Go Triad: Calendar of events

09 THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
Pictures with Santa and Holiday Market: 4-8 p.m. Adaumont Farm, 4941 Finch Farm Road, Trinity. $45. Includes a family visit with Santa, a DIY cookie decorating kit for four. https://tinyurl.com/ddbpypyf
MUSIC
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Top Girls”: 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring St., GB. Very mature language and themes. $10. schooloftheaterboxoffice@gmail.com
“Dear Evan Hansen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
10 FRIDAY
BOOKS
F—Green Reads: noon. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Discussing “Settled in the Wild: Notes from the Edge of Town” by Susan Hand Shetterly. Outdoor discussion via Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. T.K. Kirkland. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. https://reynolda.org
F—Bending Towards the Light: A Jazz Nativity: 6 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, GB. Traditional Christmas story told through the medium of jazz. Drama, dance, music and worship featuring a jazz instrumental ensemble and the Chancel Choir. Donations to support the music ministry. 336-292-3360.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Camel City Jazz Orchestra Presents Holiday Swing and Salsa: 5:30-7 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. camelcityjazz.brownpapertickets.com.
Rhonda Thomas Holiday Jazz Concert: 6:30 and 9 p.m. The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Early bird tickets are $50. www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org or 336-617-3382.
Music Carolina: Winter Light Concert: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St., WS. Featuring Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass. Will perform a set of Christmas music with a contemplative, expansive approach. $25. www.musiccarolina.org
“Christmas Wrapped in Brass”: 7:30 p.m. UNCG Auditorium, GB; 3 p.m. Dec. 12, Reynolds Auditorium, WS. $20 for adults, $5 for students. www.ncbrassband.org.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Top Girls”: 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring St., GB. Very mature language and themes. $10. schooloftheaterboxoffice@gmail.com
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. www.highpointtheatre.com.
“Mass Appeal”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 16-17; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“Dear Evan Hansen: 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 15-17; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
11 SATURDAY
BOOKS
F—New Book Lovers’ Club: 1 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Rod, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: noon-6 p.m. Dec. 11, 1-6 p.m. Dec. 12. Holiday open house. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com
Blind Tiger: 7 and 9 p.m. T.K. Kirkland. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Moravian Star Ornament Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, WS. $25 per person and pre-registration is required. To reserve, contact Frank Brown at 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org. https://historicbethabara.org/events.
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Gingerbread Bash: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, HP. Register: www.wesleymemorial.org/kids.
Otis & Wawa’s Sixth Annual SantaCon Bar Crawl: 3-9 p.m. Stumble Stilskins, 202 W. Market St., GB. Dress up in your favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater and bar crawl to many participating downtown businesses. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party: 4-7 p.m. Tasting Room, 901 S. Chapman St., GB. www.tastingroomgso.com
Holiday Magic: 4-7 p.m. Historic Depot, 100 W. Front St., BU. Performances from local dance groups, food vendors, shopping at local businesses, photo booths, face painting, balloon twisting, nonprofits, Santa and Mrs. Claus, trackless train rides and more. www.burlingtonnc.gov
Delores and Wyatt LeFever’s Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts, and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider. www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11, 17-18. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. $30. https://tinyurl.com/464z2nzd
Christmas with the Kringles: Dec. 11-12, 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, Christmas hayride and light show, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa, and hot cocoa. Reservations are required. www.millstonecreekorchards.com/events
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
MUSIC
OPUS: Greensboro Concert Band: 7 p.m. Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St., GB. www.creativegreensboro.com.
“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot like Christmas”: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $10-$20. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
Laura Jane Vincent: 8 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. https://carolinatheatre.com/events.
Breaking Benjamin: Unplugged: 8 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. Tickets start at $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“Dear Evan Hansen: 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. www.highpointtheatre.com.
“Top Girls”: 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring St., GB. Very mature language and themes. $10. schooloftheaterboxoffice@gmail.com
“Mass Appeal”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 3 p.m. Dec. 12. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.
12 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 1-6 p.m. Holiday open house. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com
DANCE
Ballroom Dancing: Carolina Heartland: 3:30-6 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. Rumba lesson by Allen Berryhill. Social dancing to follow. Vaccinations required. Contact Marty at mberg5906@aol.com.
FUN STUFF
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., GB. Requires advance registration. www.downtowngreensboro.org.
Princess Christmas Gala: 1-5 p.m. Grandover Resort and Spa, 1000 Club Road, GB. Walk into the Grandville Ballroom with your child and into royal Professional Princess entertainment. Tickets: www.reservingroyalty.com/christmasgala
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. https://reynolda.org
Christmas with the Kringles: Dec. 12, 18-19. Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Christmas photos with professional photographers, Christmas hayride and light show, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer food creation station, Christmas cookie decorating, letters to Santa, and hot cocoa. Reservations are required. hwww.millstonecreekorchards.com/events
MUSIC
“Christmas Wrapped in Brass”: 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. $20 for adults, $5 for students. www.ncbrassband.org.
F—Natasha Owens Concert: Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, GB. https://natashaowensmusic.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
“Dear Evan Hansen: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $22-$25. www.highpointtheatre.com.
“Top Girls”: 2 p.m. Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring St., GB. Very mature language and themes. $10. schooloftheaterboxoffice@gmail.com
“Mass Appeal”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com.
“The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$45. https://carolinatheatre.com.
13 MONDAY
BOOKS
F—HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Call 336-412-6199.
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
“The Perfect Holiday”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Mass Appeal”: 3 p.m. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. A comedy-drama. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets link at artctheatre.com. 336-408-9739 or email ARTCTheatrews@gmail.com
14 TUESDAY
BOOKS
Science Fiction Book Club: “Attack Surface by Cory Doctorow”: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
“Love Actually”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. www.barndinner.com.
15 WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com
SCREENINGS
“Home Alone”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17, noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. $35. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx
16 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
“A” is for Artifact: The Letter S in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Symphony Presents “Beethoven’s 9th”: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
SCREENINGS
“Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $14-$26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. 336-725-4001 or www.LTofWS.org.
“Elf the Musical”: 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 20-21. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W Sixth St., WS. $25. Reservations via www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except for Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Cox Family Christmas Show: Through Jan. 1. 6303 N.C. 22 North, Climax. www.facebook.com/coxfamilychristmasshow/
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com