Go Triad: Calendar of events

5 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: "Grief Connects Us" by Joseph D. Stern, M.D.: 7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Tom Segura: Working Out New Material. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Weedeater. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-$20.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
F - Greensboro Library: Botanical Drawing: 10 a.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring a sketch pad, pencils and a chair and learn how to incorporate form, color and the details of plant species into art. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F - North Carolina Black Repertory Company: Holy Ground Revival: 7 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Winston Square Park Amphitheatre, 310 S. Marshall St., WS. Theater, movies and more.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
"Musing and Meanderings": Art by Scott Raynor: The Artery Galllery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through Sept. 10. 336-274-9814
SCREENINGS
"Spellbound": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
6 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Book Launch: James Tate Hill, "Blind Man's Bluff": 7 p.m. scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tom Segura: Working Out New Material. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Zoe and Cloyd. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Studs of Steel Live. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Winston-Salem Open Ball Person Tryouts: 4 p.m. Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center, 100 W. 32nd St., WS. WinstonSalemOpen.com
F - First Friday: 6 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, GB. An open-house event. www.creativegreensboro.com.
Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
Heather Land: The Age Gap Tour: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $35 in advance, $40 day of show. www.heatherlandofficial.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Mary Blackwell Chapman's "Time in the Pandemic" and Mona Wu's "Leaf Dreaming": 7-10 p.m. Aug. 6, Gallery Hop; 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8, Meet the Artists reception. Artworks Gallery, Inc. 564 N. Trade St., WS. Through Aug. 28. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
7 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. Tom Segura: Working Out New Material. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Camel City Yacht Club. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Family Fun Day from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 7. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
MUSIC
Daily & Vincent: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$65. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
The Great American Songbook: “At Last”: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., WS. $25 general admission, $10 for ages 6-18. www.musiccarolina.org.
8 • SUNDAY
DANCE
Ballroom Dancing: Carolina Heartland: 3:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. Night club two-step lesson by Adina Harper followed by general dancing. $7 for members, $10 for non-members. Marty at mberg5906@aol.com.
MUSIC
MUSEP: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band with Sweet Dreams: 6 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. https://tinyurl.com/yzrre4uw
9 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers: 2 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
"Notorious": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
10 • TUESDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Jazz at Tate's (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Salem Square: Women: 7:30 p.m. Salem Square, WS. Celebrating women’s achievements in music and acting. Raindate is Aug. 13. www.salemband.org.
SCREENINGS
"The Help": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
11 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. In-person or Zoom. 336-412-6199.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Train with Vertical Horizon: 8 p.m. White Oak Amphitheatre, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $55 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
SCREENINGS
"Paddington 2": 9:30 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $5. https://carolinatheatre.com.
"Bohemian Rhapsody": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
12 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Nightfall Mystery Readers: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing "The Wives" by Taryn Fisher. 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7:30 p.m. Cash Out Comedy Show. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $30. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Coddle Creek. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $8-$135.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7-9 p.m. Sippin' and Readin' Book Club Meeting. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
SCREENINGS
"Double Indemnity": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem will present weekday hands-on-history demonstrations through August. Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to interact with various eighteenth-century artisans. historicbethabara.org or call 336-924-8191.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com