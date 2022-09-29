Go Triad: Calendar of events

29 THURSDAY

BOOKS

Sci-Fi Book Club: “Light from Uncommon Stars”: 6:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Carceral Country: Marlon Peterson, The Prison Abolition Movement: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

O.Henry Jazz: Clinton Horton & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Stonefield Cellars Winery: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Barrel Room Concert: Tony McManess. 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. An Evening with Damn Tall Buildings in the Gas Hill Drinking Room. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Mike Cannon. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Travis Williams Group. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

Fall Dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

Deep River Golf Classic: Lunch at 11 a.m., tee off at noon. Holly Ridge Golf Links, Archdale. Pat Brown, 336-301-7671 or irishraider711@comcast.net

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

F—New Works from Artist Patti McCormick: 2-7 p.m. La Tisserande, 1228 Reynolda Road, WS. www.latisserande.com

Artists’ Panel Discussion: 4-5 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Gilded artists Larissa Bates, Shinji Turner-Yamamoto and Summer Wheat will talk about their techniques for working with gold leaf and about how they use this material to address a breadth of themes in their work, from history to literature to the environment. Virtual. https://weatherspoonart.org

30 FRIDAY

BOOKS

William J. Miller, Jr: “Steel City”: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Don “DC” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Ramkat: 10 p.m. Nite Moves! Sixth Anniversary! in the Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

Stonefield Cellars: 7-9 p.m. Friday Flavors Concert: Moxie Band. 8220 N.C. Highway 68, Stokesdale. 336-644-9908.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Dr. Bacon. 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

DANCE

Fall Dance: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

Carolina Classic Fair: Sept. 30-Oct. 9. Winston-Salem. CarolinaClassicFair.com.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: "Your Presence: Stage & Screen": 6-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 21. For adults 18 and older. LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Lift Up A Song Concert: Mocktail hour starts at 6 p.m., concert from 7-9 p.m. East Forsyth High School Auditorium 2500 W. Mountain Ave., KV. Reservations required; semi-formal attire requested; family-friendly event. www.maryshopeinc.org

United Way of Greater Greensboro: KRS-One: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20-$100. carolinatheatre.com.

Bitch in The Crown: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $20, $15 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

Los Tigres del Notre: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

An Evening with John Anderson: 8 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. thelibertyshowcase.com.

THEATER

High Point Community Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Oct. 2. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 12-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 2. UNCG’s Taylor Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 7-8; 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Oct. 9. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. https://40plusstage.com.

1 SATURDAY

BOOKS

Poets@Scup: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

Benjamin Bards: A Poetry Workshop: 4 p.m. Online discussion-based workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Don “DC” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Oh No! Casino! 221 Summit Ave., GB. flatirongso.com.

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Scythian and Arbo. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

DANCE

Fall Dance: 7:30 p.m. Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu.

FUN STUFF

NASCAR Day Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. downtown Randleman.

Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail in Seagrove: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Participating pottery shops are Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Stoneware Pottery, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio. https://potterspumpkinpatch.com

Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1, 15, 22, 29. Drop-in. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. highpointmuseum.org.

Little Theater of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Costuming a Fairy Tale”: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 22. LTWS Costume Shop, 2900 Indiana Ave., WS $175. For high school students and adults. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

F—Gibsonville Garden Railroad Trains Running: 9 a.m.-noon. 220 E. Main St., Gibsonville. www.facebook.com/16ggrrose.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSIC

Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights In the Crown: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $7 in advance. carolinatheatre.com.

UNCSA Symphony Orchestra with Robert Franz: 7:30 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, WS. uncsa.edu.

Michelle Cann, piano: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. tangercenter.com.

THEATER

Creative Greensboro: OnStage and Inclusive Program: An inclusive program as part of Residency at The Hyers. The residency culminates with performances of a new show at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. $10; may be purchased in advance at https://ctgso.org/tickets.

High Point Community Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Oct. 2. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15. UNCG’s Taylor Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7-8; 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. https://40plusstage.com.

