little Theater of Winston-Salem, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Will consist of reading from sides. Actors should bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will begin the week of Feb. 21. Performance dates are April 8-17. www.LTofWS.org.