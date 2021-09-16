Go Triad: Calendar of events

16 THURSDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Virtual book discussion of “May Day” by Jess Lourey. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F—Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 7 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Scuppernong Books Online Event: 7 p.m. “Graceland At Last” by Margaret Renkl. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “Crossing the Rift: NC Poets on 9/11 and its Aftermath.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Reader Meet Writer: Margaret Renkl: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/reader-meet-writer-margaret-renkl.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
THEATER
“Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18, 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
17 FRIDAY
AUDITIONS
Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra: Sept. 17-19, by appointment. $15 audition fee. www.gsyo.org/join or email education@greensborosymphony.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. NYKings: Talent, Capone, Mark Viera and Rob Stapleton. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Brooke McBride Band. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $10-$65. 336-644-9908.
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Food Truck Friday Grooves: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB.
F—Artist in Residence, Alexandra Joye Warren: 7 p.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/a-wicked-silence-premiere
THEATER
“Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
“Mary’s Wedding”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. $10. www.rhinoleap.com/productions.
DANCE
National Dance Day: 7 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Sept. 18. LeBauer Park, GB. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/national-dance-day-gso-2021
18 SATURDAY
FUN STUFF
Korners Folly Vintage Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Historic Korners Folly, 413 S. Main St., KV. www.kornersfolly.org
NPC Bodybuilding: Men’s Bodybuilding: 9 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointtheatre.com.
Celebrating First Responders: 10 a.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
F—Glenwood Family Fun Festival: Parenting and Mental Health Fair: 2 p.m. Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd., GB. An afternoon of music, martial arts demos, step teams and more. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
49th Day in the Park Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. City Lake Park, HP. www.highpointarts.org/arts/community-outreach-programs/day-in-the-park or contact Bryon Stricklin at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Gibsonville Garden Railroad: 9 a.m.-noon. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
Blacksmith Demonstration: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 25. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. www.highpointmuseum.org.
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Look and Find for Families: Celebrating One City, One Book: Families are invited to tour the Greensboro Public Library branches and the Greensboro History Museum to celebrate One City, One Book: “There, There” by Tommy Orange. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: African-American Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Meet the Author: James Hutcherson: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Eden Public Library and 2-4 p.m. Madison Public Library.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 and 9 p.m. NYKings: Talent, Capone, Mark Viera and Rob Stapleton. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
DANCE
National Dance Day: 2 p.m. LeBauer Park, GB. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/national-dance-day-gso-2021
MUSIC
Exile: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $35-$65. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
The UNC School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, WS. Performance of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, led by guest conductor and alumnus Robert Franz. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students, at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945
Dan & Shay: 7 p.m.: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Greensboro Symphony Presents Boyz II Men: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
Big Head & The Monsters: 8:30 p.m. Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
SCREENINGS
“Brass at the Movies: The Music of John Williams”: 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. $20 for adults, $5 for students. www.ncbrassband.org.
THEATER
“Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18; 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
“Mary’s Wedding”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. $10. www.rhinoleap.com/productions.
19 SUNDAY
BOOKS
The North Carolina Writers’ Network of Greater Greensboro Meeting: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Jorge Cortese will be the guest. www.ncwriters.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 8:30 p.m. Lost Ark’s 10th Anniversary Party with Bit Brigade. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
MonkeyFace Clothing Fashion Show: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15. https://carolinatheatre.com.
MUSIC
Patti LaBelle: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.tangercenter.com.
SCREENINGS
“Brass at the Movies: The Music of John Williams”: 3 p.m. UNCG Auditorium, GB. www.ncbrassband.org
THEATER
“Sylvia”: 2 p.m. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, WS. LTofWS.org
“Mary’s Wedding”: 2:30 p.m. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. $10. www.rhinoleap.com/productions.
20 MONDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Poetry Book Club: 7 p.m. “What I’ve Stolen, What I’ve Earned” by Sherman Alexie. Zoom. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/9783jfc9
FUN STUFF
F—Waste-less Living Picnic: 6:30 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring a low-waste dinner for a picnic on the lawn in Price Park. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
21 TUESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Caffė YA Book Club: 7 p.m. Online discussion of “When Dimple Met Rishi.” https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
The Ramkat: 8 p.m. The Way Down Wanderers. 170 W. Ninth St., WS.
Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.
FUN STUFF
F—Greensboro Library: Introduction to Genealogy and Ancestry Library Edition: 2 p.m. Online workshop to help familiarize you with one of the larger, more comprehensive collections of family history research in North Carolina. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
SCREENINGS
F—“Making North Carolina”: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 23. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. Short documentaries showcasing North Carolina’s entrepreneurs. www.rhinoleap.com/productions
“Rear Window”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7. https://carolinatheatre.com.
22 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F—Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Register: 336-412-6199.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Signs of the Swarm with Worm Shepherd. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. www.theblindtiger.com
FUN STUFF
Community Weaving Project’s Cassandra Liuzzo’s Artist Talk: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 or Oct. 13. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
23 THURSDAY
BOOKS
16th Festival of Books and Authors: Sept. 23-26. Bookmarks, 623 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
F—Greensboro Library: One City, One Book: Connecting to Your Cultural Heritage Online: 6 p.m. Online discussion. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
F—Greensboro Library: Literati Society: 7 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Discussing “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway. Register: 336-412-6199.
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. “Under the Spell” by Benjamin Hedin. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
“The Final Girl Support Group” with Grady Hendrix: 9 p.m. Footnote Cafe & Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120, WS. Tickets are $30 and include a pre-signed copy of the book. www.foothillsbrewing.com/footnote/
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.
SCREENINGS
“Chasing Trane” Documentary Showing: 7 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. The 2016 documentary on jazz legend and High Pointer John Coltrane. www.highpointmuseum.org
ONGOING VIRTUAL AND
IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
VISUAL ARTS
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com