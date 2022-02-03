 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Triad: Calendar of events
0 Comments

Go Triad: Calendar of events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

3 THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Runaway Gin (A Tribute to Phish) 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F—Make Your Own Beeswax Candle!: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.

F—Growing Great Tomatoes: Top Tips For Piedmont Gardeners, Part 1: 6 p.m. Online. Part 2 will be April 8. 336-641-2400.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

“Not Untitled”, Chris Flory and “Art From the Heart”, All-Members Exhibition: Gallery Hop from 7-9 p.m. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Feb. 26.

MUSIC

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

4 FRIDAY

BOOKS

UNCG MFA Reading: Petra Salazar and Angela Winsor: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 N. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Farewell Friend, Laura Jane Vincent. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. An Evening with Red: The Acoustic Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 5. B Simone. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

DANCE

Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$35. https://carolinatheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

F—Methods of Teaching Environmental Education Workshop: 9 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Learn about a variety of teaching techniques through this hands-on workshop outdoors in Price Park. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

The Center for Visual Artists: “The Eve Gene”: Opening 6-9 p.m. CVA Center, Greensboro Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Through April 2. www.mycvagreensboro.org

MUSIC

Garrison Keillor and the Hopeful Gospel Quartet: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $40-$60. https://highpointtheatre.com.

Ricardo Montaner: 9 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

THEATER

“Rent”: 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”: 8 p.m. Feb. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19; 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

5 SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. B Simone. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Blind Tiger: 5:30 p.m. Fit For An Autopsy. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.

I Am Black History: 11 a.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Series on researching your genealogy. www.highpointmuseum.org.

Tune Inc.: Black History Month with “Black Culture Jam”: 5 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. intunegso.com.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite: Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Through May 8. reynolda.org/beautiful.

MUSIC

T. Graham Brown: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.

Viva la Muerte In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.

Jim Stafford and John Ford Coley: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

“Wake Up, Brother Bear!”: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, GB. This production is touring every Tuesday and Thursday, March 1-April 26, and can bring the theater to your school or location. 336-334-4015 or grpsales@uncg.edu.

“Rent”: 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”: 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 11-12 and 18-19; 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13 and 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

6 SUNDAY

DANCE

Triple Threat’s 18th Annual Benefit Performance: 5:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20.61. https://highpointtheatre.com.

FUN STUFF

UNCG Concert and Lecture Series: Margaret Atwood: 7 p.m. UNCG Theatre, GB. https://tinyurl.com/e6rdt3xj

THEATER

“Rent”: 1 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.

Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”: 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13 and 20; 8 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org

7 MONDAY

AUDITIONS

For “Out of Order”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Little Theater of Winston-Salem, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Will consist of reading from sides. Actors should bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will begin the week of Feb. 21. Performance dates are April 8-17. www.LTofWS.org.

FUN STUFF

F—Enhancing Outdoor Living Spaces with Native Plants: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Steve Windham, founder of Root and Branch Gardens, will share some techniques for choosing native plantings that encourage food webs based on the work of Doug Tallamy. Will also share how to select plants that fit your landscape and personal needs. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

8 TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

9 WEDNESDAY

FUN STUFF

“Voices of Change”: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 21. Xperience@Caldcleugh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Also, June 29 at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. Local youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to use their voices to write and perform poetry about social justice topics, such as race, gender identity, immigrant status, reentry, the impact of criminal records and more. email info@thepoetryproject.com.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

10 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Southern (Dis)Comfort: A Screening and Poetry Discussion with Johnny Lee Chapman III: 6 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.

FUN STUFF

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

F—Film Screening of Maya Angelou: “And I Still Rise”: 6 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. In-person or join online. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND

IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cillian Murphy was 'reeling' from Helen McCrory's death throughout Peaky Blinders shoot

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert