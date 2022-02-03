Go Triad: Calendar of events

3 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Runaway Gin (A Tribute to Phish) 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F—Make Your Own Beeswax Candle!: 2 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.
F—Growing Great Tomatoes: Top Tips For Piedmont Gardeners, Part 1: 6 p.m. Online. Part 2 will be April 8. 336-641-2400.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
“Not Untitled”, Chris Flory and “Art From the Heart”, All-Members Exhibition: Gallery Hop from 7-9 p.m. Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Feb. 26.
MUSIC
The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
4 FRIDAY
BOOKS
UNCG MFA Reading: Petra Salazar and Angela Winsor: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 N. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Farewell Friend, Laura Jane Vincent. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. www.theramkat.com
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. An Evening with Red: The Acoustic Tour. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 5. B Simone. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $25-$35. https://carolinatheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Methods of Teaching Environmental Education Workshop: 9 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Learn about a variety of teaching techniques through this hands-on workshop outdoors in Price Park. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
The Center for Visual Artists: “The Eve Gene”: Opening 6-9 p.m. CVA Center, Greensboro Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Through April 2. www.mycvagreensboro.org
MUSIC
Garrison Keillor and the Hopeful Gospel Quartet: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $40-$60. https://highpointtheatre.com.
Ricardo Montaner: 9 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Rent”: 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”: 8 p.m. Feb. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19; 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org
5 SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. B Simone. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 5:30 p.m. Fit For An Autopsy. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $20. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
I Am Black History: 11 a.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Series on researching your genealogy. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Tune Inc.: Black History Month with “Black Culture Jam”: 5 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. intunegso.com.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite: Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. Through May 8. reynolda.org/beautiful.
MUSIC
T. Graham Brown: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Viva la Muerte In The Crown: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. https://carolinatheatre.com.
Jim Stafford and John Ford Coley: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $30-$35. https://highpointtheatre.com.
THEATER
“Wake Up, Brother Bear!”: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Sprinkle Theatre, UNCG, GB. This production is touring every Tuesday and Thursday, March 1-April 26, and can bring the theater to your school or location. 336-334-4015 or grpsales@uncg.edu.
“Rent”: 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 1 p.m. Feb. 6. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”: 8 p.m. Feb. 5, 11-12 and 18-19; 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13 and 20. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org
6 SUNDAY
DANCE
Triple Threat’s 18th Annual Benefit Performance: 5:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20.61. https://highpointtheatre.com.
FUN STUFF
UNCG Concert and Lecture Series: Margaret Atwood: 7 p.m. UNCG Theatre, GB. https://tinyurl.com/e6rdt3xj
THEATER
“Rent”: 1 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite”: 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 13 and 20; 8 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 18-19. Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., WS. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org
7 MONDAY
AUDITIONS
For “Out of Order”: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Little Theater of Winston-Salem, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Will consist of reading from sides. Actors should bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will begin the week of Feb. 21. Performance dates are April 8-17. www.LTofWS.org.
FUN STUFF
F—Enhancing Outdoor Living Spaces with Native Plants: 7 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Steve Windham, founder of Root and Branch Gardens, will share some techniques for choosing native plantings that encourage food webs based on the work of Doug Tallamy. Will also share how to select plants that fit your landscape and personal needs. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
8 TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
9 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
“Voices of Change”: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 21. Xperience@Caldcleugh, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Also, June 29 at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. Local youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to use their voices to write and perform poetry about social justice topics, such as race, gender identity, immigrant status, reentry, the impact of criminal records and more. email info@thepoetryproject.com.
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
10 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Southern (Dis)Comfort: A Screening and Poetry Discussion with Johnny Lee Chapman III: 6 p.m. Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB. 336-373-2015.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
SCREENINGS
F—Film Screening of Maya Angelou: “And I Still Rise”: 6 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. In-person or join online. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com