2 SUNDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Don “DC” Curry. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.

The Flat Iron: 9 p.m. Don Davis Trio. 221 Summit Ave., GB.

FUN STUFF

Black Voices Mixer: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

THEATER

Winston-Salem Symphony: “The Chevalier”: 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, WS. A play with music. wssymphony.org.

Creative Greensboro: OnStage and Inclusive Program: An inclusive program as part of Residency at The Hyers. The residency culminates with performances of a new show at 2 p.m. at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. $10; may be purchased in advance at https://ctgso.org/tickets.

High Point Community Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15. UNCG’s Taylor Theatre, GB. www.uncgtheatre.com.

“Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”: 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, WS. https://40plusstage.com.

MONDAY

FUN STUFF

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

F—Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

TUESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Jazz at Tate’s (Craft Cocktails): 8-11 p.m. 279 W. Fourth St., WS. The Matt Kendrick Trio play a wide variety of jazz standards and originals. Email mattkendrick8@gmail.com.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dance: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. Free with COVID-19 vaccination record, no partner is necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

FUN STUFF

Tuesday Gardening Series: Creating an Indoor Seed-Starting Station: 12:30 p.m. Reynolda Gardens, 100 Reynolda Road, WS. reynolda.org/tuesdaytalks.

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

UNCSA Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Freedman Theatre, 1533 S. Main St., WS. uncsa.edu.

Song Circle: 7 p.m. Centennial Arts Station Arts Council, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. Led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles and the Nashville Songwriters Association. Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

F—The Salvation Army of High Point’s Introductory Music Lessons: 4:30-5:50 p.m. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, HP. For ages 6-18. To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or email glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.

SCREENINGS

Hedy LaMarr in “Ecstasy”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointtheatre.com.

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, 12-13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

WEDNESDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

The Ramkat: 8 p.m. Popa Chubby and The MayByrds. 170 W. Ninth St., WS. theramkat.com.

BOOKS

Reading the World: “A General Theory of Oblivion”: 7 p.m. Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “Fractured Fairy Tails”: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $225. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

Tai Chi Class: 1-2 p.m. PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $65 a month, $10 for drop-in. Eric Reiss, 336-447-5122.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 7:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, larry.a.porter@gmail.com

SCREENINGS

Hedy LaMarr in “Samson & Delilah”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

THURSDAY

BOOKS

Carceral Country: An Evening with Beth Macy: 6 p.m. Union Square, 124 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. RSVP. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

NCWN: Publishing 101 with Steve Mitchell: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: First in Flight 2022: Four-day Weekend Pass. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. theblindtiger.com.

Haw River Ballroom: 8 p.m. Alex G. 711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Graham. www.hawriverballroom.com

O.Henry Jazz: Vaughan Penn & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. 336-854-2000, ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

DANCE

N.C. Dance Festival: “Assembly”: 7 p.m. Greensboro Project Space, GB. danceproject.org/ncdf.

FUN STUFF

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Fall Class: “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. For middle and high school students. The LTWS Classroom, 419 N. Spruce St., WS. Students will learn the fundamentals of theater and storytelling. Tuition: $350. www.LTofWS.org or 336-725-4001.

The Green House Village Open-Air Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1022 S. Poplar St., WS. www.thegreenhouseproducts.com.

SCREENINGS

Hedy LaMarr in “Zigfeld Girl”: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. highpointheatre.com.

THEATER

“Rebellious”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, 12-13, 19-20; 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. triadstage.org.

ONGOING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

F—Classes at Creative Aging Network-NC: Variety of classes for aging adults at the Greensboro campus. https://can-nc.org/classes.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA On Demand: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.

VISUAL ARTS

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

AAWS Virtual Exhibits: View current exhibits at associatedartists.org/current-upcoming-exhibitions.

Muralist Needed: Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover all materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. www.creativegreensboro.com.

SUPPORT & SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. nightly Call 667-770-1474. Access code: 207490#. If your carrier blocks, call 206-451-6066 first. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.